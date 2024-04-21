SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photo With David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photo With David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan
Gambito
Gambito - 4/21/2024, 11:46 AM
Maybe they work it in as the prototype logo on the first suit-kinda situation
tmp3
tmp3 - 4/21/2024, 11:47 AM
S for Sunday, since we live for the weekend
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/21/2024, 11:48 AM
He may use the logo once in the movie,then change it to the S logo that he has been showing off.

Who knows?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/21/2024, 11:49 AM
Man, Gunn really knows how to f*** with the fans. I find it hilarious 👌😆
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/21/2024, 12:00 PM
You mean...he shared an OLD S logo! :P
RolandD
RolandD - 4/21/2024, 12:03 PM
The overall quality of the movie is far more important to me. If they get the character and story right, that is what is most important to me. Still, I am hoping to see this in the movie as his ongoing symbol.
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 4/21/2024, 12:03 PM
An S in a shield which stands for SUPERMAN. The S for Superman inside of a shield, a shield is a defensive weapon, because Superman is a protector. This is why Clark designed the symbol and costume this way. Clark designed it...it is not a weird alien glyph that coincidentally resembled an S. That's how his creators did it, as an S, and how it should always be.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/21/2024, 12:12 PM
Wonder if he’ll keep posting until he gets to his.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/21/2024, 12:19 PM
@SuperJefe - For me Kingdom Come shield is my favourite but I also like the Superman The Movie and Crisis On Infinite Earths logo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2024, 12:43 PM
@SuperJefe - that would be cool!!

Also , I’m surprised that the Smallville one is maybe my favorite
PaKent
PaKent - 4/21/2024, 12:14 PM
Gotta love Gunn, he really knows how to troll his bootlickers
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/21/2024, 12:15 PM
It means he wants attention 🤣

Show me the suit or stop tweeting bitch!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2024, 12:30 PM
I think it’s Gunn just having fun but if not then I could see it as a prototype—esque symbol on an initial suit , whether it be in flashbacks or a prologue.

Anyway , give me this movie now!!.

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 4/21/2024, 12:35 PM
What he means is he's trolling you. 🤣
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2024, 12:43 PM
Means hop
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/21/2024, 12:46 PM
Sexual predator
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/21/2024, 12:53 PM
User Comment Image

