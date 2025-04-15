SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen In The Daily Planet Newsroom

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen In The Daily Planet Newsroom

A new look at Superman Jimmy Olsen has been revealed by filmmaker James Gunn. The DC Studios co-CEO has shared a shot of himself alongside the actor in The Daily Planet newsroom. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman writer and director James Gunn has celebrated another Jimmy Olsen's anniversary - for his debut in The Adventures of Superman radio serial on April 15, 1940 - with a new look at Skyler Gisondo's take on the plucky photographer. 

The actor certainly looks the part if this sneak peek is any indication. As a reminder, Gisondo is best known for roles in Licorice PizzaBooksmartVacationThe Righteous Gemstones, and Santa Clarita Diet.

It's been a while since we've seen Clark Kent's friendship with Jimmy explored on screen (in the DCEU, he was a CIA Agent posing as a photographer who got shot in the head before ever encountering the Man of Steel). With Gunn - a huge comic book fan - in charge of the DCU, that finally looks set to change.

However, it was recently reported that the DC Studios co-CEO has some pretty unique plans for this version of Jimmy. You can read more about those here, but be warned that there are potential Superman spoilers included. 

Gisondo has yet to comment on playing the iconic DC Comics character, but his co-star Rachel Brosnahan recently opened up on how she was cast"I was in a bathroom at Aritzia in SoHo. My phone rang, and it said 'James Gunn.' I don't know why he's listed, but he's listed. And I was praying that the toilet didn't flush behind me, but I didn't want to miss the call."

"Somewhere in my brain I felt like if I missed the call that I wouldn't get the job," she continued. "So I picked up the phone and he just said, 'How'd you like to be the next Lois Lane?' I was very excited and then immediately nervous. I had big shoes to fill."

You can see Gunn on set with Gisondo in the social media posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

epc1122
epc1122 - 4/15/2025, 11:44 AM
To me, the look inside the planet reminds me a mix of Smallville and Superman returns version of the daily planet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 11:46 AM
@epc1122 - that’s a good comparison.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/15/2025, 12:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - thanks 😊
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/15/2025, 11:46 AM
Is that Mike Gandolfini’s brother?

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/15/2025, 11:57 AM
@slickrickdesigns - No political nonsense intended, but he reminds me of that Harry Sisson guy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 11:54 AM
I have no doubt Skyler’s gonna be great in the role…

Dude already atleast looks like Jimmy off the page imo!!.

Anyway , welcome to the legacy…

User Comment Image

Fun fact: Jimmy was introduced in a radio serial and then brought into the comics.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/15/2025, 12:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I just wish they had made him a full and obvious ginge like myself lol. I honestly had no idea he was considered a red head until he got this role.

Day-walkers get all the luck 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 12:09 PM
@RedFury - daywalkers lol

Not gonna lie , I thought he was ginger
RedFury
RedFury - 4/15/2025, 12:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - lol he's one of the lucky ones that can say he's a ginge, but also play a brunette if he wants.

I on the other hand couldn't even get away with dying my hair because my beard is so red 😅
thebamf
thebamf - 4/15/2025, 1:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - What Snyder did to Jimmy is unforgivable.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/15/2025, 12:02 PM
Knock you out of your socks? Lmao yeah right
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2025, 12:03 PM
syder cut jimmy was peak
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 12:14 PM
@harryba11zack - another reason why Snyder was the [frick]ing wrong choice
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2025, 12:25 PM
@bobevanz - i'd take dead jimmy over "sexting" jimmy any day
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/15/2025, 12:11 PM
James gunn the movie coming 11th July 2025 🤣

This dude will not share a BTS photo without himself in it 😭😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 12:13 PM
@JurassicClunge - rent freeeeee
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/15/2025, 12:15 PM
@bobevanz - James' 🥜 live rent free in your jaws 🤡

😉😌😌😌
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/15/2025, 12:15 PM
@JurassicClunge - he’d never just insert himself into things for publicity.

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/15/2025, 12:16 PM
@slickrickdesigns - 🤣🤣🤣 this guy wants to be the DCU's stan lee so bad
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/15/2025, 12:21 PM
@JurassicClunge - I think he wants to be the other legend…
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/15/2025, 12:43 PM
@slickrickdesigns -

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2025, 12:13 PM
Out of a movie with great casting all over it, this might be the best casting of them all.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 12:13 PM
Perfect casting all around
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/15/2025, 12:19 PM
User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/15/2025, 12:23 PM
Couldn't get more Jimmy then that!
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/15/2025, 12:35 PM
@MarvelousMarty -

I know. Marvel USED to have casting like this but now the DCU is taking the cake on comic book casting imo
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/15/2025, 12:30 PM
Awesome, finally a red headed white Jimmy Olsen in live action!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2025, 12:58 PM
So is James Gunn in this movie?

Gunn is starting to take the [frick]ing liberties here

It's not enough that his dog is making a buck he wants to take a piece of it himself by starring

For [frick]s sake, this movie better be good. Since our director is adamant about being seen in all the promo shots or reminding us he directed the movie

For [frick]s sake
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/15/2025, 12:59 PM
Still think the actor's too old.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/15/2025, 1:02 PM
Santa Clara Diet was great, nice choice for the role.
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/15/2025, 1:03 PM
This movie is going to be fantastic if you have anything other than excitement in your heart, seek therapy

