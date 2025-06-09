SUPERMAN: David Corenswet's Man Of Tomorrow Strikes Some Iconic Poses On Newly Released Posters

Two new posters for Superman have been released, and David Corenswet strikes another iconic pose as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow. A Chinese one-sheet, meanwhile, hypes up the movie's arrival in the country.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Two new international Superman posters have been released. The Chinese one-sheet features a familiar shot of David Corenswet's Man of Steel; how high the movie will soar at the box office there is hard to say, as the Middle Kingdom rarely embraces Hollywood blockbusters these days.

The fact that it's secured a day-and-date release in China is good news, regardless, and every dollar counts for Superman, especially when there's so much riding on the movie's success. 

Our second poster features Corenswet striking another iconic Superman pose. The Twisters star looks the part and has clearly put in the work to bring this character to life on screen in a way that does right by the comic books. 

Excitement for Superman continues to increase, with Kevin Smith recently sharing his enthusiasm for the first DCU movie. "It feels more comic book-y is what it is," he told Deadline. "I mean, number one, putting his trunks on the outside again is just charming, and including the dog is not something we’ve seen over the course of the last 10 years, and I think that’s such a smart choice...it just looks so charming.”

"When times are good for Americans and prosperous, oddly enough, Batman is the dominant character because Batman is a dark fantasy about everything going wrong," Smith said. "And then the flip theory of that is Superman is ascendant whenever the country is doing poorly or it needs help, and that’s when that character plays strongest."

"So, it would feel like based on that, like Superman, the stage is set for that movie to make so much f*cking money. People wanna hope right now. People just want to believe in a f*cking thing, man," the filmmaker, who wrote the unmade Superman Lives movie, concluded.

Smith's comments echo what fans have been saying for a while now. Embracing the source material (while moving on from the moodier interpretation of the hero we saw in the DCEU) could be what helps put Supes back on the map.

Check out these new posters for Superman below. 

image host
image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Alucard28
Alucard28 - 6/9/2025, 8:21 AM
I hope it's a good movie, really
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/9/2025, 8:22 AM
Our [frick]ing boy looks Good.

For [frick]s sake
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/9/2025, 8:25 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - your boy!

That ain't my superman sir 👀
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/9/2025, 8:24 AM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/9/2025, 8:25 AM
They should have used these for the suit reveal 😮‍💨😩
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2025, 8:25 AM
Nice , he and the suit both look really good there!!.

I even like the lines on the suit in that image and it shows off his muscle definition well.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/9/2025, 8:29 AM
Looks absolutely fantastic. Love the pose and the colors here. The suit looks excellent.

Love that Gunn does both the classic Fleischer/Reeves hands on hips pose and the Dean Cain arms folded pose. Classic true Superman 100%!!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/9/2025, 8:30 AM
It's James gunns superman/James gunns man of tomorrow, get it right
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/9/2025, 8:41 AM
Almost looks like the way Christopher Reeve was standing on the bad guys' boat just staring at them counting their money. The difference being this pose Supes is looking towards the sky.

I'm so glad the villains being used in this new movie haven't been used before outside of Lex. I always thought Superman Returns would have been a LOT better if they had Lex controlling a rogue of Superman's like Metallo or Bizzaro. Seems like this new film is doing just that so I'm pretty excited.

View Recorder