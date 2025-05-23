MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Surprising Villain Plans, Iron Fist's Return, And More

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have news on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains, updates on the Defenders being in Daredevil: Born Again, and possible intel on Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate plans.

By JoshWilding - May 23, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Earlier this week, it was reported that Scorpion, Tombstone, and Boomerang will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains. The information remains unverified, and there's been speculation that the person who saw the "concept art" in question has got his wires crossed. 

Still, it's since been said that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Mando is in talks to reprise his role as Mac Gargan, but if these villains do appear, it may not be in lead roles.

There are rumblings online today that this trio will play a supporting part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meaning the movie's big bad is still being kept under wraps. Previous reports have pointed to us seeing Mister Negative and an older female villain, and if we're getting a street-level adventure, it makes sense for Spidey to cross paths with low-key villains like this (especially if he's caught up in a gang war).

Of course, there may still be a Multiversal element at play if recent rumours about Sadie Sink swinging into action as Mayday Parker are correct. 

Talking to Deadline, Sink was asked about her mystery MCU role and played frustratingly coy. "I see a lot of rumors too. They’ve been really cool to read," she teased. "I love the Marvel Universe. I mean they’re awesome rumors." 

Over to The Cosmic Circus, and we have an update on the Defenders. Yesterday, we told you about hints that Luke Cage and Iron Fist actors Mike Colter and Finn Jones are currently in New York (where Daredevil: Born Again is currently shooting).

According to the site's Alex Perez, "As I have stated for a while, long before they even confirmed Jessica Jones on her own, yes, I expect all 4 Defenders to pop up soon."

Pushed on that we'll see from Iron Fist in the MCU, he suggested that the plan is still for Danny Rand to pass the mantle to another hero. "You know that trope of the once-powerful character who, after an incident happens, decides to retire his mantle and refuses to have anything to do with it, until a younger protagonist-type hero forces him out of his funk to become a mentor to the next-generation hero? That."

For now, Jessica Jones is the only Defender confirmed to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Perez believes we can expect "good 'ol Jessica Jones vibes" as "she'll help Matt with his army by investigating things."

Daniel Richtman, meanwhile, has claimed to have learned that Shang-Chi will be on Captain America's team in Avengers: Doomsday. That comes shortly after we learned what the team's full lineup will look like. 

In the wake of yesterday's Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars delay news, @MyTimeToShineH has strongly hinted that if we get an MCU movie between them in July 2027, it'll likely be Hulk-related or Doctor Strange 3

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section.

Related:

ANDOR Creator Tony Gilroy Has A Theory About The MCU's Decline: That's Why All Those Marvel Movies Fail
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 11:36 AM
FIRST HAHAHAHAHAH IM BASICALLY THE HONORED ONE WHEN IT COMES TO COMMENTING FIRST
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 11:37 AM
@archstar - saying practically would've probably been better than saying basically (anyways first reply ezzz)
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/23/2025, 11:36 AM
Second!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 11:44 AM
Interesting in regards to IF…

I hope this is not the case but I wonder if Danny “retires” due to Colleen’s death after IF S2 but is forced out of it by someone like a Lin Lie or Pei who he has to mentor.

If that it is then it does bring Finn back but moreso in a supporting capacity/co-lead as he trains the next Iron Fist so people who liked him & not can both be happy in different ways , basically a “have your cake and eat it too scenario” which is possible.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I would just prefer Finn to be as Danny and the main Iron Fist but this take & him in that role are perhaps still too divisive aswell as the whole “white savior” controversy around the character in this day & age that I get that they may just transition & move on.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/23/2025, 11:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'd prefer just Danny as IF too. I'm getting tired of the mentoring a young hero trope and if they want someone else there's Colleen, no need for someone new yet imo. Anyway, I hope they bring back Ward because I loved him
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 11:57 AM
@Polaris - agree for the most part…

If they don’t use Colleen then it would be a waste since Jessica Henwick was good and a lot of people including myself liked the character.

User Comment Image

Her and Ward were my favorites so it would be nice if the latter came back aswell.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/23/2025, 12:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree. Colleen was one of the best parts of the show for me
Polaris
Polaris - 5/23/2025, 11:48 AM
Doctor Strange 3 would be nice. I want to see him with Clea. But Idk, they'll need to start working on it soon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 12:00 PM
@Polaris - true though they may already been working on it and it hasn’t been reported yet.

I’m interested to see the chemistry Theron & Cumberbatch have.

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 5/23/2025, 12:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe. I hope Raimi comes back.

Same!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 12:10 PM
@Polaris - Raimi coming back would be great!!.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/23/2025, 11:52 AM
Let's get a minimum-CGI, expertly-choreographed kung-fu movie in the MCU.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/23/2025, 11:57 AM
@foreverintheway - Hell yeah. That was the best thing about Shang Chi. Then we got a weird CG battle at the end. The fight choreography overall was awesome.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/23/2025, 11:54 AM
I gotta say, I'm really starting to look forward to the next Spider-Man film. I just hope we get more swinging and aerial fights. The one thing Tom's Spider-Man lacked was great scenes with Spidey swinging through NYC. He was in the suburbs, Europe, Space, Titan, airport, and the battle at Avengers HQ. Yes he did briefly swing through the city, in those films but it looked kinda clunky.

Now he's been Webhead for some years now. He should be totally comfortable gracefully swinging through the city like the super powered acrobat he is. Taking on enemies with style and agility along with his trademark quips and insults.

Also make sure the new suit shows the tone and definition. Tom is shredded, let's see that reflected in the suit.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/23/2025, 12:29 PM
Looking forward to a more mature score for Spidey I wonder if they’ll keep the same homecoming theme but more operatic like Danny Elfmans score

