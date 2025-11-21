SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals A Closer Look At Final Design For Movie's Fifth-Dimensional Imp

Earlier this year, Superman introduced us to a Fifth-Dimensional Imp that battled the Justice Gang while the Man of Steel caught up with Lex Luthor. Now, we have a closer look at the creature's design...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2025 01:11 PM EST
When James Gunn shared a first look at Superman, everyone was eager to know what that glowing orb in the sky was. Could it be Parasite? Mongul's spaceship? An interdimensional portal?

As the speculation continued, the expectation was that the orb might be tied to the movie's big bad. Nope. In reality, the Fifth-Dimensional Imp just appeared in the background of a scene featuring Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Shortly after Superman's release, Gunn was asked if it could be Mister Mxyzptlk, and replied, "Oh, no. He’s just a stupid basic imp. He’s nowhere near as powerful as Mister Mxyzptlk."

While it may not have been that iconic member of Superman's rogues gallery, the fact that Imps like this one are causing chaos in the DCU promises to be very exciting for this franchise's future. 

Today, artist Adam Milicevic has shared his final designs for the unnamed Imp introduced in Superman. On his website, he wrote, "Final Concept and Design for the Inter-dimensional Imp as seen in Superman. Done for Legacy Effects. Lots of iterations on this jelly boi."

Mister Mxyzptlk first appeared in 1944's Superman #30, and is a Fifth-Dimensional Imp from the land of Zrfff. He possesses near-omnipotent reality-warping powers and is limited only by his inability to refuse a challenge to say, spell, or write his name backwards, which banishes him to the fifth dimension for at least 90 days.

Only time will tell whether Gunn brings Mister Mxyzptlk into the DCU. For now, the filmmaker is concentrating on Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, a movie that stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker. Gunn has repeatedly said he'd like to introduce another Imp, Bat-Mite, but it's hard to say when and where he'll be able to make that a reality.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Brendan Fraser Talks Almost Starring In SUPERMAN: FLYBY; Reveals X-MEN 3 Director Helmed His Screen Test
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/21/2025, 1:15 PM
Speaking of Mongul, hope we get him as the main Superman threat after Brainiac. It's disappointing we've yet to get War World covered in live-action.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/21/2025, 1:19 PM
The one that was threatening the city and he ignored while he drinking hot cocoa instead.
kseven
kseven - 11/21/2025, 1:22 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Justice Gang had it under control.

Plenty of superheroes to go around in the DCU. Superman can be busy with other things sometimes and let other people handle things within their capabilities.

If they couldn't stop it, I'm sure he'd have stepped in.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 1:25 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Mxy's not much more than an annoyance. He doesn't kill people usually.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 1:48 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - and crying about his feelings!
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/21/2025, 2:28 PM
@kseven - Yeah, I never understood that argument, because it's not like the entire JLU, for example, deploys collectively for a singular thing. It depends on the threat level, and in world of preestablished heroes I'm thinking it wasn't that high on the list. That imp was literally a monster of the week thing in a film.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/21/2025, 2:29 PM
@kseven - busy drinking hot cocoa and while watching them outside his window lol
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/21/2025, 2:58 PM
@kseven - Busy with other things? Such as what? Talking about his fee fees?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 11/21/2025, 3:22 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - there were people dealing with it. Does he need to be involved in all things everywhere?
kseven
kseven - 11/21/2025, 3:34 PM
@WalletsClosed - @THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

He was busy hunting for Krypto all day and preparing to turn himself in for arrest.

He had a brief 3 minute conversation with his girlfriend in between.

Which you'd know if you watched the movie.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/21/2025, 4:54 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - TBF, it was GOOD cocoa.
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 11/21/2025, 5:42 PM
The whole “Justice Gang has it covered” thing would have worked a lot better narratively had Superman not needed to zip around limiting all of the collateral damage during the Justice Gang’s first attempt at handling a big monster.

So I guess saving squirrels and little girls is an “on the clock” kind of thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 1:23 PM
Ngl , i for sure thought this was gonna be the DCU’s version of Solaris so it just being a fifth dimensional imp was surprising…

However they in the comics do come in different looks , shapes & sizes so one being this thing makes sense imo.

Anyway , loving having this in the background of a scene between Lois & Clark since it showed how much of a lived in & established world this is where stuff like Imps aren’t really new!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/21/2025, 4:16 PM
I'll be using this a lot from now on. The vast majority has spoken.

https://cosmicbook.news/critical-drinker-poll-man-of-steel-dominates-gunn-superman

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/21/2025, 4:53 PM
@WalletsClosed - cosmic are liars.

Drinker has a skewed audience.

Neither has any bearing on WB, DC Studios or indeed anyone.

So, of course you like them.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/21/2025, 5:01 PM
@WalletsClosed - Anti-woke grifter polls his anti-woke followers-That will be your “evidence.”😂😂😂
RolandD
RolandD - 11/21/2025, 5:02 PM
@UltimaRex - Not surprised that we both made similar points. It’s laughable.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/21/2025, 5:14 PM
@RolandD - What does being "anti woke" have to do with liking/disliking the Snyderverse/Gunnverse?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/21/2025, 5:14 PM
@UltimaRex - Skewed audience from where? Why? Prove it.
KastaSMF
KastaSMF - 11/21/2025, 4:44 PM
He looks like cousin of our old pal Starro. Superman did not try to save any of them like he did with kaiju in metropolis..
Starro was right!🤣

