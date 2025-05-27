SUPERMAN: New Action Figure Reveals Metamorpho's Grotesque Transformation - Possible SPOILERS

Superman is fast approaching, and McFarlane Toys has just dropped a first look at a new Metamorpho figure that reveals the next stage in Rex Mason's evolution.

As you can see, the movie will portray Metamorpho as a Hulk-like monster at one point; he's even grown a hammer fist, suggesting he'll see some action in Superman. The special effects will need to be flawless to pull this off, though we know James Gunn has spent a lot of time in post-production.

This is a largely comic-accurate depiction of Metamorpho, and while it's a little goofy, it's hard to fault this level of adherence to the source material.

It's unclear what the plan is for this hero beyond Superman, though we're sure that Gunn will be eager to do more with him. For now, Metamorpho seems a likely contender to join the ranks of the DCU's "Justice Gang."

The second figure reveals a closer look at the Baby Kaiju we're assuming the monster rampaging through Metropolis is searching for. The Man of Steel has battled plenty of monsters on the page, but these appear to be newly created for the DCU.

The description of Metamorpho provided by McFarlane Toys for the regular version of this figure reads, "Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho or The Element Man, is an eerie, haunted bald man, with an ashen white face and a body that can be composed of different substances – clay, metal, and elements far more dangerous."

The latest trailer for Superman showed Rex turning his hand/arm into Kryptonite, so we're guessing that's the "far more dangerous" elements that this brief character bio is referring to.

You can take a closer look at Metamorpho and Superman's "Baby Kaiju" in the X posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.