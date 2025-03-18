SUPERMAN Runtime Revealed Along With Glowing Test Screening Report - Has Jennifer Holland Joined The Cast?

Superman is one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, so it's not exactly surprising to see so much buzz - both positive and negative - surrounding James Gunn's long-awaited reboot.

Test screenings have dominated the conversation in recent weeks and, in the latest edition of his newsletter, Jeff Sneider shared a few more details.

Chief among them is that he's heard Superman's current runtime is roughly 140 minutes (2 hours, 20 minutes). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was Gunn's longest movie at 150 minutes, while his DCEU debut, The Suicide Squad, was 132 minutes.

"I spoke to someone this weekend who has seen 'Superman,' and they really liked it," the insider explained. "They said David Corenswet delivers as the Man of Steel and that the 'jokey moments' I mentioned on my podcast, 'The Hot Mic,' were initially viewed out of context, but worked much better within the flow of the edit."

"They compared it to how Gunn balanced the humor and the drama in 'The Suicide Squad,' saying it has genuinely funny moments but it also knows when to drop the shtick and get serious," Sneider added.

That's a glowing review and will come as music to the ears of those of you concerned the Guardians of the Galaxy director might not be a good fit for the Man of Tomorrow. Gunn has proven himself a master of balancing emotion with humour (Vol. 3 was a good example of that), so this bodes well for Superman.

In other news, personal trainer Paolo Mascitti has shared some photos from the time he spent working with the Superman cast. Pictured are David Corenswet, Edi Gathegi, Nicholas Hoult, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Rachel Brosnahan, and...Jennifer Holland.

Gunn previously shared a photo of him touring the Superman set with Holland and Freddie Stroma, both of whom star in Peacemaker. He said at the time that neither of them were in the movie, but why else would the Emilia Harcourt actress be training alongside Superman's lead stars?

Holland is married to Gunn, so it's possible she was just visiting while he was knee-deep in production. Still, with Harcourt set to return in Peacemaker season 2 this August, it would make sense for her to have a small role in Superman.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.