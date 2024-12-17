SUPERMAN: First Details About Thursday's "Emotional," "[Music]-Focused" First Trailer Revealed

SUPERMAN: First Details About Thursday's &quot;Emotional,&quot; &quot;[Music]-Focused&quot; First Trailer Revealed

Following yesterday's premiere event in Los Angeles, some early details about the Superman trailer have found their way online and it sounds like we're in store for something truly special. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The Superman trailer was shown to select members of the press yesterday and, while we'd imagine their thoughts are under strict embargo until Thursday, that hasn't stopped a few details leaking out in advance. 

Reliable trailer release date and runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has shared a few minor, spoiler-free pieces of intel, explaining that the sneak peek "doesn't have much dialogue" and will be "more [music] focused."

They add that the Superman trailer will also include "some brief important appearances" before suggesting we'll hear an electric guitar version of the Man of Tomorrow's classic theme. 

The scooper's final analysis is that it, "Seems to be a very emotional trailer with some heartwarming scenes."

There's not much to go on but it sounds like we're getting a decent look at what's to come in Superman rather than a teaser many feared might revolve primarily around Krypto (the fan-favourite alien dog does have his own X emoji so we'd expect to see something of him in action here). 

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," writer and director James Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from this show in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well."

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible," the filmmaker added.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet (TwistersHollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor.

The movie also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice PizzaBooksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (SelmaTom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People). 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2Blue Beetle), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and William Hoy (The Batman). 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Composer John Murphy Shares 30-Second Theme From SUPERMAN Ahead Of Trailer Release
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/17/2024, 10:13 AM
I’ve never seen people try so hard to soften the blow. Basically they don’t want everyone to get their hopes up LOL
tylerzero
tylerzero - 12/17/2024, 10:23 AM
@TheNewYorker -

But, but the "S" tho...

newhire13
newhire13 - 12/17/2024, 10:40 AM
@TheNewYorker - It’s a teaser trailer lol. Assuming they’re not dumb I think most people would know that it’s a tease and won’t reveal too much lol
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/17/2024, 10:13 AM
I have high hopes for this. Bring the heat Gunn
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/17/2024, 10:17 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Heat Gun?? You got PVC problems??
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/17/2024, 10:17 AM
Emotional Music focused trailer?? From a Gunn movie??
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/17/2024, 10:23 AM
@slickrickdesigns - That EXACT iteration of “No I cannot!” plays in my head through various situations and has since BHC3 came out 30 years ago. Kudos.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 10:18 AM
Sounds good , can’t wait!!.

Also an electric guitar version of the theme sounds rad as hell..

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/17/2024, 10:21 AM
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/17/2024, 10:21 AM
Hyped
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/17/2024, 10:25 AM
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 10:26 AM
Sounds like Gunn is showing scenes people felt were missing from Cavill's superman portrayal instead of crafting a tradition trailer that could give us an insight into the finised product...👀 i could be wrong 😬
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 12/17/2024, 10:39 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Not a bad play, honestly. Distance yourself from the stuff everyone disliked right out of the gate. Trailer two can be more story-focused. I don't hate that approach.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 11:09 AM
@Juicebox316 - your one comment gave me 17 messages 😅 but yeah that's what it seems like is happening, I just hope it's not a bait and switch situation.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 12/17/2024, 10:42 AM
Wish someone would spoil the trailer any more reactions?
Fares
Fares - 12/17/2024, 10:42 AM
Listen man I'm looking forward to this trailer as much as the next guy, but this amount of anticipation is getting a little ridiculous for me.

Like, only one movie has earned this level of hype for its marketing and it's Endgame. Second place goes to No Way Home. Everything else is light years below them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 10:45 AM
@Fares - I think people are just setting themselves for disappointment

I get that a lot is riding on this movie doing well but it’s just a teaser for now so let’s just sit back and hopefully enjoy it.
jst5
jst5 - 12/17/2024, 11:06 AM
@Fares - No Way Home?LMAO....
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/17/2024, 10:55 AM
This is going to surprise everyone. Also I recently watched the Christopher Reeve documentary, that was phenomenal. I'm excited for this movie, this could be James Gunn's magnum opus. Not that the bar is high by any means, I'm just saying this could be the best film he's ever made. Anyone expecting a Troma/GOTG Superman is trolling
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/17/2024, 10:55 AM
Also, I love awards season
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/17/2024, 10:58 AM
No doubt in my mind this will be great since the day Gunn was announced to lead DC.

Nothing will beat a great creative leading the studio and letting his hires do their stuff without major interference on what they want to do creatively.

#InGunnWeTrust
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/17/2024, 11:00 AM
Electric guitar Superman theme sounds pretty cool
mountainman
mountainman - 12/17/2024, 11:10 AM
A teaser trailer is just supposed to set the tone and feel. Music and brief shots are typical for this.

