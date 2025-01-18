SUPERMAN: New Standee For James Gunn's Reboot Is Giving Off Serious SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Vibes

Our next look at Superman should be with us as soon as next month (you can read more about that here) but a new standee has been spotted today at the Bengaluru Comic Con in India.

The 3D effect appears to be a nod to Superman: The Movie as filmmaker James Gunn continues to wear that inspiration on his sleeve with the first DC Studios movie.

Richard Donner's beloved classic has been pivotal in the journeys of many comic book movie writers and directors; it's no secret that it ranks among Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's favourite movies, for example.

When it comes to Superman, Gunn embracing the 1978 classic's tone for his movie will be welcomed by those who didn't appreciate Zack Snyder's moodier take on the Man of Steel in the DCEU. After all, the "S" on the hero's chest is meant to stand for hope!

This isn't the only way Superman: The Movie has inspired what we'll see in Superman. John Williams' iconic score was referenced in the music John Murphy composed for the reboot's teaser trailer, something Gunn addressed last month.

"I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music," he started. "I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?'"

"That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really...the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else," Gunn continued. "But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance."

"John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished and was one of the first people I gave the script to, along with Peter Safran and a couple of others, so that he could start writing music for it. I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear," the filmmaker concluded.

Check out this new Superman standee in the X post below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.