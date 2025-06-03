SUPERMAN Character Descriptions Confirm That Baby Joey Is [SPOILER]; Reveal The Name Of Luthor's Soldiers

Though this probably won't come as much of a surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with the various rumors and merch leaks relating to Superman, we now have confirmation on the identity of Baby Joey.

Just in case this proves to be a significant plot point, here's your spoiler warning.

The reveal follows some photos of the Luthorcorp Lab toy set featuring action figures of Superman (David Corenswet), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his green Warsuit. The set also included Krypto along with a mysterious green infant listed as the mischievous "Baby Joey."

There was speculation that this could be the same creature spotted in the recent BTS featurette, or possibly even Luthor's not-yet-matured clone of the Man of Steel, aka Ultraman, aka the Hammer of Boravia. DC Comics aficionados were quick to point out that Metamorpho's mutant son is named Joey Mason, and we now have confirmation that this is exactly who it is.

Based in a description from a kids' tie-in book titled Superman's Friends and Foes, Baby Joey is "Metamorpho's toddler son. When Joey is take, Metamorpho must choose between working with Superman or Lex Luthor."

This tracks with a previous rumor which claimed that Luthor kidnaps the boy to use as leverage against Metamorpho, who is forced to keep the Man of Steel prisoner by transforming his body into Kryptonite.

Fans had been wondering how Metamorpho would factor into the story (he didn't seem to be associated with the members of the Justice Gang), so this would also explain how the character will be utilized - initially, at least. We fully expect him to get his son back and join forces with Superman by the end of the movie.

The book also reveals that Luthor's armored henchmen are known as Raptors.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."