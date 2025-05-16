RUMOR: Sadie Sink's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role Revealed - And She's Tied To Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker

Speculation about who Sadie Sink will play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been running rampant for months now, but this latest rumour points to her playing the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane...

News
By JoshWilding - May 16, 2025 03:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Rumblings that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was being eyed to play Jean Grey in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot first did the rounds earlier this year. However, we've since learned that she will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (and not as the powerful psychic).

Sink's role has been kept under wraps, but on The Hot Mic podcast, John Rocha revealed what he's heard. Apparently, the actress is playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker/Spider-Man. 

In the comics, May "Mayday" Parker is the first child of Peter and Mary Jane Parker in a future, alternate universe. In that reality, Kaine reunited the couple with the baby they believed died during childbirth; in a later battle with the Green Goblin, Spidey lost a leg and decided to retire from crime-fighting. 

Mayday eventually gained powers of her own as a teenager and donned Ben Reilly's Spider-Man suit to fight Normie Osborn (the Green Goblin's grandson, who set out to restore his family's name as a new Goblin). 

If correct, this confirms that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a Multiversal tale, a decision which makes sense with the movie swinging into theaters between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Jeff Sneider, meanwhile, also chimed in to say that Sink's character will likely be a friend to Tom Holland's Peter, filling the void left by MJ and Ned. He added that Mister Negative will be Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain, with a secondary female villain, likely played by Sarah Snook. Sneider also didn't discount the possibility of Steven Yeun playing the MCU's Martin Li.

We'll see what happens, but there are several convincing signs that Spidey will battle Mister Negative, a newer addition to the character's rogues gallery (he debuted during the "Brand New Day" era in the late 2000s), who filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton could do a lot with. 

"This is news to me. This is news to me," Sink has said of the possibility of playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day"No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directing from a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Would you like to see Sink play Mayday Parker in the MCU?

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Introduce Dark Female Character With A Japanese-Inspired Look
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Introduce "Dark Female Character" With A Japanese-Inspired Look
SPIDER-NOIR: Nicolas Cage Delivers A Mean Right Hook In Sensational First Official Trailer
SPIDER-NOIR: Nicolas Cage Delivers A Mean Right Hook In Sensational First Official Trailer

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/16/2025, 3:26 AM
[frick] SONY FOR FORCING MULTIVERSE UPON THIS MOVIE
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/16/2025, 4:45 AM
@OptimusCrime - That's the price we have to pay for No Way Home making nearly $2 billion at the box office. There was a rumor last year (or the year before) that Sony was considering having every Spider-Man movie moving forward being a multiverse one.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2025, 5:24 AM
@TheJok3r - Marvel Studios need to cut ties after Secret Wars.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 5/16/2025, 8:03 AM
@ObserverIO - why? So we can go back to TASM/Morbius/Kraven quality filmmaking with a new Spiderman?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2025, 8:32 AM
@elcapitan - Or with Tom Holland. But yeah. Let Sony fail on their own. They obviously don't want Marvel's help. And when they fail, Marvel can buy the rights back at a more reasonable price.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 5/16/2025, 9:12 AM
@OptimusCrime - I am far from a Sony apologist (frankly, I loathe them as a company) but to be fair, Sony is playing the hand they're dealt. The multiverse is where the MCU is right now, and they're playing in that sandbox.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/16/2025, 1:17 PM
@ObserverIO - Why should they go with Marvel's assistance at failing.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/16/2025, 1:18 PM
@ObserverIO - Why suck the teet of Marvel Studios
CoHost
CoHost - 5/16/2025, 3:59 AM
Shrek has a daughter

Spidey has a daughter

Will Capt Jack Sparrow gain a daughter?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/16/2025, 4:40 AM
@CoHost - Didn't Robocop have a daughter? Where's her movie?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/16/2025, 8:53 AM
@CoHost - John McClane has a daughter too

Nolanite out
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/16/2025, 9:36 AM
@JustAWaffle - Robocop had a son.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/16/2025, 12:51 PM
@Feralwookiee - Where's Schwarzie's daughter, from Commando?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/16/2025, 1:19 PM
@CoHost - Male characters getting a daughter... so
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/16/2025, 4:01 AM
So this confirms it, huh, the villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is...

Mephisto.
tippymcfoo
tippymcfoo - 5/16/2025, 6:55 AM
@dagenspear - No. The villian of Spider-man:Brand New Day is... Sony.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/16/2025, 1:16 PM
@tippymcfoo - I'm referencing a comic thing.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 4:30 AM
No thanks. I rather see a Spider-Man 4 that's a sequel to the Maguire/Raimi trilogy set in that universe with Mayday as the lead. Keep multiverse out of this one
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/16/2025, 4:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - FR. What in the world is this news?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/16/2025, 5:25 AM
@bkmeijer1 - But that is multiverse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 5:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , I would prefer that tbh even if that is really a pipe dream at this point lol.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 4:45 AM
I like Mayday Parker, but damn I'm really hoping the next entry stays away from the multiverse and is a more street level focused film.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 5/16/2025, 8:05 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - seriously? Enough whining about this. It takes place between Doomsday and Secret Wars. Of course it’s going to be a multiversal movie. Street level wouldn’t make sense in Battleworld.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 12:24 PM
@elcapitan - Yes, SERIOUSLY. And who TF are you clown to tell people what they're allowed to want see in a movie?

Get off your delusional high horse keyboard badass.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/16/2025, 1:23 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - LORD willing, insulting isn't right.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 1:52 PM
@dagenspear - Get Help
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/16/2025, 4:47 AM
Yeah, I never had an ounce of faith in Sony to not do another multiverse Spidey film. Incompetent [frick]s.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/16/2025, 4:51 AM
@TheLobster - Blame the general audience, not Sony. Their last multiverse movie made nearly $2 billion. People are unfortunately more interested in gimmicks, rather than actual good storytelling.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/16/2025, 5:41 AM
Steven Yeun for Mr. Negative I can dig it I like him as Invincible
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/16/2025, 7:29 AM
@Thing94 - That’d actually be perfect casting
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/16/2025, 5:48 AM
The year is 2050. We are in the midst of further comic book movie releases incorporating the multiverse into their stories
AC1
AC1 - 5/16/2025, 6:07 AM
If - IF - there has to be any multiversal elements in this movie, I'd actually prefer this than just randomly bringing back Tobey and Andrew again and immediately rehashing the Spider-Bros dynamic from NWH.

This way the movie would still focus on Tom's version of Peter as Spider-Man but would give us a supporting character who has ties to what happened before while moving the narrative forward. Also I really like the idea of getting more details about what's happened in Raimiverse Spidey's life and how he's finally balancing having a normal life with being a superhero.

Then save the big Spider-Bros reunion for Secret Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 6:28 AM
I mean i could see Sadie play May “Mayday” Parker well and even if I would prefer no multiverse in this , I will still give this a shot if true to see what they are trying to do thematically with it etc.

Also this would corraborate rumors about Marvel wanting a more street level film while Sony wanting it to be Multiverse hence them compromising.

However while i would prefer if Sink play someone like a Gwen Stacy or even Angelica Jones/Firestar , I could also see her play Theresa Parker aswell..

For people who don’t know , Teresa Parker is a CIA agent in the comics and Peter’s long lost sister whose existence was kept hidden by Nick Fury after his parents death so you could have her show up as someone who comes to New York to investigate Martin Li while also to find her rumored brother who is at a low point mentally unknowingly to her considering he has no friends & family anymore after NWH.

User Comment Image
Yellow
Yellow - 5/16/2025, 6:56 AM
Thanks I hate it.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 5/16/2025, 7:07 AM
Pump those Spider-Girl back issues!

That's all that matters.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2025, 7:27 AM
@Corruptor - nobody buys comics anymore lmao
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/16/2025, 7:08 AM
This after that great ending in No Way Home? Why can’t this Spider-Man ever have his own movie?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2025, 7:28 AM
EVERY ARTICLE ON THIS SITE IS EITHER RAGE BAIT OR SOME [frick]ING RUMOR.





This place is a joke
elcapitan
elcapitan - 5/16/2025, 8:07 AM
@bobevanz - it really doesn’t take much to get these people going.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/16/2025, 8:15 AM
@bobevanz - Why are you here then? You know it’s not gonna change, why cry on every article and not try to find another site? lol
