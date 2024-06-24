SUPERMAN Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel As Metropolis Is In Chaos

Over the past week or so, Cleveland has been transformed into the DCU's Metropolis for Superman. Now, DC Studios boss and filmmaker James Gunn has arrived on set to begin shooting.

David Corenswet has been spotted as the new Man of Steel, though he's mostly covered up in a cloak (meaning we get to see Superman's collar and little else). He certainly looks the part of the hero, anyway, and should be revealed in all his red and blue glory soon enough.

The military and police have also arrived in Metropolis, seemingly in response to whatever will emerge from that massive spaceship that's landed near The Daily Planet.

People dressed all in black have been spotted with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, while we can see that there's a fair bit of destruction on the city streets. We're assuming they're hostages and, on closer inspection, there are a couple of extras decked out in old, faded robes. Who do they serve? We're still betting on Mongul.

How much else will be revealed in Superman set photos and videos remains to be seen. We're hearing that security is very tight, meaning the paparazzi could be blocked from snapping anything too revealing or spoilery.

We'd be shocked if Corenswet isn't spotted in full costume before the day is over, though.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.