SUPERMAN Cast Talk Costumes, Villains, And Where "Home" Is As James Gunn Reveals Movie's Current Runtime

Christmas came early today with the release of the first Superman teaser trailer (you can watch it again by clicking here). It's certainly given us plenty to discuss heading into the holidays and the movie's cast has now talked more about what to expect from the movie.

For the Man of Steel himself, David Corenswet, Superman was about embracing the hero's supposed naïveté and exploring what that means for him as a superhero.

"I was always cut out of the drama when I was in school," the actor told Variety. "I never felt like I knew the exciting, juicy gossip that was going on. And for that reason, I always saw people as the best versions of themselves - I don’t think in a terribly naive way."

"A lot of people consider Superman to be a naive character, and it really is just a blindness to the little imperfections and the silly little things that we get caught up with as people," Corenswet continued. "I tend to miss those, and I think Superman misses those, and that’s what keeps him steadfastly and determinedly looking at the good and the hopeful."

While Nicholas Hoult is playing the villain in Superman, he still hopes fans might see there's more to the "smart and ruthless" character than initially meets the eye.

"He has to outmaneuver Superman on certain levels, because he can’t match him in others," Hoult teased. "But there’s also something about this character, hopefully, from my standpoint, where even though you perhaps don’t agree with his process, you can understand where he’s coming from and why what he’s pushing as his ideology is perhaps better for humanity."

Rachel Brosnahan describes Lois Lane as a character who "evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in." She added, "Because of her profession, but also because of who she is, she questions everything. She’s trying to see around every corner. And that’s the way that she faces the world."

As you might expect, talk soon turned to the title character's costume. Due to a lengthy design process, Corenswet says there wasn't any one moment where he really wore it for "the first time." However, watching the reactions of others proved to be even more special.

"I didn’t feel like Superman, but it was so amazing watching my castmates and the crew members. You’re getting to witness them witness it. And then the best thing is seeing kids see it. There’s just nothing like it."

According to Hoult, "When I saw David in the costume, I was in awe. I hate to admit it made me feel warm and fuzzy. There was one scene where he flies into the set, and I would have a little private grin on my face. And I turned around and I saw everyone else in the room with the same look on their face watching him."

ComicBook.com also caught up with the cast and asked Corenswet where home is for Superman; in the trailer, a bloodied and beaten Man of Steel crashes into the snow and tells Krypto to take him "home."

"I’ll say this," the actor started. "You see in the trailer Krypto is dragging me through the snow. Do you think he’s gonna drag me through the snow all the way to Kansas?" As expected, it's likely the Fortress of Solitude.

In one final tidbit for you, writer and director James Gunn was asked about Superman's runtime and said it's "under three hours...under two and a half." For comparison, Superman: The Movie and Man of Steel were both 143 minutes and Superman Returns was a whopping 154 minutes.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.