SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Some Unique Plans For Jimmy Olsen In The DCU Movie - Possible SPOILERS

With Superman test screenings supposedly taking place ahead of the movie's release in theaters this July, supposed spoilers for James Gunn's reboot are starting to leak online.

Today, scooper ViewerAnon has shared, "The response I heard directly from Warner Bros was decidedly less glowing than Daniel [Richtman]'s post. Not to say it went terribly, but it’s a divisive film with a particularly silly tone. Some people click with it, some seem to bounce right off."

That doesn't sound dissimilar to how Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker were received by some fans. The bigger reveal came a little later when the insider shared some insights into what that "silly tone" means for the Man of Tomorrow.

"There's a subplot where supermodel Eve Teschmacher is in love with Jimmy Olsen but he can’t stand her," they claimed. "This is supposed to be great, [by the way] - just pointing toward tone."

Nothing about that sounds inherently bad, and it could lead to some fun moments that are well-suited to Gunn's sensibilities. It also gives Jimmy more to do than just showing up here and there to take photos and buddy up with his pal at The Daily Planet, Clark Kent.

More about Superman will likely be revealed in the coming weeks; there's already chatter about a huge cameo, though we've heard this movie will have more than one of them.

We didn't lead with this because it sounds too ridiculous to be true. However, we also couldn't resist at least mentioning what promises to be a hugely divisive moment if it does indeed play out on screen...

RUMOR: The first possible quote from James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’ has been released.



“I'm Superman, BITCHES”.



I. HAVE. CHILLS.#Superman pic.twitter.com/wlLcyjcoXY — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 28, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.