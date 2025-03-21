MCVEIGH Star Anthony Carrigan Says James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is "About Something Very Uplifting" (Exclusive)

McVeigh is a haunting psychological thriller based on one of America's most infamous figures. After the Waco siege, a chilling plan brews in the mind of army veteran Timothy McVeigh. What follows are the harrowing events leading up to the single deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.

Alfie Allen plays the movie's title character and he's surrounded by a phenomenal supporting cast that includes Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), and Anthony Carrigan (Superman).

Earlier this week, we were fortunate enough to speak with them about their work on the must-see new movie. While we'll bring you a full transcription of our interview soon, Anthony was kind enough to share a few brief remarks about his role as Metamorpho in James Gunn's upcoming DCU reboot.

The character's role in the story has been kept under wraps, though we did catch a glimpse of him in the first teaser trailer for Superman. Given how carefully the actor chooses his words here, it seems likely the hero will indeed be a crucial part of the story DC Studios is telling.

"I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say is just what a joy it was to work on a project like that," Carrigan says in the video above. "I'm so excited to obviously bring something like McVeigh to audiences, but also something that inspires such hope and is really about something very uplifting."

Talking of McVeigh, it's a powerful, dark story with a vastly different tone to Anthony's latest comic book project. However, the prevailing theory is that poor Metamorpho is being held captive by Lex Luthor, so the actor may go to some dark places there as well.

McVeigh has received positive reviews and allows its cast to show new sides of themselves. Carrigan has made a name for himself thanks to transformative roles, and this movie is an ideal place to familiarise yourself with his work before Superman.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

McVeigh arrives in theaters, on demand, and Digital on March 21, 2025.