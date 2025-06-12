SUPERMAN: Leaked Alternate Version Of Latest Trailer Features More New Footage

"My parents sent me here to serve the people of Earth, and to be a good man. That's my greatest strength."

A new trailer for James Gunn's Superman was released online this week to coincide with tickets going on sale, and it seems an alternate version of the teaser is also playing in theaters.

This trailer features quite a bit of new footage, including Jimmy Olsen telling Clark Kent that he thinks "it's pretty obvious" that the Hammer of Boravia "could kick Superman's butt," as well as a few more shots of the Man of Steel saving the people of Metropolis and scolding Krypto for getting under his feet in the Fortress of Solitude.

Gunn has also shared a brief BTS clip of stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Skyler Gisondo rehearsing a scene.

New ‘SUPERMAN’ footage from the trailer currently playing in theaters!



pic.twitter.com/5uwgHcMr07 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 12, 2025

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."