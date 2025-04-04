SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals First Look At Metamorpho's Comic-Accurate DCU Costume

As Superman's release draws ever closer, more promo art and merchandise for the movie is starting to find its way online. Today, we have a new look at several upcoming action figures and toys, including a glimpse of Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho.

Aside from one brief shot in Superman's teaser trailer, we've seen very little of the character, and he wasn't among those photographed on set last year. However, while this photo isn't the best quality, we can quite easily see that he'll be rocking his comic-accurate orange and purple costume.

This was to be expected with a fan like filmmaker James Gunn in charge, though we did wonder if this quirky superhero might undergo some changes given how different the movie's Maxwell Lord-sponsored Justice League look, for example.

Pay close attention, and you'll also see a Lex Luthor figure bundled with a "Baby Kaiju." We've heard that this version of the character is a mad scientist and, well, this certainly lends some weight to those claims.

Last month, we spoke with Carrigan about his work on McVeigh, and the actor was kind enough to share a few brief remarks about his role as Metamorpho in the upcoming DCU reboot.

The character's role in the story has been kept under wraps. Given how carefully the actor chooses his words, it seems likely the hero will indeed be a crucial part of the story Gunn is setting out to tell here.

"I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say is just what a joy it was to work on a project like that," Carrigan told us. "I'm so excited to obviously bring something like McVeigh to audiences, but also something that inspires such hope and is really about something very uplifting."

You can take a closer look at that Superman merchandise in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.