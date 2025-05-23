DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox On Potential Big-Screen Return & [SPOILER]'s Death

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox On Potential Big-Screen Return & [SPOILER]'s Death

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has weighed in on the chances of Matt Murdock making the jump to the big screen. He also addresses season 1's controversial death...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

By now, we're sure the majority of you have seen Daredevil: Born Again, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Matt Murdock's long-time friend and partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) was assassinated by Bullseye in the pilot episode, prompting Murdock to hang up the horns... until he's compelled to suit-up again to battle crime and corruption in New York City later on in the season.

The decision to kill off such a beloved character did not sit well with some fans, but Cox believes it was necessary to "shake things up" a bit and give the story some genuine stakes.

"The awful thing that happens in Born Again, that was the gift for me as the actor, was the death of Foggy. I mean, tragic in terms of the show loses an element that, I think, was the heartbeat of Daredevil," said Cox during a new interview with SAG-AFTRA. "But if you're going to come back, and you're going to make a new show, [after] having done three seasons [where] you already have a lot of material, you do need to shake things up a bit. You need to come back with a bang, and with our show in particular, you need to make sure the audience feels unsafe, that nothing is sacred, anything can happen at any time. Otherwise, the stakes don't really mean anything."

He went on; "But in terms of playing Matt Murdock, I think at the end of this journey, whenever it does come to an end, there will be before Foggy's death and after Foggy's death. The death of Foggy is...I don't know, I'm not as well-versed in the Marvel universe as people might think, but I don't know that there's many characters that have such an iconic best friend [as Foggy.]"

As for the chances of seeing the Man Without Fear on the big screen again (Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the actor wasn't about to confirm or deny anything - if he even does know what the plan is.

"I’m the worst person to ask. I have no idea. I don’t know, you have to ask the grown-ups… I don’t know anything, and I like not knowing anything." He continued, "Because I’m part of the show… every season we get to see the first two episodes on the big screen. So I get that experience. And it is a shame because, particularly with that pilot, it is such a cinematic episode. It feels like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. But I don’t know, just write letters. Everyone just write letters."

Daredevil has been rumored to appear in the upcoming Avengers movies, but we're not sure how much stock we'd put in it happening. Cox is currently filming Born Again season 2, which is set to premiere next year.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Hunter Doohan Joins The Cast Of EVIL DEAD BURN
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Hunter Doohan Joins The Cast Of EVIL DEAD BURN
Will Luke Cage & Iron Fist Appear In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2? Social Media Posts Ignite Speculation
Recommended For You:

Will Luke Cage & Iron Fist Appear In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2? Social Media Posts Ignite Speculation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 11:19 AM
FIRST HAHAHAHHA
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 11:20 AM
@archstar - first reply ezzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz I'm just better
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/23/2025, 11:20 AM
he deserved better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 11:32 AM
Despite people’s speculation about them pulling from the comics by faking his death , it does seem like Foggy is indeed dead like in the recent Chip Zdarsky run (until Matt went to Hell to retrieve his soul which I don’t see happening in this show) which sucks since I liked Elden’s performance & this version of the character but I do get Cox’s reasoning for it to an extent…

It’s just unfortunate that it had to be Foggy since he’s been such a storied part of Daredevil’s history and just a character served as such a conscience for Matt at times that it’s sad he won’t have that anymore (perhaps Karen could fill that role but she can also have a skewed moral compass at times)

Anyway , the death was still effectively done and BA S1 was solid imo so it worked imo but it sucks that it had to be at the expense of the trio.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/23/2025, 11:35 AM

This first sh!t was old and went out when Obama was in office.
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 11:59 AM
@DocSpock - saying first will never get old
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/23/2025, 12:40 PM
@archstar -

Get a new schtick. It's old, tired, and sad.
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 12:41 PM
@DocSpock - the only thing tired, old, and sad is you lil bro
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/23/2025, 11:41 AM

I hope DD does hit the big screen with Spider-Man/Kingpin/Scorpion/Tombstone. Plus his own movie where we get Elektra back, possibly with Spidey in his new black suit after Secret Wars.

Daredevil and the Punisher both need Movies big time. Get this right Marvel.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder