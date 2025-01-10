SUPERMAN: We Now Know When The Next "Sneak Preview" For The DCU Movie Will Be Released

It hasn't even been a month since the first teaser trailer for Superman was released, but we already have news on when the next sneak peek will swoop online.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing back "The Puppy Bowl" for the 21st time this year. The event will have DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn on hand alongside his dog Ozu, the inspiration for Krypto in the DCU movie.

According to the trade, "Gunn will introduce a sneak preview of Superman and deliver a 'special message' to viewers. In addition, one pup participating in the game will be awarded the 'Krypto Super Play' award."

The Puppy Bowl was introduced as a means of counter-programming the Super Bowl - 2024's effort received a reported 12.6 million viewers - and has become extremely popular among dog lovers. For those of you who aren't aware, it features puppies playing their version of the Big Game and raises awareness for adoption.

This year's effort takes place on February 9.

"Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year," Howard Lee, chief creative officer of U.S. networks and president of Discovery Networks said in a statement. "Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend."

Does this mean we won't get a Super Bowl trailer for Superman? If Warner Bros. has decided against forking out for a pricey 30-second preview to instead air this teaser - which, online, will generate just as much attention as one showing during the Big Game - then it's a smart business move.

Yes, the Super Bowl will be seen by a much bigger audience but with the teaser already breaking viewership records, WBD (and DC Studios) might decide such a big marketing spend is unnecessary. Or we could get both. We'll have to wait and see.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.