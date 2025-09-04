SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlights Divisive "I'm As Human As Anyone" Speech & Krypto Attack

“That's where you've always been wrong about me, Lex. I’m as human as anyone. I love, I get scared. I wake up every morning and despite not knowing what to do, I put one foot in front of the other and I try to make the best choices I can. I screw up all the time, but that is being human, and that’s my greatest strength.”

For many fans, the Man of Steel's (David Corenswet) speech to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) upon arriving to apprehend the villain towards the end of James Gunn's Superman was a powerful moment that perfectly encapsulated how the legendary DC Comics hero views himself and the people he strives to protect.

For others, it was a hokey, overlong, overwritten and out-of-place misstep.

However you may happen to feel about the scene, it features in the following officially-released clip from the DCU movie (via Fandango), which also includes Krypto attacking Lex when he begins to threaten Supes.

Yesterday, Gunn announced that a Superman follow-up titled Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters in 2027.

Have you watched Superman again since it became available on digital platforms? Let us know in the comments section.

Gotta say, we're team Krypto in this exclusive clip from #Superman.



Watch today on Fandango at Home! https://t.co/yeWjJryBgY pic.twitter.com/phpJrrTJXH — Fandango (@Fandango) September 4, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."