RUMOR: Sadie Sink's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role Revealed - And She's Tied To Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker

Rumblings that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was being eyed to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot first did the rounds earlier this year. However, we've since learned that she will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and not as the powerful psychic).

Sink's role has been kept under wraps, but on The Hot Mic podcast, John Rocha revealed what he's heard. Apparently, the actress is playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

In the comics, May "Mayday" Parker is the first child of Peter and Mary Jane Parker in a future, alternate universe. In that reality, Kaine reunited the couple with the baby they believed died during childbirth; in a later battle with the Green Goblin, Spidey lost a leg and decided to retire from crime-fighting.

Mayday eventually gained powers of her own as a teenager and donned Ben Reilly's Spider-Man suit to fight Normie Osborn (the Green Goblin's grandson, who set out to restore his family's name as a new Goblin).

If correct, this confirms that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a Multiversal tale, a decision which makes sense with the movie swinging into theaters between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jeff Sneider, meanwhile, also chimed in to say that Sink's character will likely be a friend to Tom Holland's Peter, filling the void left by MJ and Ned. He added that Mister Negative will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain, with a secondary female villain, likely played by Sarah Snook. Sneider also didn't discount the possibility of Steven Yeun playing the MCU's Martin Li.

We'll see what happens, but there are several convincing signs that Spidey will battle Mister Negative, a newer addition to the character's rogues gallery (he debuted during the "Brand New Day" era in the late 2000s), who filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton could do a lot with.

"This is news to me. This is news to me," Sink has said of the possibility of playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directing from a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Would you like to see Sink play Mayday Parker in the MCU?