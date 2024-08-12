SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Explains Why The Upcoming Reboot Likely Won't Require Any Reshoots

In a lengthy new post on Threads, filmmaker James Gunn has revealed that he doesn't anticipate helming any reshoots for his upcoming Superman reboot.

That may sound like a bold proclamation (what if test audiences don't like it?!) but Gunn's track record speaks for itself, something that's evident from him pointing out what happened while shooting his last two movies.

According to Gunn, "I've done a total of one day of reshoots on my past two films combined." As a reminder, those were Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, two incredibly successful blockbusters which have 82% and 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

These insights from the DC Studios co-CEO are fascinating as they unpack his creative process. We also see how his methodical approach to the movies he writes and directs means extensive reshoots, which typically rework movies during post-production, aren't required.

It also sounds like Gunn surrounds himself with the right people, ensuring that the production of Superman, for example, is a team effort.

The pressure is on that first DCU movie to deliver, particularly after a challenging few years for the DC Extended Universe. Before the Man of Tomorrow returns to theaters, we'll get a taste of what's to come in Creature Commandos later this year.

Check out Gunn's comments in full below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.