SUPERMAN Battles A Kaiju In Extended Clip From The Movie As James Gunn Explains Why This Man Of Steel Bleeds

A new minute-long clip from Superman has been released. This one shows the Man of Steel swooping into action to save a dog from the rampaging Kaiju that's attempting to lay waste to Metropolis.

The hero manages to rescue the adorable pooch (with an assist from his super breath), but he can only hold the Kaiju's weight for so long; never fear, though, as Superman soon bursts out of the ground to continue the fight. It's then that we hear a little of John Williams' iconic Superman: The Movie score.

Filmmaker James Gunn has talked openly about this Clark Kent being a little less God-like with his powers, meaning he'll be a little more vulnerable in fights like this.

Screen Rant asked the DC Studios co-CEO about that during a recent interview, and he confirmed that the DCU's Superman is a little more emotionally and physically vulnerable when compared to other versions.

"Emotionally, for sure, simply because we're invited into Superman's personal life. This is about his interior life," Gunn explained. "At the core of the story – it’s surrounded by pyrotechnics and flying dogs and robots – but at the core of the story it’s about a person who thinks of himself in a certain way, finds out that isn’t true, and has to recontextualize who he is in the face of that."

"That isn't really what your normal Superman story is, nor any hero’s story, for the most part. So I think that’s a difference. He's more vulnerable in that way," he continued. "And then physically – I mean, listen, he's fighting an equal and opposite force. So, in some ways, it's no different than when Superman was fighting the bad guys in Superman II, in Donner's film."

"But we do see him bleed, which is different. He can't make the world go backwards in time through spinning around it. So I kind of took a Superman that was a mix of different Supermans throughout the comics in terms of his power set," Gunn concluded.

Watch this new clip from Superman in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.