SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Plans For An Animated KRYPTO Spin-Off Series

We knew that a series of Krypto-based shorts were in development, but Superman director James Gunn has now confirmed that the spin-off project will be animated...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Kryto the Superdog is set to make his live-action (though Krypto himself will obviously be brought to life via CGI) debut in James Gunn's Superman, and is also expected to have a significant role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Some fans feel that the pup, whose look is based on Gunn's own dog Ozu, is already getting too much of the spotlight (like a cute dog was ever going to be sidelined in the marketing), but DC Studios has plans for the pooch that extend beyond these big-screen appearances.

Back in February, Gunn announced that four seasonal Krypto shorts set in the DCU were in the works (the first is expected to debut this September).

"We’ve got these cool little Krypto shorts that are so fun, man. I’ve been watching all of them," he teased. "He’s a terrible, terrible dog. It’s for families and it’s just really fun and goofy. It’s pretty cool."

Responding to fan on social media, Gunn indicated that a Krypto spin-off is on the way. We assume he's referring to these shorts and not a separate project, but this would seem to confirm that they will be animated.

The filmmaker also shared an explanation for the term "Metahuman," since there was some confusion following the release of yesterday's character posters.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

