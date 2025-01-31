SUPERMAN Estate Sues WB/DC In An Attempt To Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories

SUPERMAN Estate Sues WB/DC In An Attempt To Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories

As promotion for James Gunn's Superman begins to heat up ahead of the DCU reboot's summer release, the studio has run into a (potentially) major setback...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 31, 2025 05:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Warner Bros. and director James Gunn's Superman may have run into a roadblock as marketing begins to pick up leading into the movie's next teaser during the Puppy Bowl in February.

According to Deadline, the estate of the Man of Steel's creator Joseph Schuster is suing Warner Bros. Discovery/DC Studios/DC Comics, claiming that the studio lacks the rights to release the DCU reboot in a handful of key territories, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

The lawsuit was filed today in Federal Court, and the estate is seeking “damages and injunctive relief for Defendants’ ongoing infringement."

The matter has to do with foreign copyrights to the original Superman character and story. Though Siegel and Shuster assigned worldwide rights to DC’s predecessor in 1938, the copyright laws of countries with the British legal tradition contain "provisions automatically terminating such assignments 25 years after an author’s death, vesting in the Shuster Estate the co-author’s undivided copyright interest in such countries."

“Shuster died in 1992 and Siegel in 1996. By operation of law, Shuster’s foreign copyrights automatically reverted to his estate in 2017 in most of these territories (and in 2021 in Canada). Yet Defendants continue to exploit Superman across these jurisdictions without the Shuster Estate’s authorization—including in motion pictures, television series, and merchandise—in direct contravention of these countries’ copyright laws, which require the consent of all joint copyright owners to do so.”

We're not sure how far this will go, but a jury trial has been requested.

As a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ infringement of the Work’s copyrights and exclusive rights, Plaintiff has been injured in an amount to be determined at trial, inclusive of Plaintiff’s actual damages and Defendants’ profits."

“We fundamentally disagree with the merits of the lawsuit, and will vigorously defend our rights,” said a WBD spokesman in response.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: Recent Icon Teaser For DCU Reboot Passed 1 Million Views In Two Days
Related:

SUPERMAN: Recent "Icon" Teaser For DCU Reboot Passed 1 Million Views In Two Days
SUPER BOWL 2025: Several Major Movie Trailers Have Been Confirmed - And Debunked - For The Event
Recommended For You:

SUPER BOWL 2025: Several Major Movie Trailers Have Been Confirmed - And Debunked - For The Event

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/31/2025, 5:22 PM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/31/2025, 5:26 PM
I thought this meant that after 25 years of the author's death the rights become public domain. Not that they revert to the author's estate. How would that make sense?
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/31/2025, 5:27 PM
[frick]
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/31/2025, 5:28 PM
What... wtf is going on? This seems kind of absurd
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/31/2025, 5:29 PM
User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/31/2025, 5:32 PM
This seems like something that should have been figured out before the cameras started rolling...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder