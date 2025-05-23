DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox On Potential Big-Screen Return & [SPOILER]'s Death

By now, we're sure the majority of you have seen Daredevil: Born Again, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Matt Murdock's long-time friend and partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) was assassinated by Bullseye in the pilot episode, prompting Murdock to hang up the horns... until he's compelled to suit-up again to battle crime and corruption in New York City later on in the season.

The decision to kill off such a beloved character did not sit well with some fans, but Cox believes it was necessary to "shake things up" a bit and give the story some genuine stakes.

"The awful thing that happens in Born Again, that was the gift for me as the actor, was the death of Foggy. I mean, tragic in terms of the show loses an element that, I think, was the heartbeat of Daredevil," said Cox during a new interview with SAG-AFTRA. "But if you're going to come back, and you're going to make a new show, [after] having done three seasons [where] you already have a lot of material, you do need to shake things up a bit. You need to come back with a bang, and with our show in particular, you need to make sure the audience feels unsafe, that nothing is sacred, anything can happen at any time. Otherwise, the stakes don't really mean anything."

He went on; "But in terms of playing Matt Murdock, I think at the end of this journey, whenever it does come to an end, there will be before Foggy's death and after Foggy's death. The death of Foggy is...I don't know, I'm not as well-versed in the Marvel universe as people might think, but I don't know that there's many characters that have such an iconic best friend [as Foggy.]"

As for the chances of seeing the Man Without Fear on the big screen again (Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the actor wasn't about to confirm or deny anything - if he even does know what the plan is.

"I’m the worst person to ask. I have no idea. I don’t know, you have to ask the grown-ups… I don’t know anything, and I like not knowing anything." He continued, "Because I’m part of the show… every season we get to see the first two episodes on the big screen. So I get that experience. And it is a shame because, particularly with that pilot, it is such a cinematic episode. It feels like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. But I don’t know, just write letters. Everyone just write letters."

Daredevil has been rumored to appear in the upcoming Avengers movies, but we're not sure how much stock we'd put in it happening. Cox is currently filming Born Again season 2, which is set to premiere next year.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.