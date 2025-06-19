SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Why He Spends So Much Time Debunking Rumors

There's really no other studio head quite like Superman director James Gunn, who'll address and debunk the latest superhero rumors on social media.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 19, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: EW

Imagine Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige taking time out of his packed schedule to regularly shut down fan rumors online.

That’s not something we’ve seen or ever will, but it’s a routine part of James Gunn’s reality as co-chair of DC Studios.

Despite the massive responsibility of overseeing the DC Universe reboot and directing Superman, Gunn still finds time to engage with fans on social media, frequently correcting misinformation.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he revealed that his main motivation for stepping in is to protect the filmmakers, actors, and creatives involved in these high-stakes projects.

I’m trying to cut back,” Gunn admitted. “But every once in a while, a rumor spreads fast enough that it could actually affect someone personally—and that’s when I feel the need to step in.”

He explained that some online scoopers with large followings push false information so often that it’s exhausting to keep up. “There are a couple people who just consistently post incorrect stuff—95 percent of what they say isn’t true,” Gunn said. “Maybe once in twenty times, there’s a sliver of truth. But it gets old.”

Interestingly, Gunn acknowledged that by debunking these claims, he might be giving those accounts more attention. “In some ways, I might even be helping them by responding—they get more traffic, and I think they enjoy that,” he added. “So I’ve mostly stopped.”

Still, there are exceptions. When a rumor has the potential to hurt someone’s feelings or damage a professional relationship, Gunn said he steps in without hesitation.

For example, if we’re in early talks with a director and suddenly a rumor spreads that another, completely unrelated director is attached to the project, that can create confusion or even disappointment. Same with casting. When people’s emotions or reputations are on the line, I shut it down fast.

Gunn’s hands-on approach may not be typical for a studio head, but for now, it seems like he's still willing to call out misinformation, especially when it impacts the people behind the scenes.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025, officially launching James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/19/2025, 5:43 PM
he goes off like a gunn
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/19/2025, 5:46 PM
“For example, if we’re in early talks with a director and suddenly a rumor spreads that another, completely unrelated director is attached to the project, that can create confusion or even disappointment. Same with casting. When people’s emotions or reputations are on the line, I shut it down fast.”

Makes perfect sense. Don’t know why any fan has a problem with this.
Keep doing your thing, Gunn.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/19/2025, 5:46 PM
Sounds exhausting🤷🏾‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 5:47 PM
I can understand that , makes sense imo!!.

Also as we have seen , it’s best to shut down these rumors & misinformation as soon as possible because not only can they expand like wildfire but once it’s seeded in someone’s mind it can perhaps lead to false expectations and such which can be dangerous aswell.

I’m glad Gunn does it tbh and hope he continues to do so!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/19/2025, 5:48 PM
It's annoying af that websites have a need to amplify these lies just for clicks. Go back to fan driven content, not made up crap. These losers don't deserve a nickel
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/19/2025, 5:50 PM
Honest Answer James Gunn only has one movie Superman on his Plate.

User Comment Image
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/19/2025, 5:54 PM
You would think Gunn would have learned to stay off twitter so much after losing a huge job due to his disturbing and borderline criminal tweets with his pal convicted sex offender Jimmy Urine
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/19/2025, 5:54 PM
I only believe at this point what comes from Nexus Point News, their scoops have been true so far and thus I don't bother with any other. Especially with that Sneider guy who admitted to make up things weeks ago.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 5:56 PM
@NinnesMBC - agreed

They tend to be more on point while the other scoopers are far more hit or miss.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/19/2025, 6:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes, the things they got scoops on may sometimes take a while to be confirmed but sooner or later it ends up being proven truth. They got good sources and don't always put a lot out, meaning that when they can share something then it's worth it.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/19/2025, 5:57 PM
He also likes he's ego stroked, lets not forget that 🤣
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/19/2025, 5:57 PM
Scooper culture is just toxic and has cheapened the movie experience some.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 6:00 PM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed

Sadly we are at fault too since we click on articles that continue to post their “scoops”.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/19/2025, 6:01 PM
This is needed. it helps keep false expectation on movies from building and becoming canon. Marvel doesn't do this and it hurts them when people go in and the hyped cameo never happens or characters only factor in the movie for a few minutes when online bullshit hyped them to be a bigger part of the movie or show.

