SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen In The Daily Planet Newsroom

Superman writer and director James Gunn has celebrated another Jimmy Olsen's anniversary - for his debut in The Adventures of Superman radio serial on April 15, 1940 - with a new look at Skyler Gisondo's take on the plucky photographer.

The actor certainly looks the part if this sneak peek is any indication. As a reminder, Gisondo is best known for roles in Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, Vacation, The Righteous Gemstones, and Santa Clarita Diet.

It's been a while since we've seen Clark Kent's friendship with Jimmy explored on screen (in the DCEU, he was a CIA Agent posing as a photographer who got shot in the head before ever encountering the Man of Steel). With Gunn - a huge comic book fan - in charge of the DCU, that finally looks set to change.

However, it was recently reported that the DC Studios co-CEO has some pretty unique plans for this version of Jimmy. You can read more about those here, but be warned that there are potential Superman spoilers included.

Gisondo has yet to comment on playing the iconic DC Comics character, but his co-star Rachel Brosnahan recently opened up on how she was cast. "I was in a bathroom at Aritzia in SoHo. My phone rang, and it said 'James Gunn.' I don't know why he's listed, but he's listed. And I was praying that the toilet didn't flush behind me, but I didn't want to miss the call."

"Somewhere in my brain I felt like if I missed the call that I wouldn't get the job," she continued. "So I picked up the phone and he just said, 'How'd you like to be the next Lois Lane?' I was very excited and then immediately nervous. I had big shoes to fill."

You can see Gunn on set with Gisondo in the social media posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.