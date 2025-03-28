SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Some Unique Plans For Jimmy Olsen In The DCU Movie - Possible SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Rumored To Have Some Unique Plans For Jimmy Olsen In The DCU Movie - Possible SPOILERS

More possible Superman details have been revealed following recent test screenings, this time relating to Jimmy Olsen's subplot in the movie...and a pretty wild line of dialogue from the Man of Steel.

By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2025 11:03 AM EST
With Superman test screenings supposedly taking place ahead of the movie's release in theaters this July, supposed spoilers for James Gunn's reboot are starting to leak online. 

Today, scooper ViewerAnon has shared, "The response I heard directly from Warner Bros was decidedly less glowing than Daniel [Richtman]'s post. Not to say it went terribly, but it’s a divisive film with a particularly silly tone. Some people click with it, some seem to bounce right off."

That doesn't sound dissimilar to how Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker were received by some fans. The bigger reveal came a little later when the insider shared some insights into what that "silly tone" means for the Man of Tomorrow. 

"There's a subplot where supermodel Eve Teschmacher is in love with Jimmy Olsen but he can’t stand her," they claimed. "This is supposed to be great, [by the way] - just pointing toward tone."

Nothing about that sounds inherently bad, and it could lead to some fun moments that are well-suited to Gunn's sensibilities. It also gives Jimmy more to do than just showing up here and there to take photos and buddy up with his pal at The Daily Planet, Clark Kent. 

More about Superman will likely be revealed in the coming weeks; there's already chatter about a huge cameo, though we've heard this movie will have more than one of them. 

We didn't lead with this because it sounds too ridiculous to be true. However, we also couldn't resist at least mentioning what promises to be a hugely divisive moment if it does indeed play out on screen...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/28/2025, 11:44 AM
"Not to say it went terribly, but it’s a divisive film with a particularly silly tone"

Cannot afford to be a divisive film, it needs to be a great film that can hold up the Gunn-verse or they'll yeet him away and focus on the Battinson franchise and spin-off from that.

"Nothing about that sounds inherently bad"

It all sounds inherently bad.

"“I'm Superman, BITCHES”."

This is absolute garbage.

"There's a subplot where supermodel Eve Teschmacher is in love with Jimmy Olsen but he can’t stand her"

Sounds really dumb... why is this in the movie?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 11:55 AM
@Scarilian -

Agree.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/28/2025, 11:46 AM
There is absolutely no reason for Superman to say "I'm Superman, BITCHES." No reason at all. Now I like James Gunn and his work. I'm not the biggest Superman fan *Batman all day*. But no, Superman doesnt have to say that. I wouldnt be mad if someone else says "He's Superman, BITCHES". Still corny, but I'd prefer that over superman saying it.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/28/2025, 12:03 PM
@HammerLegFoot - this is complete bs lol
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 3/28/2025, 12:15 PM
@McMurdo - Has to be fake...
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/28/2025, 11:49 AM
Perfect casting, I hope he isn't wasted
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 11:52 AM
he takes ginger photos like a pervert
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 3/28/2025, 12:48 PM
@harryba11zack - Bro 😭
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 11:52 AM
Because he's chasing after Clark or what?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/28/2025, 11:55 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Maybe if it was produced by Disney.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 12:18 PM
@DarthAlgar -

This is the guy who was perfectly fine with family and friends seeing his very vulgar jokes about kids.

I wouldn't put much past him.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/28/2025, 11:53 AM
Oof. I'm immediately reminded of this...

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 12:19 PM
@DarthAlgar -

Vinnie Jones and Ellen Page have some fun moments together.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/28/2025, 11:53 AM
😅😅😅

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 11:54 AM
Maybe this is true but I’m pretty sure Gunn himself has said the movie is “relatively serious” compared to his previous works like the Guardians films or Peacemaker so idk if I buy this , atleast entirely…

Now I wouldn’t doubt if it has comedic or more silly moments in it like the Eve & Jimmy subplot but I don’t think the entire movie will have that (or I don’t hope so atleast) but we’ll see.

Also , I do hope that quote isn’t real and don’t think it will be tbh since Gunn seems to have a good understanding of the character & his world given the influences he’s stated.

Anyway , let’s not panic over hearsay please.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 3/28/2025, 11:57 AM
Nothing will ever top him appearing for 2 minutes at the beginning of BvS being a CIA agent & being shot in the head "for fun" .
"Fans" just don't understand what Jesus- err Snyder was going for, but in time, they will...
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 12:03 PM
@ANewPope - I respect it, no selfies at this gym
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/28/2025, 12:09 PM
@ANewPope - I don’t know if I would have chosen to kill Jimmy Olsen off in my version of Superman/DC but man I love Synder’s take on Superman & Batman. Therefore everything he did creatively for the DCEU, I am in awe off. Killing Jimmy off was a bold move and I was impressed. I liked that he subverted the expectations of the audience by killing off a supporting character that is a key figure within the Superman mythos. It worked for Synder’s dark, dreary, serious & tragic take on DC’s finest.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 12:21 PM
@ANewPope -

I kind of like it.

A unique Elseworld situation.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/28/2025, 12:04 PM
Zero chance that quote is real and lol at viewer anon with his "source" directly from WB.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 3/28/2025, 12:14 PM
Sounds like good Jimmy shit tbh
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2025, 12:15 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - yeah

Jimmy is a lighter character usually so makes sense his subplots would be so aswell.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/28/2025, 12:15 PM
What a load of bollocks.

Waiting for the movie to come out.

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 12:23 PM
Superman is great.

Nevermind the Bollocks, Here's Alec Baldwin's Pistol.

?si=VKfdBu2E9suzAwD4
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/28/2025, 12:23 PM

Excellent!

After black Jimmy Olsen in that sh!tty PooperGirl show, I didn't think they'd be able to turn him back to white.

My how times change.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/28/2025, 12:25 PM
@DocSpock -

White Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, Catwoman, James Gordon, and Nick Fury are practically hate crimes for liberals.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 3/28/2025, 12:30 PM
The Jimmy thing kinda sounds like a quick gag to me but TBH I hate MTTSH so I’m gonna take this with a pinch of salt. Hey, MTTSH, I’m keeping track of your “scoops” so let’s see how “correct” you are
newhire13
newhire13 - 3/28/2025, 12:38 PM
I call bullshit on that line.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/28/2025, 12:48 PM
I can’t believe how naive you guys are. Y’all know this is BS but because you have a hate boner for Gunn you believe ANY negative press, no matter how absurd.
Kadara
Kadara - 3/28/2025, 12:49 PM
"Unique plans" for him huh 🤔

?si=opJ_tpi5wzi6sMQL

