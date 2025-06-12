SUPERMAN: Leaked Alternate Version Of Latest Trailer Features More New Footage

An alternate version of the latest trailer for James Gunn's Superman that's currently playing in theaters has leaked online, and it's basically a brand-new teaser...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

"My parents sent me here to serve the people of Earth, and to be a good man. That's my greatest strength."

A new trailer for James Gunn's Superman was released online this week to coincide with tickets going on sale, and it seems an alternate version of the teaser is also playing in theaters.

This trailer features quite a bit of new footage, including Jimmy Olsen telling Clark Kent that he thinks "it's pretty obvious" that the Hammer of Boravia "could kick Superman's butt," as well as a few more shots of the Man of Steel saving the people of Metropolis and scolding Krypto for getting under his feet in the Fortress of Solitude.

Gunn has also shared a brief BTS clip of stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Skyler Gisondo rehearsing a scene.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Concept Art Reveals Early Fortress Of Solitude Design; New Details On DCU's Corporate Justice Gang
SUPERMAN Trailer Seemingly Reveals Ultraman's True Face (And It's Not Who Anyone Predicted) - SPOILERS
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 1:42 PM
I swear I think Gunn only made this movie to showcase that stupid dog.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 1:44 PM
@Nomis929 - the dog was in less than 10% of the trailer my dude
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 1:45 PM
@Nomis929 - that is a calculated move to attract kids and pet lovers who dont normally go to see these films
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/12/2025, 1:46 PM
@Nomis929 - yep! Goofy shit 😮‍💨

Also Mr terrific sounds like he's stuck in the 70s
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 1:46 PM
@Pictilli - And that's still more than he should be.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 1:48 PM
@Nomis929 - Why? I disagree. I think it is great to see Krypto. Some of the best scenes in this movie look like they are between Superman and the dog. It is stuff we haven't seen before ever in a superhero movie. I say bring it on!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 1:50 PM
@JurassicClunge - LOL! I was thinking the same thing.

Watch Gunn make it that he turns out to be this dude's grandkid...

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 1:54 PM
@Pictilli - I actually don't have an issue with Krypto being in the movie...but we all know that Gunn only went with a cute and fluffy looking version for humor sake instead of a dog that looks like he would truly nbe able to save or protect Superman.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 1:59 PM
@Nomis929 - didnt we just have krypto helping in the trailers?

First against the engineer and 2nd with the guy losing a tooth.

Too selective memory
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 2:01 PM
@JurassicClunge - speaking of goofy shit, Rebirth looks like ass
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 2:04 PM
@Nomis929 - who cares? Krypto is in the movie. And we haven't seen him use heat vision yet anyway.

By your logic, why not make him a Pitbull, Rottweiler, or German Shepherd?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 2:10 PM
@Pictilli - How about a white Labrador Retriever as he typically been depicted.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 2:17 PM
@Nomis929 - his breed is unspecified, he just has a medium length snout and floppy ears, typically. But I'd have been fine with that too.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2025, 2:27 PM
@Nomis929 - and dog twice smaller to how he look in books
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2025, 2:29 PM
@Nomis929 - where was this comment when dog pool was shown in movie dog pool in movie is twice size small as compared to comic part
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 6/12/2025, 2:35 PM
@Nomis929 - As a man in his 30s that grew up well after the 70s jive lingo, that “Saaay Jim!? Is a regular part of my vernacular. 😂😬
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 1:43 PM
Lolz, another thing to nigpick today: glasses 😭
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/12/2025, 1:45 PM
User Comment Image
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 6/12/2025, 1:46 PM
Everything I'm seeing for this movie just gets me more excited. And I'm honestly so sick of the negativity
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/12/2025, 2:00 PM
@Mrcool210 - 80% of the time those are snyder cultists who cant move on
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 2:03 PM
@Mrcool210 - negativity in general is something I’m sick of…

There’s so much of it in real life now that I don’t need or want it for these films.

Sure , one can have issues with once they see it and it’s more then welcome to critique it but beforehand makes no sense to me.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/12/2025, 2:28 PM
@vectorsigma - I don't think Gunn is the right guy for this but if you like snyders superhero movies you have objectively terrible, terrible taste
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 1:47 PM
Looks awesome.

Context will reveal more, but my only complaint so far is this:

Superman was sent to earth to save himself and chose to use his powers to help make the world a better place when he was raised by the Kents. He wasn't sent to make the earth a better place by his kryptonian parents tho. I wish the movies would stop getting it wrong.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 6/12/2025, 2:22 PM
@Pictilli - I actually have the feeling he will be ideologically speaking about Ma and Pa Kent at this part.
That will be the subversion.

I don't think he will know much about Krypton or his purpose for being on Earth.
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/12/2025, 1:52 PM
This movie just keeps looking better & better!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 1:59 PM
"Leaked" "alternate" "version" lol this is lazy af.


The movie still looks amazing!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 2:10 PM
Say whatever you want about this film but I love how much it feels like James Gunn’s version of Superman…

It’s infused with more or less his sensibilities , humor & such which may not work for everyone but helps the movie feel unique & makes it stand out amongst the others.

“My parents sent me here to serve the people of Earth and be a good man , that’s my greatest strength”.

User Comment Image
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/12/2025, 2:14 PM
Think I prefer this trailer tbh.
Totally agree with the Mr Terrific comments...he better not be "jive turkeying" this whole film. 🤣🤣
Mr Terrific is meant to be calm, collected and chill af...doing all the math shit in his head. Not sure if I'm going to be happy with this blaxploitation version. But we'll see...
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 6/12/2025, 2:25 PM
The last trailer got me excited to see this. I was on the fence but it’s been growing on me. Excited for the Krypto dynamic and how this will most likely set up a World Finest film, which in my opinion should have been the follow up to MOS
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2025, 2:26 PM
Sorry goofy dog comedy is killing for me still excited to see it regardless pver fantastic four any day dog parts not going last long comedy dog parts
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/12/2025, 2:31 PM
@dragon316 - ?si=5botFYbL9m_Kc6Iq

?si=iMSFQ4Ih6bx3ecqx

