SUPERMAN Early Box Office Forecast Revealed; New "A Day At Work With Jimmy Olsen" Video Released

We're now just under a month away from the release of James Gunn's Superman, so while official box office tracking is still a ways off, BoxOfficeTheory.com has shared their early forecast for the DCU reboot's opening weekend.

Based on factors such as ticket pre-sales and trailer views/reactions, the site is predicting a domestic debut of between $140 million and $185 million.

"To err on the side of caution, we’re slightly widening our range given the complicated nature of Superman entering a pre-sale market already competing for the attention (and dollars) of How to Train Your Dragon, 28 Years Later, F1: The Movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, and the aforementioned Fantastic Four, while keeping in mind ad campaigns and reviews/social buzz remain a very important and unknown piece of the more bullish outlook puzzle."

There's obviously quite a bit of space between these figures, but anything over $140 would likely be viewed as a fairly strong start for the movie - although there have been reports that the reboot's budget may have ballooned to as high as $363.8 million (Gunn has refuted this).

The site previously predicted a $125 million to $136 million for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The studio has also released a fun video featuring Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) showing his followers around the Daily Planet.

A day at work with Jimmy Olsen? Sign us up! pic.twitter.com/eJmccaPvkT — Superman (@Superman) June 13, 2025

The real power’s in the glasses. 👓 💪 #Superman - only in theaters July 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/mznvQOysqv pic.twitter.com/fEl0B6DOOq — Superman (@Superman) June 13, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."