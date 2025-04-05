SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Detailed, Hi-Res Look At Guy Gardner's Green Lantern Corps Ring

SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals A Detailed, Hi-Res Look At Guy Gardner's Green Lantern Corps Ring

Newly released Superman merchandise offers up our first proper look at the Green Lanter Corps ring Nathan Fillion will wear as Guy Gardner in the upcoming DCU movie. You can see it in all its glory here!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is fast approaching, and new merchandise for the movie has revealed a detailed look at Guy Gardner's Green Lantern Corps ring. The hero, played by Nathan Fillion, will be part of Maxwell Lord's Justice League team, alongside Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific. 

The rings have been portrayed in countless ways across comics, animation, and live-action; this one looks very ancient and has the Corps logo in the middle alongside a central jewel that appears to be its main power source (along wth Guy's will, of course). 

Whether every member of the Green Lantern Corps will have rings that look like this remains to be seen, though it's possible they'll be personalised for each character. 

The recent sneak peek for Superman - you can watch it here - appeared to show Guy fighting whatever that glowing orb above Metropolis is. Between that and set photos, we expect to see plenty of Green Lantern action in the upcoming DC Studios reboot. 

"This is James Gunn. He's amazing, he's huge, he's world famous," Fillion recently said of his DCU experience thus far. "Everybody knows him. I did one of his very first movies, and if James Gunn is nothing else, he's loyal to a fault. He puts me into everything that he does."

"I'm going to be Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern, not the one you might be [familiar with] but a Green Lantern, the one nobody likes." 

As for his bowl cut (a crucial element from the comics, albeit one we never anticipated seeing in live action), the actor added, "I think I'm going to bring that look back. It's comic book accurate; Guy Gardner had a bowl-cut. And there were some discussions early on about different hairdos we could try and I was team bowl-cut."

It was recently confirmed that Fillion will reprise the role in Lanterns, though we're only expecting him to make a cameo appearance as the focus will primarily be on Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the upcoming HBO series. 

While Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will play the heroes, James Gunn previously joked that he considered bringing Ryan Reynolds back into the fold. "Ryan doesn't give a sh-t," the filmmaker and studio executive recalled. "One of the first people I talked to after I got the [DC] job was Ryan Reynolds. I'm like, 'You coming back?' He's like, 'Get the f-ck outta here.'"

You can take a closer look at Guy Gardner's Green Lantern Corps ring in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

