SUPERMAN: First Details About Thursday's "Emotional," "[Music]-Focused" First Trailer Revealed

The Superman trailer was shown to select members of the press yesterday and, while we'd imagine their thoughts are under strict embargo until Thursday, that hasn't stopped a few details leaking out in advance.

Reliable trailer release date and runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has shared a few minor, spoiler-free pieces of intel, explaining that the sneak peek "doesn't have much dialogue" and will be "more [music] focused."

They add that the Superman trailer will also include "some brief important appearances" before suggesting we'll hear an electric guitar version of the Man of Tomorrow's classic theme.

The scooper's final analysis is that it, "Seems to be a very emotional trailer with some heartwarming scenes."

There's not much to go on but it sounds like we're getting a decent look at what's to come in Superman rather than a teaser many feared might revolve primarily around Krypto (the fan-favourite alien dog does have his own X emoji so we'd expect to see something of him in action here).

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," writer and director James Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well."

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible," the filmmaker added.

Music Is what i meant to say, not song. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) December 16, 2024

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman).

