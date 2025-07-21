SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Planned Sequel, Ultraman's Return, Mural Characters, And More

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Planned Sequel, Ultraman's Return, Mural Characters, And More

Superman director James Gunn has weighed-in on a number of topics during a recent interview, including his plans for a "kind-of-but-not-really" sequel, Ultraman's potential return, and more...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Although Superman was a relatively self-contained story (there was no blatant sequel set-up, anyway), the movie wasn't entirely devoid of (potential) hints and teases relating to what could be in store for the DCU going forward.

James Gunn has already confirmed that he is working on a follow-up, but it won't be a direct sequel. This has understandably resulted in a lot of speculation, but the filmmaker isn't quite ready to reveal any details just yet.

When asked about the "semi-, not-exactly sequel to Superman" during an interview with Rolling Stone, all Gunn would offer is: "I mean, it follows Superman. What am I gonna say? I don’t know what to say."

"I think people like Superman because it’s unexpected in certain respects, and I think that what we do next is gonna be unexpected," he added. "I just follow that. Listen, do I notice that people love Mr. Terrific and they love Krypto? Yes. I notice those things."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn did hint at certain things we might see, including the return of the villainous Ultraman ("maybe"), and the introduction of certain characters from the mural that was spotted in the Hall of Justice.

"Oh, there was a ton of thought put into it. A ton of thought," Gunn said of the mural's importance. "Not necessarily specifically see all of them," he added when asked if we will be seeing these characters in the DCU at some point. "But yes, some of them we already have in the works in different things in different ways."

The characters that have been identified (so far) are: Jay Garrick, Wildcat, Super-Chief, Shining Knight, Silent Knight, Gunfire, Atomic Knight, Vibe, Dr. Fate, Freedom Beast, Black Pirate, Alan Scott, Dolphin and Amethyst.

Gunn was also asked if he has any plans to introduce the 31st century team known as The Legion of Superheros, specifically.

"I’ve thought about it. I’m not a time-travel person. I like science fiction, but time travel’s a rough one for me. I am not into that. I’m not really into teleportation [either]. I have weird things that just aren’t for me. Now, you can say that the pocket universe is teleportation, but I don’t think of it as that. I think of it as traveling from one point in dimensional space to another as opposed to teleporting, which I think of as the person dying and being recreated."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Kevin Feige Shares His SUPERMAN Review And Why He Doesn't Agree With Complaints About Woke MCU
Related:

Kevin Feige Shares His SUPERMAN Review And Why He Doesn't Agree With Complaints About "Woke" MCU
SUPERMAN Now Eyeing A $640-$700 Million Global Finish After Second Weekend Of Release
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Now Eyeing A $640-$700 Million Global Finish After Second Weekend Of Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/21/2025, 11:49 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2025, 11:52 AM
Setting up Bizarro was gangster as [frick]. This is EASILY the third best Superman movie for me, behind '78 and the Donner Cut for Superman II. This movie is easily better than THE ENTIRE DCEU, like seriously. Hate all you want, the proof is in the pudding you clowns. [frick] the Snyderverse
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/21/2025, 12:01 PM
@bobevanz - Really? I thought Blue Beetle, Shazam 1, and Wonder Woman 1 were better films overall. This film is good, I like it, but the overstuffed story and the fast pace of this film was a bit polarizing. I thought krypto was a bit overdone for gags too as it broke a lot of the tension especially when he confronted Lex at the ending.

Overall I liked it but for me not better than all of DCEU...but thats just my opinion.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/21/2025, 11:53 AM
Am I missing the part where he talks about an Ultraman return?!?! Also release the full mural!!! I get why the other historical figures are in it, but Vibe seems completely out of place there.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 11:57 AM
Its definitely a Superman and Supergirl movie
User Comment Image
noname
noname - 7/21/2025, 11:59 AM
@MisterBones - Yeah, I could already see the fun conflict between them at the of this movie. Would make for a great dynamic.

But if it's a Krypto movie, I'm gonna be PISSED. That's where I'll give up on James Gunn.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder