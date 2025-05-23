RUMOR: DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa "Axed" From The Series After Recently Upsetting BBC Bosses

RUMOR: DOCTOR WHO Star Ncuti Gatwa &quot;Axed&quot; From The Series After Recently Upsetting BBC Bosses

There's more disappointing news for Doctor Who fans—or welcomed news if you've not been enjoying Russell T Davies' revival—as it's being reported that the BBC has decided to axe Ncuti Gatwa from the show.

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

Doctor Who only has two episodes left before season 2 concludes, and another report has just hit the British tabloids (via SFFGazette.com) claiming that Ncuti Gatwa's time as the Doctor is indeed up.

The Sex Education and Barbie actor is said to have dropped out of announcing the UK's jury scores in last weekend's Eurovision Song Contest at the last minute. That was reportedly in response to Israel being included in the annual singing competition. 

Now, a supposed insider tells the newspaper, "If the final nail wasn’t already in the coffin, it was well and truly hammered in after that. Bosses were incredibly disappointed. Ncuti, as the Doctor, is one of the corporation’s most high-profile faces. His withdrawal was incredibly embarrassing. It caps what has been a largely depressing tenure in the Tardis for Ncuti."

While The Sun isn't exactly a reliable source, the UK's tabloids have frequently had a head start on Doctor Who news, so we're not entirely dismissing this. 

The report adds that Disney+ is unlikely to renew its deal with the BBC to continue funding the long-running sci-fi series, meaning a budget cut is inevitable. In fact, it's said that the BBC is likely to now "rest" the series as it considers how to "revive its fortunes."

"It’s unlikely we will see who Ncuti regenerates into as the Beeb will keep options open," the piece notes. "And if they do rest the show for years, it makes it virtually impossible to cast someone now."

For what it's worth, the BBC has issued a brief statement in response to The Sun's story: 

"As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs and any other claims are just pure speculation.  The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the next Doctor has already been chosen (and it may be a familiar face from the past). However, it now sounds like Doctor Who season 2 will end in an open-ended manner, presumably to allow a new showrunner to recast the Doctor and start over.

It's worth noting that the trades reported several months ago that Doctor Who had filmed two endings in the event of Gatwa's departure. He's thought to be eager to resume his Hollywood career.

Russell T Davies' Doctor Who revival in the early 2000s was met with widespread acclaim, drawing huge ratings in the process. However, his return hasn't received the same warm response, with many critical of "woke" storylines. 

While this has always been a very inclusive series, storylines featuring a same-sex romance for the Doctor, non-binary aliens, and incels have proved a turn-off given how heavy-handed the themes were. Even the sci-fi stories haven't quite clicked, and the show is no longer the draw it once was (Chris Chibnall's disappointing run with Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor also drove away a lot of viewers). 

Stay tuned for updates on Doctor Who as we have them. 

DOCTOR WHO Rumor Potentially Reveals The Sixteenth Doctor's Identity (And It's A Familiar Face) - SPOILERS
Related:

DOCTOR WHO Rumor Potentially Reveals The Sixteenth Doctor's Identity (And It's A Familiar Face) - SPOILERS
DOCTOR WHO Star Hits Back At Doctor Woke Claims: [It] Means Inclusive, Progressive And That You Care
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO Star Hits Back At "Doctor Woke" Claims: "[It] Means Inclusive, Progressive And That You Care"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 10:41 AM
FIRST EZZZZZ HAHHAHAHAHAHA IM JUST THAT GOOD
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 10:42 AM
@archstar - and first person to reply ez
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/23/2025, 10:52 AM
@archstar -

🎈🥳🪅🎈
archstar
archstar - 5/23/2025, 10:56 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - 🥳🪅
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/23/2025, 11:04 AM
@archstar - dammit. We will meet again
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/23/2025, 11:11 AM
@archstar - you’re pretty good at that
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 5/23/2025, 10:47 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/23/2025, 11:10 AM
"There's more disappointing news"

?si=2Ho_uYHKjgKLbS9J
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/23/2025, 10:50 AM

Thank God!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/23/2025, 10:52 AM
?si=ihg7C3_QOja-dYpx
NGFB
NGFB - 5/23/2025, 10:55 AM
Go woke. . . go broke. . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 10:56 AM
I find it weird how Josh always reports on these negative rumors about the show but never covers the other news about it or the show itself?.

Perhaps Ncuti might be done after this series and then the show goes on another break but everyone involved with the show has constantly said the initial deal with D+ were for 26 episodes which after this current series ends next week will be 21 and then the Unit Spin-off is 5 episodes which will then have fulfilled that requirement.

The show remains one of the BBC’s most popular shows so I just don’t see them shelving the series as of now even if the D+ deal doesn’t continue.

Anyway , I have liked the RTD-Ncuti era so far this I hope it can continue for a long while!!.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2025, 11:00 AM
Israel is amazing
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/23/2025, 11:11 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Whoever blesses Israel will be blessed.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/23/2025, 11:04 AM
Good on him. He's better than that shite.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/23/2025, 11:09 AM
It's not really surprising, between the political turmoil that's been tied to all this, and the general dwindling interest in Dr Who from younger generations, the BBC has some serious revising to do if they want to keep this train running.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder