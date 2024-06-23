SUPERMAN: Newly Unearthed Set Photos Seem To Suggest Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To [SPOILER]

SUPERMAN: Newly Unearthed Set Photos Seem To Suggest Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To [SPOILER] SUPERMAN: Newly Unearthed Set Photos Seem To Suggest Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To [SPOILER]

New photos from the Cleveland/Metropolis set of Superman have seemingly revealed who will pilot the mysterious ship that arrives just outside The Daily Planet. Find more details on that right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2024 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Yesterday, we shared more photos from the set of Superman showing a ship of some sort with stairs descending from a doorway. With the idea clearly being to create all but those steps with VFX, we were left in the dark when it came to who might be piloting the thing. 

Well, another round of set photos showing the interior prior to its construction have seemingly confirmed that it belongs to Mister Terrific! 

Not only does this explain the ship's relatively small size, but it means the Justice League International member will likely arrive at The Daily Planet to help fend off whoever might be attacking Metropolis. We'd bet on him being joined by the movie's other heroes as well. 

Cameras are expected to begin rolling tomorrow, meaning we should get to see them in action...unless DC Studios manages to completely close off the street and surrounding buildings. 

Michael Holt debuted in Spectre #54 in 1997 and was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake. He's a technological genius with 14 PhDs and is an Olympic-level athlete. As Mister Terrific, he uses T-Spheres, advanced gadgets that provide holographic projection, hacking, and offensive capabilities. 

And yes, he's often arrived on the battlefield in his own ship which you'll see in the X posts below...

A closer look at David Corenswet's Superman has also been revealed and, upon closer inspection, it seems the Man of Steel used his Freeze Breath to help save the day.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At David Corenswet Suited-Up As The Man Of Steel
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Look At David Corenswet Suited-Up As The Man Of Steel
SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photo Teases The Villainous Maxwell Lord's Place In The New DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/23/2024, 10:07 AM
I hope they have Easter eggs and dialog about other heroes, but I'd rather not see them if you know what I mean. Snyder tried this same method and it blew up in his face, just make a [frick]ing movie about Superman
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/23/2024, 10:22 AM
The collar just ruins the suit completely.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/23/2024, 10:41 AM
@FireandBlood - if they going to put the high collar like new 52 then the trunks make no sense. But if they went old school like cavills then I can see the trunk working better (barely)

I get they're trying to mesh the 2 looks but it's like putting on a football jersey over a suit. Lol.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/23/2024, 10:48 AM
@UniqNo - This is Gunn. We saw with Guardians all the great concept art he could’ve chosen, and almost always chooses the worst possible version. He’s got no eye for costume design, unfortunately.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/23/2024, 10:22 AM
Can someone explain how shoving all these other characters into a "Superman" movie is any different than what they were doing with Snyder and the DCPU?


They are STILL putting the horse before the cart, and clearly don't believe a solo Superman movie will put asses in seats in the '20's.
I haven't seen anything from this project yet that makes me feel that they've learned from their past mistakes and have truly course corrected.
dracula
dracula - 6/23/2024, 10:47 AM
@Feralwookiee - Snyder sucks at juggling a large cast in a normal runtimes and cant edit stuff down properly and even with his bloated runtimes he still doesnt fix the problems

Gunn has shown he can have a large cast and develop them

In the guardians movies all the characters have a proper place in the story

in BVS, Wonder Woman, while cool is tacked on and then the rest of them are pointless youtube video sneak peeks
kazuma
kazuma - 6/23/2024, 10:57 AM
@Feralwookiee - Depends on how they're used in this film and future films.

MoS was set in a grounded Earth. BvS introduced heroes, gods, atlantians, speedsters, an Motherboxes. All while doing the Dark Knight Returns, and Death of Superman. BvS was doing too much.

Will Guy Guardner continue in the DCU as the main GL? Considering we're getting Hal and John, probably not.
Will Mr Terrific be a DCU main stay? What about Hawkgirl and Metamorpho?
I doubt these heroes will be the Justice league.

And if the rumors are true, then this will be a semi reverse/not reverse version of the Kingdom Come storyline. Where a New (newish), Superman will show the world (and these heroes), how to properly be a hero.

And the biggest thing you have to remember. Every single movie has more than 1 character in it. I don't understand where this idea that only superhero movies are not allowed to have more than one character.
The problem with BvS wasn't the amount of characters. It was the amount of stories it wanted to tell.

A Superman story about Supes TEACHING heroes how to be a hero is the most Superman story you can get. It's also one we've never seen on the big screen.

TheLight
TheLight - 6/23/2024, 11:02 AM
@dracula - "Gunn has shown he can have a large cast and develop them".

And that's always been his problem. He focuses on having a larger cast in teams to be the protagonist, but he never knew how to focus that on one primary character. He always uses big team-ups as his ace and for the projects he works on with teams, it's worked in his favor. I guarantee for this movie we'll see Superman in some team-up to help him in several threats instead of handling it himself.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/23/2024, 11:09 AM
@Feralwookiee - "They are STILL putting the horse before the cart, and clearly don't believe a solo Superman movie will put asses in seats in the '20's.
I haven't seen anything from this project yet that makes me feel that they've learned from their past mistakes and have truly course corrected."



Exactly.


I know what Gunn keeps insisting, that he's trying to create one unified shared primary universe, but I can't help the suspicion that all of these other characters are failsafes if "Superman" fails at the box office. Like if they are received well, they will get their own solo films made. Hell, even Supergirl feels like a failsafe since they are adapting Woman of Tomorrow.

I just don't trust him or what's going on at DC Studios.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/23/2024, 11:11 AM
@kazuma - "Every single movie has more than 1 character in it." That's not the same thing as having multiple super characters in it, especially when they all have vastly different sci-fi/fantasy origins that have nothing to do with each other.

If they explain it with the catch-all of metahumans, then it could work. But they'd have to explain that concept, expositorily at least (but with LuthorCorp supplying arms to militaries, it could easily be worked into the plot if Lex is creating and supplying into metagenetic tech).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/23/2024, 11:21 AM
@TheLight - They haven't even succeeded in the mandate of creating a singular focused universe. We still have multiple Batmen and Jokers that they're selling us. But that could be mostly Zaslav's fault.

He's charged James and Peter with creating a more focused and cohesive product, but he's tie-ing their hands with The Batman franchise at the same time.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/23/2024, 11:37 AM
@ObserverIO - It's all a gigantic mess at this point.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/23/2024, 10:24 AM

Will they even use the term "Justice League"? Did Zack Snyder ruin the very name so they won't use it yet?

I think during or by the end of the movie, we will get a significant extra-terrestrial threat. And individual or maybe a small group of heroes will show up to help fight it. Then they will come together as a larger group.

Kinda like Darkseid vs Justice League. Kinda like Thanos vs Avengers.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/23/2024, 10:25 AM
Looks great. The Superman suit just needs to lose that collar in favor of having a boatneck opening shirt and it will work just very well.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/23/2024, 10:44 AM
@HermanM - Kind of agree. New 52 collar will work better without the trunk. But Cavills first suit (with maybe brighter colours) had the collar, boots and cape down to a T. The trunk (if they had to use it) would have worked better on that suit compared to this one.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/23/2024, 11:03 AM
@UniqNo - Cavill's suit had the right parts from the waist up and its boots were good. It should have been a different texture and royal blue instead of the dark shade it had in the film and the yellow should have been lighter and I prefer the boatneck neckline opening to be a little wider and without plastic around it, but overall that part of the suit was good. The red trunks and yellow belt should have been there of course.

Gunn's Superman suit is like the Routh suit in Returns: it has all of the right parts, their execution is just wrong. The trunks and belt are the right sizes at least, the hair is going the proper way to form an S curl (back & to the left), which we haven't seen since Reeve, but that collar is so ugly and doesn't even make sense for how it would fit under his reporter suit. I think the way the cape attaches is fine, they just got to lose that collar.

The collar seems to be a trend for superhero suits now... Pattinson's Batman was given one, the new Wolverine suit has one, Captain America's suit had one, but it is an ugly trend that should go. Collars and NASCAR suits is what this era of CBM suits will be remembered for.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/23/2024, 11:08 AM
@HermanM - True. And now that you say it yeah, collar are in, but we need to kick it out. Pattinson's Batman suit was fully.

That's also a good point on the suit being under his suit....how is the shirt rip scene going to work?? I'm guessing we're not getting one? That or the suit is going to come on in a similar way to how the new 52 one did in the comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2024, 10:27 AM
Cool , that makes sense!!.

Also that costume feels so inspired by Darwyn Cooke’s design…

User Comment Image

I might love the look in that feels retro but fresh aswell , a nice blend of classic & new!!.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/23/2024, 10:29 AM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/23/2024, 10:37 AM
I cannot wait for this to release
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/23/2024, 10:42 AM
User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 6/23/2024, 11:14 AM
@SuperCat - Dude,😂



User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/23/2024, 11:23 AM
@TheLight - LOL! Right!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/23/2024, 11:02 AM
Is it not weird that he’s just posing for a photo outside a collapsed building? Should feel more like a moment that’s naturally caught on camera but looks more like a ‘The Boys’ publicity photo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2024, 11:10 AM
@CerealKiller1 - I get yah but the picture is taken by Jimmy and he has done that before for him in the comics

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2024, 11:09 AM
Well, that's kinda disappointing. I don't care such if you can cram into the films lots of superheroes.
What matters most are the villains. We've had lex a ton. It's time for other villains to arrive.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/23/2024, 11:19 AM
Y’all are so negative before we’ve even seen a teaser smh

The problem with BVS wasn’t too many heroes or Easter eggs, it was HOW they were introduced and utilized for the plot. The biggest problem with BVS and all of Snyder’s stuff was he didn’t know how to write any of the characters, including Superman.

I think it’s clear from what we’ve seen that Gunn is trying his hardest to bring us a classic yet still modern take.

I also don’t like the collar but he’s building a universe so if it continues, we know there will be a different suit by the next appearance so I’m not dying over it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder