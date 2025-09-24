SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms The Engineer's Return In MAN OF TOMORROW; Teases Ultraman's DCU Future

Superman's Director's Commentary is full of interesting reveals and exciting teases for the future courtesy of filmmaker James Gunn. Among them are a few that tee up his sequel-that's-not-a-sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

In Superman, the hero successfully overcomes an attack from Ultraman and The Engineer by sending them crashing into the grounds of the Metropolis Meteors' baseball stadium. We don't see María Gabriela de Faría's Angela Spica after that, but she's alive and now confirmed to return in the not-too-distant future.

"[Superman knocked] The Engineer unconscious," Gunn confirmed. "She's out of the movie. Where does she go? Well, you're going to find that out in the next movie."

The DC Studios co-CEO addressed Ultraman's status, as well. "We discover that Ultraman is a clone of Superman. [In the comics], Ultraman is from Earth-3, where he's a part of The Crime Syndicate and an evil version of Superman. There are some similarities here. Also, you might ask yourself, 'Where does Ultraman go at the end of the movie?'"

Gunn added, "He sends him up into the black hole. Is this the end of Ultraman? I don't know." Whether he's hinting at the villain perhaps winding up on Earth-3 or fans are right about the clone becoming Bizarro remains to be seen.

Rumour has it that John Cena will return as Peacemaker in Man of Tomorrow, and Gunn seemed to hint at that when he weighed in on Chris Smith's surprise cameo in Superman.

"Peacemaker is not a fan of Superman, obviously. That's going to be important in the future, actually," he teased, adding that the meeting room from Superman, where Lex Luthor, Rick Flag Sr., and more discussed world events, will be featured in the Peacemaker season 2 finale. The question is, will Lex be among them?

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.