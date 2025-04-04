SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals First Look At Metamorpho's Comic-Accurate DCU Costume

Some newly photographed Superman merchandise has revealed a glimpse at Metamorpho's comic-accurate costume, along with several other action figures...one of which pairs Lex Luthor up with a "Baby Kaiju."

By JoshWilding - Apr 04, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As Superman's release draws ever closer, more promo art and merchandise for the movie is starting to find its way online. Today, we have a new look at several upcoming action figures and toys, including a glimpse of Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho.

Aside from one brief shot in Superman's teaser trailer, we've seen very little of the character, and he wasn't among those photographed on set last year. However, while this photo isn't the best quality, we can quite easily see that he'll be rocking his comic-accurate orange and purple costume.

This was to be expected with a fan like filmmaker James Gunn in charge, though we did wonder if this quirky superhero might undergo some changes given how different the movie's Maxwell Lord-sponsored Justice League look, for example. 

Pay close attention, and you'll also see a Lex Luthor figure bundled with a "Baby Kaiju." We've heard that this version of the character is a mad scientist and, well, this certainly lends some weight to those claims. 

Last month, we spoke with Carrigan about his work on McVeigh, and the actor was kind enough to share a few brief remarks about his role as Metamorpho in the upcoming DCU reboot. 

The character's role in the story has been kept under wraps. Given how carefully the actor chooses his words, it seems likely the hero will indeed be a crucial part of the story Gunn is setting out to tell here.

"I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say is just what a joy it was to work on a project like that," Carrigan told us. "I'm so excited to obviously bring something like McVeigh to audiences, but also something that inspires such hope and is really about something very uplifting."

You can take a closer look at that Superman merchandise in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Malatrova15
- 4/4/2025, 4:42 PM
Imagine using tour fingers to shape your own logo!... Imagine having a job and pay for eggs and some milk
Pictilli
- 4/4/2025, 4:47 PM
Awesome!!
Pictilli
- 4/4/2025, 4:54 PM
It is so good to see the REAL DC logo back:

User Comment Image

Just wanted to take a moment and appreciate it. This is the best logo DC ever had, I never thought I'd see it again unless I were the one to bring it back, I am so glad Gunn did it. The symbol is perfect and it is surreal to me to see it after enduring years of New 52/Rebirth era garbage under Johns & Didio.
THEKENDOMAN
- 4/4/2025, 4:59 PM
@Pictilli - Man, we are [frick]ing back
DudeGuy
- 4/4/2025, 5:02 PM
@Pictilli - definitely the goat DC logo.
Didn’t mind this one :
User Comment Image

But this was an abomination:
User Comment Image
epc1122
- 4/4/2025, 5:15 PM
@DudeGuy - I prefer the top one in your post. I did think the bottom one was trying to be innovative which I liked but I like how the top one seems like a modernization of the one from my childhood.
Pictilli
- 4/4/2025, 5:19 PM
@DudeGuy - yeah the swoosh logo was a distant second but everything else was abysmal. Nothing tops the Milton Glaser logo
ObserverIO
- 4/4/2025, 4:59 PM
I'll take one of the Lex and Baby Yoda toys. Crossover!

Oh, Baby Kaiju? Are you sure? Looks just like Grogu.
THEKENDOMAN
- 4/4/2025, 5:05 PM
I just get emotional seeing all this come togther.

And just as @Joshwilding rightly wrote, “This was to be expected with a fan like filmmaker James Gunn in charge”

Metamorpho is going to do some spectacular shit in this movie, that's why they are keeping him under wraps.. I bet when we finally see that ugly mither[frick]er will are all going to go bonkers.

[frick]ing hell, I'm so turned on by this movie.

Woooooooooo

#InGunnWeTrust

For [frick]s Sake

