SUPERMAN: Newly Unearthed Set Photos Seem To Suggest Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To [SPOILER]

Yesterday, we shared more photos from the set of Superman showing a ship of some sort with stairs descending from a doorway. With the idea clearly being to create all but those steps with VFX, we were left in the dark when it came to who might be piloting the thing.

Well, another round of set photos showing the interior prior to its construction have seemingly confirmed that it belongs to Mister Terrific!

Not only does this explain the ship's relatively small size, but it means the Justice League International member will likely arrive at The Daily Planet to help fend off whoever might be attacking Metropolis. We'd bet on him being joined by the movie's other heroes as well.

Cameras are expected to begin rolling tomorrow, meaning we should get to see them in action...unless DC Studios manages to completely close off the street and surrounding buildings.

Michael Holt debuted in Spectre #54 in 1997 and was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake. He's a technological genius with 14 PhDs and is an Olympic-level athlete. As Mister Terrific, he uses T-Spheres, advanced gadgets that provide holographic projection, hacking, and offensive capabilities.

And yes, he's often arrived on the battlefield in his own ship which you'll see in the X posts below...

A closer look at David Corenswet's Superman has also been revealed and, upon closer inspection, it seems the Man of Steel used his Freeze Breath to help save the day.

Even more looks at the newspaper! pic.twitter.com/ywgkG9eX6U — BobaTalks (@BobaTalks) June 22, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.