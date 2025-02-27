SUPERMAN: Here's The Latest Buzz From The First DCU Movie's Internal Test Screenings

SUPERMAN: Here's The Latest Buzz From The First DCU Movie's Internal Test Screenings

Test screening buzz for Superman wasn't particularly positive late last year, but a new report suggests filmmaker James Gunn has addressed some of the issues internal audiences had with the DCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 27, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Last December, it was reported that internal test screenings of Superman had taken place at Warner Bros. Discovery/DC Studios. At the time, we heard "[the] buzz is not good" and that there were concerns about how the reboot was taking shape. 

That's supposedly why reshoots took place at the end of 2024, though James Gunn has said those are "pickup shots" consisting of, "No scenes. No reshoots." Superman's tone has also been compared to Captain America: The First Avenger and The Mummy

Now, we have another update from Jeff Sneider. Apparently, the most recent cut of Superman received great feedback and performed far better than those initial early screenings. 

The whole reason those take place is to figure out what isn't working early on and, with Gunn clearly taking the negative feedback on board, it appears the first DCU movie has benefited greatly. That bodes well for what we'll see in theaters this summer. 

The filmmaker and studio executive has already made tweaks to the movie, changing the title from Superman: Legacy to just Superman

"I thought maybe the title had a looking back feeling about it," he explained last year. "And this isn’t about looking back. This is about looking forward. So although when you see the movie you’ll understand where 'Legacy' comes from."

"It is about Clark and his relationship to his Kryptonian parents and his relationship to his human parents and whose legacy is he really?" Gunn continued. "And so it’s about that. But I think as a title it felt too 'looking back.'"

Plenty of hit movies have had early negative buzz following test screenings. Remember, the reason those happen is to figure out the issues and fix them before we all sit down in theaters. In the end, some movies like that are hits (Barbie, for example) and others are more akin to Captain America: Brave New World.

Stay tuned for updates on Superman as we have them. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Legendary SUPERMAN And THE FRENCH CONNECTION Star Gene Hackman Has Passed Away At 95
Related:

Legendary SUPERMAN And THE FRENCH CONNECTION Star Gene Hackman Has Passed Away At 95
James Gunn On How SUPERMAN Will Fit Into Today's America; Reveals Real Meaning Behind Photo With Zack Snyder
Recommended For You:

James Gunn On How SUPERMAN Will Fit Into Today's America; Reveals Real Meaning Behind Photo With Zack Snyder

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/27/2025, 12:23 PM
Internal screenings can't be trusted 😅😂
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 12:25 PM
@BraveNewClunge - You know what, I was just thinking the same thing after my post.

[frick]kkk
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/27/2025, 12:38 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Actually they can be trusted it just depends on the source. Test screenings are important because it dictates the reception of a film. The original blade movie for instance, benefited greatly from early screenings because frost as the blood-god was shot with extremely bad cgi. As expected, the audience reacted negatively and therefore reshoots took place. The final result is what you see in the film. A far better fight scene and a better climax. In Gunn’s case the studio is desperate to make this a hit. They’re hellbent on pleasing the audience as much as possible. It doesn’t matter because if the film is good it’s good if it’s bad it’s bad. Time will tell…
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 12:43 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Neither can Sneider these days. It's getting to the point that he needs to get something right before he can be credible again.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 12:24 PM
Yeah Yeah.

Let's wait till July.

For [frick]s sake
Pampero
Pampero - 2/27/2025, 12:26 PM
flop
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 12:38 PM
@Pampero - cope
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 12:28 PM

Just gotta have hope it will be great. I'm betting it will.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 2/27/2025, 12:30 PM
That red diaper is huge
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 1:03 PM
@DREAMER - found the snyderbot
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/27/2025, 12:34 PM
Gunn has a great track record with his comic book films. He’s got my faith that he will bring something great to the table.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/27/2025, 12:52 PM
@MrDandy - but it's DC. You're supposed to hate it without evidence first.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 12:35 PM
"Now, we have another update from Jeff Sneider."

What an absolute meme. The same Jeff Sneider who said Pattinson was going to be cast as DCU Batman. The same Sneider who said Stephen James was going to be cast as John Stewart only for Aaron Pierre to be cast in the role literally less than 24 hours later. The same Jeff Sneider who got called out publicly on Twitter by Chris Miller and Phil Lord for fake scoops. The same Jeff Sneider who got called out on Twitter by James Gunn for his fake "Superman vfx team was fired" scoop.


This, ladies and gentlemen, is called an about face to SAVE face. He knows when Superman drops that his BS DCU "source" was going to be shat upon for being nonsense once again and now said source is saying these so called "reshoots" have miraculously SAVED THE FILM!?! WOW. Gunn must have the magic reshoot formula in his back pocket to completely swing those internal test screening feelings to the other side.


Also, love how since the reports are now good, Josh refuses to use a positive headline for this article. If they were bad again (they never were), Josh woulda been all over it in the headline.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/27/2025, 12:42 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image

LOL, but seriously... what a hack
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 12:52 PM
@McMurdo - Especially if, as Gunn says, it was pickups and not actually any new scenes or reshoots. Those musta been some important pickups if it's radically changed the reception to the film, lol.

Or it could be just Jeff Sneider using the sneaky scooper technique of saying one thing is gonna happen and then saying that it's no longer gonna happen.
BREAKING SCOOP: Superman will feature Captain Carrot and Justice Incarnate in a quick cameo!
(8 months later)
BREAKING SCOOP: Superman will no longer feature Captain Carrot or Justice League cameos due to creative retooling.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/27/2025, 1:07 PM
@ObserverIO - my hunch is dude was salty that he was publicly shamed by Gunn for his vfx scoop and then he wasn't invited to the trailer reveal screening event....two strikes that really bothered him so he "had lunch" with his DCU guy who assured him the movie was bad. Publishes said news......knows it most likely is going to blow up in his face come July and so now his DCU lunch date happens to be reporting it was saved with pick ups.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 12:40 PM
Cool , hope that’s true!!.

Test screenings are weird man , sometimes all you need to do is take out seconds/minutes of a film or change a shot from response to go from negative to positive.

Anyway , I think it looks good so looking forward to it!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 12:41 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Jamie Campbell Bower & Eddie Marsan cast in LOTR:The Rings of Power S3.

https://deadline.com/2025/02/rings-of-power-jamie-campbell-bower-season-3-1236302957/
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/27/2025, 12:41 PM
I thought the trailer looked good. Hoping its good in July. I will see it and make my own judgement.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/27/2025, 12:43 PM
I think Jeff Sneider should be careful that DC is not planting information for him to report on and thereby use him to market the film. How would he know if the news is real or a plant especially since they know he is a scooper.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/27/2025, 12:44 PM
just like with Cap BNW, i will watch it and make up my own damn decision... with that said, this movie has me excited and i think it could be great

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/27/2025, 12:44 PM
To be honest I don't even remember those initial feedbacks that said it was not so good, must have gone over my head.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 12:55 PM
@NinnesMBC - They said it had the feel of The Mummy (Stephen Sommers) and Captain America: The First Avenger, so I just didn't even register them as bad reviews necessarily.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/27/2025, 12:45 PM
Can't wait for this to drop!

Also
Great story arc right now in Superman comic.


User Comment Image
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 2/27/2025, 12:46 PM
THE MOVIE WILL BE GOOD. WHY? BECAUSE WE ARE NOT GETTING THAT DARK CRAP SYNDER PUT HENRY IN. THOSE MOVIES WERE NOT HENRY'S FAULT. THE SYNDER FANBOYS LIKE TO HATE ON GUNN, BUT HE HAS DELIVERED. I LOVE SYNDER'S STYLE, BUT IT WAS ALL WRONG FRO SUPERMAN. ARE YOU SYNDER FANBOYS GETTING IT YET? IT WAS NEVER ABOUT HENRY. HE WAS AN EXCELLENT SUPERMAN WHO HAPPENED TO GET PUT IN A BATMAN FILM. I MEAN...MAN OF STEEL WAS BATMAN WITH SUPERPOWERS. NUFF SAID!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 1:03 PM
@blitzkreg - WE'LL JUST HAVE TO WAIT AND SEE!!!!! IT MIGHT BE GOOD AND IT MIGHT NOT!!!!! I'M GONNA GO AND SEE IT AND MAKE UP MY OWN MIND ABOUT IT!!! I WAS GONNA GO SEE IT AND MAKE UP SOMEBODY ELSES MIND ABOUT IT BUT THEN I THOUGHT THAT WAS SILLY!!!! HOW WOULD YOU EVEN DO THAT ANYWAY?!?!??!?? MAYBE BY HAVING SEX ON THE BACK ROW AND CONCEIVING A CHILD YOU COULD SAY THAT IS TECHNICALLY MAKING UP SOMEBODY ELSES MIND BECAUSE YOU ARE CREATING A WHOLE OTHER HUMAN FROM SCRATCH BUT I DON'T KNOW IF THAT COUNTS AS MAKING THEM UP!!!!! USUALLY WHEN YOU SAY MAKING SOMEBODY UP YOU MEAN THAT YOU'RE MAKING UP A FICTIONAL CHARACTER RATHER THAN A REAL PERSON LIKE A BABY FOETUS!!!!!!! MAYBE THE BEST THING TO DO WOULD BE TO GO SEE SUPERMAN AND THINK ABOUT SOME OTHER BRAND NEW FICTIONAL CHARACTER THAT YOU'RE MAKING UP THE WHOLE TIME!!!!!! BUT THEN YOU WOULD MISS THE MOVIE!!! AND IF YOU'RE GONNA MISS THE MOVIE IT MIGHT AS WELL BE BECAUSE YOU WERE GETTING LAID IN THE BACK ROW!!!!!!
SO I'LL PROBABLHY JUST MAKE MY OWN MIND UP ABOUT IT AFTER I'VE SEEN IT!!!!!!!!!!!
User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/27/2025, 12:56 PM
Stormy O'Danyos
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/27/2025, 1:06 PM
@GirshwinDavies - et Dunwell Trumeros.
Steel86
Steel86 - 2/27/2025, 12:56 PM
Lol, wasn't the "leak" already debunked? Why is the negative DC perspective still being pushed on this site?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/27/2025, 12:57 PM
The Flash also had great test screenings...
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/27/2025, 12:59 PM
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/27/2025, 1:03 PM
It's going to be great. In Gunn we trust!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder