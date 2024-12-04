SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Status Of Metahumans In DCU And The JUSTICE LEAGUE Not Existing "Yet"

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Talks Status Of Metahumans In DCU And The JUSTICE LEAGUE Not Existing &quot;Yet&quot;

Superman director and DC Studios boss James Gunn has shed new light on the DCU's status quo, including the role Metahumans play in the world. He's also teased some groundbreaking technology in the movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

With Creature Commandos launching on Max this week, there's a huge amount of excitement surrounding what promises to be our first glimpse at the new DCU.

While Superman will be the true launching platform for this reboot, James Gunn has insisted that animated projects will be just as important as live-action ones. That makes Creature Commandos essential viewing, particularly as characters are expected to hop between both mediums. 

"We’ve talked about all of these characters in live-action and how we would do them, if we did them, in live-action," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t want to give away any secrets, but we use some technology in Superman that’s completely new in regards to this kind of stuff. So we would know exactly how to do G.I. Robot."

That's a very intriguing remark, particularly as we're not 100% sure which character would require similar technology to G.I. Robot. The only one that comes to mind is The Engineer, though she's more human than robot, at least based on what's been shown in set photos. 

As for how he's setting out to create consistency between live-action and animation, Gunn teased the DCU's status quo and what that means for the world's superheroes. 

"Everything is very consistent in terms of the politics of the world and where the world is at and what’s going on; who are the metahumans in power, who are the metahumans not in power; who are the power brokers, who are not the power brokers," he teased. "So we see a glimpse of it here, but we see more of it in Superman and Peacemaker."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn made a point of revealing that, in this world, the Justice League "don't exist yet." We know Maxwell Lord has a team of heroes at his disposal, but they're not necessarily any iteration of that team (the prevailing theory up until now has been that they must be the corporate Justice League International). 

The DC Studios boss is also committed to exploring the dynamic between the actors who work in animation, revealing that Indira Varma and Zoë Chao, Frank Grillo and David Harbour, and Grillo and Maria Bakalova were all paired up in the recording booth at one time or another.

"There are these couples throughout the show, and it was important to get the energy between them so that it didn’t read like your usual thing with one line, one line, one line, one line. We wanted to really have this conversationalist, back-and-forth energy, and Indira and Zoë added little things afterwards to really keep it alive and make it feel like it’s real. So it was important to us from the beginning to keep that naturalistic style."

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Mysterious New S Logo As Major Trailer Release Date Update Is Revealed
Related:

SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Mysterious New "S" Logo As Major Trailer Release Date Update Is Revealed
SUPERMAN Is Currently Being Test-Screened; James Gunn Says David Corenswet Is Going To Freak Everyone Out
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Is Currently Being Test-Screened; James Gunn Says David Corenswet Is Going To "Freak Everyone Out"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/4/2024, 1:11 PM
Are people who don't have Max gonna get lost in the shuffle?
Forthas
Forthas - 12/4/2024, 1:23 PM
If the Justice League does not exist yet, why is Hal Jordan so old?

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/4/2024, 2:28 PM
@Forthas - guessing (see what i did there ,lol) that other members of the original JL exist separately, but have not "formed" the JL to combat world ending villains or some shit like that... who knows.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/4/2024, 2:34 PM
@Forthas - The Lantern Corps is separate from the JLA. Hal could have been a Lantern for a long time.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/4/2024, 1:31 PM
I’m actually really excited for a writer to have a fully fleshed out DC world. The fact that DC doesn’t take place exactly in our work and has made up cities and countries can sometimes make it harder to get invested like marvel, BUT it can also be a strength in the hands of a good writer who can build an awesome fanstasy world and really separate itself from the now boring MCU.

Just my two cents 🪙
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 1:54 PM
Interesting…

So while there are heroes in this universe and some apparently have been there for awhile , there’s no Justice League except seemingly Max Lord’s team.

That might further my theory of them being corporate superheroes akin to The Boys (not as bad of course) who might just be in it for fame or other reasons until Superman comes on the scene and is just helping people for the sake of it which could inspire them to break off or just be more noble.
6of13
6of13 - 12/4/2024, 2:24 PM
I wonder if the DCU Justice League will have a rotating roster similar to that of Justice League Unlimited. And hopefully, there will be a Justice League Dark, maybe under a DCU black label.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder