SUPERMAN IMAX Trailer With Snippets Of New Footage Released Online In 4K Quality

An IMAX version of the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman has been shared online in 4K quality, and it features those additional shots of Lex Luthor and Mr. Terrific...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 12, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Shorty after the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman was released, we got word that a slightly different version was playing in IMAX theaters, and that teaser has now been shared online in 4K quality.

The new shots of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) have previously been released in GIF form, but this is the first time we're seeing them in the actual trailer itself. There also appears to be a brief new glimpse of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) as he fights his way out of Luthor's stronghold.

It's probably going to be a while before we get another full trailer for the movie, but it was recently confirmed that a new sneak peek will air during the annual Puppy Bowl on Sunday, February 9, with Gunn and his dog Ozu introducing a Superman preview (along with a "special message") that will almost certainly feature Krypto in some capacity. 

Check out the new IMAX trailer below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/12/2025, 2:03 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/12/2025, 2:08 PM
Nahhh, [frick] this.

This movie is going to kill it.

The mother[frick]ers trying to [frick] this up for us will fail.

This movie, the suit and story will sell.

In Gunn(Shut that mouth pls) we trust.

For [frick]s Sake
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/12/2025, 2:35 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - what’s crazy is that people wanted something different than Snyder(understandably), got something TOTALLY DIFFERENT and still want it to fail. I just feel some individuals think that you can’t like two different comic book companies simultaneously, almost like there has to be a clear winner and a clear loser. Why someone would want something to fail is beyond me.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/12/2025, 2:46 PM
@WruceBayne - You and me both my friend.

Competition is good but people get lost in the win-and-lose scenario it should bring out the best in what you deliver in a product.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/12/2025, 2:11 PM
Cannot wait
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/12/2025, 2:13 PM
I know it comic accurate but that "T" across the face is giving me some "Damaged" Vietnam flashbacks.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/12/2025, 2:13 PM
It looks worse in 4K 😭
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/12/2025, 2:31 PM
Henry Cavill is under the “Ultra Man” mask. #TRUSTMEBRO
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/12/2025, 2:41 PM
I simply cannot [frick]ing believe how much I love that [frick]ing dog.

I have no explanation why.

Superman calling his dog to save him did more for me in 17 seconds than Henry Cavill ever did in the entire Snyderverse.

