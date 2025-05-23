MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Surprising Villain Plans, Iron Fist's Return, And More

Earlier this week, it was reported that Scorpion, Tombstone, and Boomerang will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains. The information remains unverified, and there's been speculation that the person who saw the "concept art" in question has got his wires crossed.

Still, it's since been said that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Mando is in talks to reprise his role as Mac Gargan, but if these villains do appear, it may not be in lead roles.

There are rumblings online today that this trio will play a supporting part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meaning the movie's big bad is still being kept under wraps. Previous reports have pointed to us seeing Mister Negative and an older female villain, and if we're getting a street-level adventure, it makes sense for Spidey to cross paths with low-key villains like this (especially if he's caught up in a gang war).

Of course, there may still be a Multiversal element at play if recent rumours about Sadie Sink swinging into action as Mayday Parker are correct.

Talking to Deadline, Sink was asked about her mystery MCU role and played frustratingly coy. "I see a lot of rumors too. They’ve been really cool to read," she teased. "I love the Marvel Universe. I mean they’re awesome rumors."

Over to The Cosmic Circus, and we have an update on the Defenders. Yesterday, we told you about hints that Luke Cage and Iron Fist actors Mike Colter and Finn Jones are currently in New York (where Daredevil: Born Again is currently shooting).

According to the site's Alex Perez, "As I have stated for a while, long before they even confirmed Jessica Jones on her own, yes, I expect all 4 Defenders to pop up soon."

Pushed on that we'll see from Iron Fist in the MCU, he suggested that the plan is still for Danny Rand to pass the mantle to another hero. "You know that trope of the once-powerful character who, after an incident happens, decides to retire his mantle and refuses to have anything to do with it, until a younger protagonist-type hero forces him out of his funk to become a mentor to the next-generation hero? That."

For now, Jessica Jones is the only Defender confirmed to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Perez believes we can expect "good 'ol Jessica Jones vibes" as "she'll help Matt with his army by investigating things."

Daniel Richtman, meanwhile, has claimed to have learned that Shang-Chi will be on Captain America's team in Avengers: Doomsday. That comes shortly after we learned what the team's full lineup will look like.

In the wake of yesterday's Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars delay news, @MyTimeToShineH has strongly hinted that if we get an MCU movie between them in July 2027, it'll likely be Hulk-related or Doctor Strange 3.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section.