SUPERMAN: New Standee For James Gunn's Reboot Is Giving Off Serious SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Vibes

This newly revealed Superman standee is undeniably eye-catching in its own right, but for fans of Superman: The Movie, it's bound to stand out from the crowd. You can take a closer look right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Our next look at Superman should be with us as soon as next month (you can read more about that here) but a new standee has been spotted today at the Bengaluru Comic Con in India.

The 3D effect appears to be a nod to Superman: The Movie as filmmaker James Gunn continues to wear that inspiration on his sleeve with the first DC Studios movie. 

Richard Donner's beloved classic has been pivotal in the journeys of many comic book movie writers and directors; it's no secret that it ranks among Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's favourite movies, for example. 

When it comes to Superman, Gunn embracing the 1978 classic's tone for his movie will be welcomed by those who didn't appreciate Zack Snyder's moodier take on the Man of Steel in the DCEU. After all, the "S" on the hero's chest is meant to stand for hope! 

This isn't the only way Superman: The Movie has inspired what we'll see in Superman. John Williams' iconic score was referenced in the music John Murphy composed for the reboot's teaser trailer, something Gunn addressed last month. 

"I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music," he started. "I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?'"

"That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really...the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else," Gunn continued. "But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance."

"John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished and was one of the first people I gave the script to, along with Peter Safran and a couple of others, so that he could start writing music for it. I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear," the filmmaker concluded.

Check out this new Superman standee in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

dragon316
dragon316 - 1/18/2025, 12:43 PM
His hair in movie not fitting with character I can accept it.,
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/18/2025, 1:56 PM
He looks like a down syndromed Cavill.

The goofiest looking Superman to date!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 12:48 PM
He looks like he has 2 napkins tucked into his shoulders in case someone behind him is eating spaghetti
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/18/2025, 1:45 PM
@ProfessorWhy -
gotta keep that suit clean

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 1:45 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Super Clean,Jimmy
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 12:52 PM
hope he get a new suit by the end of the film
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 12:54 PM
If you haven't seen them, watch Superman 1978 and Superman IV: The Quest for 1987.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 1:00 PM
Sweet!!

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/18/2025, 1:01 PM
I love Superman and I’m really trying to get excited for this movie but I just can’t. It looks corny and that goddamn suit is awful.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 1/18/2025, 1:50 PM
@JobinJ - Have you really just said a SUPERMAN film looks corny like it’s a bad thing? Have you read any Superman comics, ever? He’s literally the epitome of corny…
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/18/2025, 1:58 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - No the [frick] he’s not. Do you know what corny means?
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/18/2025, 2:01 PM
@JobinJ - Superman is corny. That’s a part of the charm
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/18/2025, 1:01 PM
Love the collar as a nod to the new 52, the music for the trailer was just badass nostalgia.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 1:13 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - my problem with the collar is that it makes his neck look weak, and the biker body suit does him no favours when it comes to showing off muscle definition for the character. Superman should look like an intimidating guy not like batman but someone you wouldn't wanna phuck with in a fight. The film could still be good but on a visual level gunn his really shit the bed with the super suit. The only positive thing I like is the knickers.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/18/2025, 1:48 PM
@harryba11zack - you don't need Superman to look intimidating lmao. You're so focused on a [frick]ing collar. If the worst thing about it (in your eyes) is the suit, people will not give one [frick]. The only thing they got right in the Snyderverse WAS the Suit, and nobody give a shit lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 2:04 PM
@bobevanz - oh sweety, if nobody give a shit we never would have gotten the snyder cut
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 1:10 PM
Maybe we should keep boycotting DC and Marvel movies and shows until they get their cinematic universe right.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 1/18/2025, 1:53 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - maybe you should go get laid.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 1/18/2025, 1:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - There are plenty of things in life you can try prioritising on boycotting…
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/18/2025, 1:10 PM
That standee is beautiful
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/18/2025, 1:16 PM
That standee...

User Comment Image
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 1/18/2025, 1:16 PM
You people hate the 1978 film dont you
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 1:38 PM
@TheCoonII - just the part where Clark out runs the train while in full seizure
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/18/2025, 1:50 PM
@TheCoonII - it seems there's either a bunch of gooners on here or dare I say, people who only know about the Snyder Superman *shivers*
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/18/2025, 1:43 PM
I feel like James Gunn is doing his best to bring the Super Friends and Justice League Unlimited Toys to life. The colors and style choice reminds me of the old toy sets from the 80’s-90’s. Can’t wait to see the Hall of Justice at the end of the Superman film.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 1:48 PM
@slickrickdesigns - also my hope. Plus legion of Doom swamp hideout, Solomon grundy, gleak, apache chief, and the Harlem globe trotters

