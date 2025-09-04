SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlights Divisive "I'm As Human As Anyone" Speech & Krypto Attack

SUPERMAN Extended Clip Spotlights Divisive &quot;I'm As Human As Anyone&quot; Speech & Krypto Attack

With James Gunn's Superman now available on digital, Fandango as officially released an extended clip featuring the Man of Steel's final act speech to Lex Luthor...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

“That's where you've always been wrong about me, Lex. I’m as human as anyone. I love, I get scared. I wake up every morning and despite not knowing what to do, I put one foot in front of the other and I try to make the best choices I can. I screw up all the time, but that is being human, and that’s my greatest strength.”

For many fans, the Man of Steel's (David Corenswet) speech to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) upon arriving to apprehend the villain towards the end of James Gunn's Superman was a powerful moment that perfectly encapsulated how the legendary DC Comics hero views himself and the people he strives to protect.

For others, it was a hokey, overlong, overwritten and out-of-place misstep.

However you may happen to feel about the scene, it features in the following officially-released clip from the DCU movie (via Fandango), which also includes Krypto attacking Lex when he begins to threaten Supes.

Yesterday, Gunn announced that a Superman follow-up titled Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters in 2027.

Have you watched Superman again since it became available on digital platforms? Let us know in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/4/2025, 3:41 PM
No tolerance for Krypto bros.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 3:43 PM
THIS IS ABSOLUTE CINEMA!

User Comment Image
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/4/2025, 3:46 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Aye. Much better than this

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2025, 3:49 PM
@Ikusa - User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 3:50 PM
@Ikusa - I AGREE WITH YOU SIR

User Comment Image
XRayCat
XRayCat - 9/4/2025, 3:51 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Look at that! And he doesn't have the hairline of a 50 year old.😁
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2025, 3:54 PM
@ClungeOfSteel -

User Comment Image

I just wanted to join in. :)
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 3:56 PM
@XRayCat - YOURE CORRECT!
CROOKED EYES BEATS A BAD HAIRLINE EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK

User Comment Image
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/4/2025, 3:57 PM
@XRayCat - This would have been Cavill's hairline by the next Man of Steel movie. Nobody wants a balding Superman.

User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 4:00 PM
@Nomis929 - I APPRECIATE YOU SIR

User Comment Image
XRayCat
XRayCat - 9/4/2025, 4:02 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - It sure does. Bradley Cooper can attest to that.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2025, 4:04 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - LOL!!!!

You are much too kind.

User Comment Image
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 9/4/2025, 4:13 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - I know this question will most likely be a fools errand but if I may genuinely ask: What's your deal man? Articulate your frustrations with this movie for me please. If you are so nice to induldge me that is. I am legitemately curious to see into the thought process of someone who is as ' active' on a site as this such as yourself. Cause I'm just a casual user, but you're on here under every Superman post. Tell me your story my guy.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/4/2025, 4:13 PM
@Nomis929 -
@ClungeOfSteel -

This guy (James Gunn) has NO RESPECT for the character of Superman!
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 4:16 PM
@SpaceAgent - User Comment Image

😉
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 4:25 PM
@SpaceAgent -

and here.we.Go
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 9/4/2025, 4:25 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Disappointing, but not surprised

User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/4/2025, 4:27 PM
@lazlodaytona - BOOOO! YOU SHOULD HAVE USED THE DARK KNIGHT JOKER GIF DAMN YOU

http://media.tenor.com/3cnoGgi9-WsAAAA1/superman-superman-hit-with-can.webp
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 9/4/2025, 4:29 PM
@lazlodaytona
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2025, 4:29 PM
@Ikusa - yeah, that is a moment I think superman would yell like that. He just murdered someone which is against everything he stands for. Both supes are good in my opinion but im still waiting to see a perfect superman on screen. If they had Cristopher reeve with today's action scenes it would be perfect for me. Rouths supes was good but the movie as a whole was bland. again that's just me
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2025, 3:49 PM
The only divisive thing about this movie was Hawkgirl extrajudicial killing of democratic World leader like It was something good .
Boravia was defending himself from a terrrorist nation , what a slop
Colton
Colton - 9/4/2025, 3:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 tell me you're a Zionist without telling me you're a Zionist
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/4/2025, 4:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - how many marvel hero’s killed villains in movies tv shows ?

Spider-Man killed mysterio , fantastic four almost killed earth until reed came up with plan trap galactus in black hole, Thor beheaded thanos , iron killed thanos , quicksilver or scarlet witch may have killed hero in avengers of age of ultron ,
clogan
clogan - 9/4/2025, 3:52 PM
What was so divisive about this? I haven't heard anything.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/4/2025, 4:16 PM
@clogan - Well probably the fact that he couldn’t be further away from being human…
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 4:26 PM
@clogan - I'm with you. Mountain out of a molehill
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/4/2025, 3:52 PM
If Peacemaker has anything more than a cameo in Man of Tomorrow, it's an L.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/4/2025, 4:27 PM
@McMurdo - yeah, I gotta say. I'm not a peacemaker fan
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/4/2025, 3:53 PM
Divisive?
DS616
DS616 - 9/4/2025, 3:53 PM
Divisive my ass. This was the most "Superman" speech in the history of Superman movies.
Colton
Colton - 9/4/2025, 3:53 PM
Best part of the film. The only scene worth talking about.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/4/2025, 3:55 PM
how the [frick] is the speech divisive??!! [frick] man people got to bitch about every mother[frick]ing thing!!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/4/2025, 4:16 PM
@supermanrex - He's shouting nonsense and whining trying to prove something to a murderer
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/4/2025, 3:55 PM
"I feel weak with me yelling at him."

- David Corenswet
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/4/2025, 4:15 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Corenswet knows the character more than Gunn. What a disgrace
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2025, 3:57 PM
"For many fans, the Man of Steel's (David Corenswet) speech to Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) upon arriving to apprehend the villain towards the end of James Gunn's Superman was a powerful moment that perfectly encapsulated how the legendary DC Comics hero views himself and the people he strives to protect."

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/4/2025, 4:02 PM
Was on course to be the only earnest scene in the film then lex gets ragdolled by the dog (which should've killed him) absolute garbage from Gunn
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/4/2025, 4:09 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I gotchu

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/4/2025, 4:11 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Literally the 3rd time in the movie he saved "Superman". SMH
fosdog
fosdog - 9/4/2025, 4:18 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - agreed. For me, this was almost the most epic moment of the whole movie, but then Gunn ruined it with the Krypto attack. Yes, maybe there should be a few funny scenes, but I feel like Gunn, just like Taika in Thor: Love & Thunder, was trying for too many funny moments. Superman movies should have less humor than other comic book movies; not Snyder type serious, but a little more serious than this one. Just this ol' boy's opinion.
1 2

