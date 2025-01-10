SUPERMAN: We Now Know When The Next "Sneak Preview" For The DCU Movie Will Be Released

Exciting news today as we have some official word on when the next Superman sneak peek will drop and we're pleased to report that there's not too long to wait! You can find more details right here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

It hasn't even been a month since the first teaser trailer for Superman was released, but we already have news on when the next sneak peek will swoop online. 

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing back "The Puppy Bowl" for the 21st time this year. The event will have DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn on hand alongside his dog Ozu, the inspiration for Krypto in the DCU movie. 

According to the trade, "Gunn will introduce a sneak preview of Superman and deliver a 'special message' to viewers. In addition, one pup participating in the game will be awarded the 'Krypto Super Play' award."

The Puppy Bowl was introduced as a means of counter-programming the Super Bowl - 2024's effort received a reported 12.6 million viewers - and has become extremely popular among dog lovers. For those of you who aren't aware, it features puppies playing their version of the Big Game and raises awareness for adoption.

This year's effort takes place on February 9. 

"Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year," Howard Lee, chief creative officer of U.S. networks and president of Discovery Networks said in a statement. "Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend."

Does this mean we won't get a Super Bowl trailer for Superman? If Warner Bros. has decided against forking out for a pricey 30-second preview to instead air this teaser - which, online, will generate just as much attention as one showing during the Big Game - then it's a smart business move.

Yes, the Super Bowl will be seen by a much bigger audience but with the teaser already breaking viewership records, WBD (and DC Studios) might decide such a big marketing spend is unnecessary. Or we could get both. We'll have to wait and see.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 12:59 PM
Dear God,

With the hype around the dog, you will think Gunn is more excited about Krypto than he is about Superman.

I dont know how promotion with the dog will get people excited or maybe draw in dog lovers, [frick]ing hell I dont know.

Gunn just frustrates me with all his antics.

Anyway, looking forward to seeing some action instead of photos.


For [frick]s sake.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/10/2025, 1:02 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Goose the cat was pretty popular in the lead up to Captain Marvel back in 2019, so don't underestimate the ability of a cute pet to bring in people to the theaters.
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/10/2025, 1:08 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - hey man dogs are cool, [frick] off
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 1:14 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - dogs are badass and the sells of plushies of this one will outweight the tickets sale enough to pay for the sequel...its not that complex.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 1/10/2025, 1:20 PM
@TheJok3r - I'm pretty sure people were not going to see Captain Marvel because of that cat....LMAO!

You funny!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 1:56 PM
@TheJok3r - The cat with indigestion?? Really?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 1:57 PM
@Asterisk - Yeah they are. [frick] off too.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 2:00 PM
@Malatrova15 - You guys, I'm not saying dogs are not badass, I'm saying the movie is called Superman and not Superman & Krypto.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/10/2025, 1:02 PM
Cute Animals

James Gunn's movies emotional crutch 😅

Very smart move sir!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/10/2025, 1:06 PM
Rocket, Cosmo, Weasel, Kyrpto. I'm starting to think Gunn might be an animal lover.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 1:07 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I’m getting that too now lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 1:15 PM
@HammerLegFoot - AMLO is too.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/10/2025, 1:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - Former presidente of Mexico?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 1:24 PM
@HammerLegFoot - yup....it is known he had a long term relationship whit a white horsehttps://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTrPI13fRiUB2UzKaohKBJfzYucQMP__N_yLg&s
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 2:02 PM
@HammerLegFoot - You think 😂
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/10/2025, 1:09 PM
Love this and love even more there’s actually people on here commenting essentially “HE LOVES DOGS TOO MUCH!”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 1:17 PM
@Asterisk - those people have no joy in their hearts
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/10/2025, 1:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - for real! They all probably just need a big hug
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/10/2025, 1:10 PM
So glad Krypto is in this one.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/10/2025, 1:19 PM
This is the last Gunn movie that doesnt includes Pablo Lyle
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 1:28 PM
Cool!!.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this sneak peak is something Krypto related then another proper look at the film itself (even though I would prefer the latter) given when it’s being shown.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/10/2025, 1:42 PM
Can’t wait for the Krypto solo film. 🤣
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/10/2025, 1:49 PM
@slickrickdesigns - in all seriousness, I think the first DCU game is gonna be a Krypto game
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/10/2025, 2:03 PM
@slickrickdesigns - From the looks of things, you and mostly everyone on this thread.😂
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/10/2025, 1:46 PM
youre telling me that WB/DC is not going to have a tv spot for the Superbowl which is the MOST watched Tv event of the year:

User Comment Image

View Recorder