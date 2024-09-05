SUPERMAN Described As "The Exact Opposite Of MAN OF STEEL" As New Details On DCU's Hal Jordan Surface

SUPERMAN Described As &quot;The Exact Opposite Of MAN OF STEEL&quot; As New Details On DCU's Hal Jordan Surface

Some intriguing new details about DC Studios' plans for Superman have found their way online, including intel on James Gunn's plans for the wider DCU and why he's looking to cast an older Hal Jordan...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding James Gunn's plans for the DCU and, this week, the decision to potentially cast Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin as Hal Jordan in HBO's Lanterns has raised eyebrows among fans. 

The 56-year-old actor isn't exactly who the majority expected to play the iconic Green Lantern Corps member; now, though, scooper Daniel Richtman has shared some rumoured insights into DC Studios' approach to the character. 

Apparently, "they're eyeing Josh Brolin because their vision for Hal Jordan is to have him as an older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor to a younger and reckless John Stewart. And as we know, Brolin excels at playing the grumpy type."

That sounds very much in line with what we'd expected and it's clear now that Gunn has some very specific plans for the DCU's Hal. 

Addressing what the filmmaker is going for beyond that character, Richtman says he's heard Superman is "fantastic" and calls it "a complete shift to hardcore sci-fi and fantasy, the exact opposite of Man of Steel."

He adds, "It's set in a world very different from ours and far removed from the DCEU. Heroes have been around for ages, and we'll see how it affected this world's history and has shaped the DCU."

"The DCU will feature various projects set across different timelines, not just present day. So more in line with the approach of Star Wars than Marvel."

That honestly sounds like the right direction for the DCU and it's good to hear Gunn isn't setting out to replicate the MCU (a world he's extremely familiar with after helming the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and a Holiday Special).

The fact that "heroes have been around for ages" also makes sense of Hal and Guy Gardner being older on the screen than they are on the page. DC Studios is looking to create a history to this world rather than starting from scratch as Warner Bros. did with the DCEU.

We also have some new Superman merchandise that's currently available on the official DC Shop:

1-31c8e460-b09e-45ed-bdae-ad9b7a155405-copy
stainless-steel-water-bottle-white-17-oz-left-66d79e45c0e05-copy

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

LANTERNS: Why Casting An Older Hal Jordan Could Be A Great Idea...Or One Of DC Studios' Biggest Missteps
Related:

LANTERNS: Why Casting An Older Hal Jordan Could Be A Great Idea...Or One Of DC Studios' Biggest Missteps
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Recent Chris Pratt DCU Rumor: We Talk About That All The Time
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Recent Chris Pratt DCU Rumor: "We Talk About That All The Time"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/5/2024, 10:20 AM
Still not on board with them skipping Hal's prime. Not like its been "done to death" we've had one awesome animated film and one janky-ass live action
Luigi
Luigi - 9/5/2024, 10:33 AM
@narrow290 - Maybe they'll do a 90s prequel one day
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:39 AM
@narrow290 - Yeah. Hal's the reckless one, not the other way around. Not sure why we're getting force fed this, but I'll wait and see.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 9/5/2024, 10:21 AM
Still pulling for Casper Van Dien. I just think he can pull it off
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/5/2024, 10:21 AM
"a complete shift to hardcore sci-fi and fantasy, the exact opposite of Man of Steel."


Huh?! wasn't the first 15 min alone of MoS hardcore sci fi and Fantasy?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/5/2024, 10:48 AM
@Conquistador - Indeedio.
dracula
dracula - 9/5/2024, 10:21 AM
Hopefully this means we get a ww2 set JSA movie
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/5/2024, 10:34 AM
@dracula - THIIIIIIIIIIS!!!!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/5/2024, 10:22 AM
Whatever they do they just have to make it good.

(Even then people will still complain)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 10:24 AM
@Itwasme - people will always complain until they get exactly what they want (and even then some sigh).
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/5/2024, 10:23 AM
So they’re giving Jon Hal’s personality? And making Hal the no-nonsense type?

They don’t like these characters.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/5/2024, 10:29 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah, it’s definitely beginning to feel like they dislike what Green Lantern comics are like and think they know better.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/5/2024, 10:23 AM
This interpretation is going to be so goofy 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 10:25 AM
@bkmeijer1 - nope though he hasn’t even confirmed the Kumail Booster Gold casting or the creative team for that.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/5/2024, 10:26 AM
@TheVisionary25 - oh yeah, forgot about that rumour. About time Gunn is gonna do some debunking
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/5/2024, 10:25 AM
It better be different. I wanna hear it from Gunn though. Although it does already seem to very different (and better).

Also, has Gunn talked about the Hal Jordan rumours on social media yet? Something like script not being finalized so casting hasn't begun yet.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/5/2024, 10:25 AM
An older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor? 🤮

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 9/5/2024, 10:28 AM
I doubt Brolin is gonna say yes. Most likely it's going to Olyphant. But stranger shit has happened.

Don't really like Brolin though. Gives me Men in Black/Agent K vibes.
The1st
The1st - 9/5/2024, 10:41 AM
@Spoken - I think he should still join the DCU though...for Darkseid.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/5/2024, 10:29 AM
A movie about Superman isn't gonna be the exact opposite of a movie about Superman though is it
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/5/2024, 10:30 AM
@Cap1 -

That would imply that the former was ever about Superman to begin with.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/5/2024, 10:32 AM
@DrReedRichards - what ever your qualms with the movie, it is objectively about Superman
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/5/2024, 10:34 AM
@Cap1 -

Literally, in terms of recognition? Sure.

Definitvely, in terms of morality? Doubtful.
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/5/2024, 10:35 AM
@DrReedRichards - It's not that deep bro. The movie is about Superman
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/5/2024, 10:37 AM
@Cap1 -

The movie can claim to be whatever its director and studio wish it to be. The end result has been released, seen, and can be appropriately deconstructed as such.

I thought you fans of it were all about deconstruction, no?
Cap1
Cap1 - 9/5/2024, 10:38 AM
@DrReedRichards - a movie about Superman featuring Superman as the titular character is not the opposite of a movie about Superman featuring Superman as the titular character. That’s all
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/5/2024, 10:44 AM
@Cap1 -

The movie is actually called Man Of Steel, with the actual name of Superman being purposefully avoided in almost any and all early marketing material, along with the majority of the movie's runtime.

It's almost like the character was meant to be seen as Superman in name only, while the end result ended up acting in an entirely different way than the character of the source material.

And people thought Bryan Singer had issues.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/5/2024, 10:31 AM
their vision for Hal Jordan is to have him as an older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor to a younger and reckless John Stewart.
Wow, they’ve got their personalities completely reversed.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/5/2024, 10:32 AM
User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/5/2024, 10:37 AM
A complete shift from MOS is great, if that means that this time we get a morally sound and inspirational hero. That said, MOS was definitely sci fi and fantasy
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2024, 10:39 AM
So this is Superman Returns all over again. Superman was already established in that universe, it leaned on the silly comedy aspects of the genre, and the fantasy aspect made the film ridiculous (a kryptonite crystal grows until it destroys the world. I will just prepare for it to bomb.
Fares
Fares - 9/5/2024, 10:40 AM
Good. I like when each new interpretation tries to do its own thing.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/5/2024, 10:41 AM
I’m less concerned with the older, gruff Hal and more worried about them messing up John. Stewart was always a serious, stoic guy and it sounds like they’re going to may young and inexperienced-which is fine as long as they don’t try to make him goofy and the comic relief.

If that was they dynamic they really wanted then I think Kyle would’ve been a better choice for the new lantern and have Hal or Jon be the mentor.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/5/2024, 10:42 AM
"they're eyeing Josh Brolin because their vision for Hal Jordan is to have him as an older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor to a younger and reckless John Stewart.

User Comment Image
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/5/2024, 10:44 AM
@Nomis929 - cool panel
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/5/2024, 10:50 AM
@Alucard28 - From the classsic Green Lantern No.87 in 1970. The first introduction of John Stewart.

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 9/5/2024, 10:44 AM
Sounds good 👍
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 9/5/2024, 10:47 AM
I would like to see Hal's prime but if done well this could work.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/5/2024, 10:49 AM
The only guy "older and gruffer," than Brolin is Tommy Lee Jones.

Bring your best gruff!
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2024, 10:53 AM
Here is an early look at James Gunn's Green Lantern costume

User Comment Image
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder