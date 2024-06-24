SUPERMAN Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel As Metropolis Is In Chaos

SUPERMAN Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel As Metropolis Is In Chaos SUPERMAN Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel As Metropolis Is In Chaos

David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow has arrived on the set of Superman in Cleveland, and along with a glimpse of the suit, we can figure out at least a few minor plot details. Check out the photos here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Over the past week or so, Cleveland has been transformed into the DCU's Metropolis for Superman. Now, DC Studios boss and filmmaker James Gunn has arrived on set to begin shooting. 

David Corenswet has been spotted as the new Man of Steel, though he's mostly covered up in a cloak (meaning we get to see Superman's collar and little else). He certainly looks the part of the hero, anyway, and should be revealed in all his red and blue glory soon enough. 

The military and police have also arrived in Metropolis, seemingly in response to whatever will emerge from that massive spaceship that's landed near The Daily Planet. 

People dressed all in black have been spotted with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, while we can see that there's a fair bit of destruction on the city streets. We're assuming they're hostages and, on closer inspection, there are a couple of extras decked out in old, faded robes. Who do they serve? We're still betting on Mongul. 

How much else will be revealed in Superman set photos and videos remains to be seen. We're hearing that security is very tight, meaning the paparazzi could be blocked from snapping anything too revealing or spoilery. 

We'd be shocked if Corenswet isn't spotted in full costume before the day is over, though.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN RETURNS Star Brandon Routh Offers Advice For David Corenswet: To Me, Superman Is Pure Love
Related:

SUPERMAN RETURNS Star Brandon Routh Offers Advice For David Corenswet: "To Me, Superman Is Pure Love"
SUPERMAN: Newly Unearthed Set Photos Seem To Suggest Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Newly Unearthed Set Photos Seem To Suggest Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
xfactor
xfactor - 6/24/2024, 11:17 AM
The wait for this teaser trailer is killing me
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/24/2024, 11:22 AM
@xfactor - right there w ya bro
Vigor
Vigor - 6/24/2024, 11:18 AM
Cool. Excited for Gunns take on superman. Must be a dream come true for him
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 6/24/2024, 11:19 AM
Lets Fawkin Go!!!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 11:19 AM
Today is the day we hopefully get some better looks at it. Please be better than that first official shot suggest.

User Comment Image

Looks like she was helping out with the spit curl
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2024, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 11:49 AM
@Lisa89 - ...this isn't a promo image.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 11:22 AM
Great casting. Much better than Cavill and Routh, and they've got his hair going the comics accurate way.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/24/2024, 11:44 AM
@HermanM - When I look at those pics, it is only his face, yet I immediately think of superman when I see him. Casting was so good, cant wait to see him in action.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 11:48 AM
@Shivermetimbers - he's a good actor and far more charismatic than Cavill. Much better actor and fit than Hoechlin too.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 11:49 AM
@Shivermetimbers - he's got the suit on in these pics. You can tell by the stupid collar showing lol.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/24/2024, 11:25 AM
I'm very excited for this new Superman.
However, all the regular pic shared and paparazzi pics have done absolutely nothing for me.

I'm not worried or upset about it, but these pics seem pointless.

I hope a teaser-trailer comes soon. It'd give us all the aesthetic feeling of the film.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/24/2024, 11:30 AM
@lazlodaytona - Hopefully we get that teaser before the year is over.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 11:30 AM
@lazlodaytona - Bro, the comic book movie community was built on BTS set picks. I remember checking out countingdown.com daily for anything new with X2, Spider-Man 2, Heck even Blade Trinity when those were filming. All the fan art it inspired etc... it's an important part! but yeah i also can understand how it can spoil the experience....but you're here!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 11:31 AM
@Th3Batman - Christmas feels right. Same thing Snyder did with his 2 'Father' teasers, and christmas there's generally alot of teasers to start getting the interest for the next year.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 11:27 AM
Stop hiding the ugly suit!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/24/2024, 11:30 AM
SOOOO FIRE BRO! 🔥
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/24/2024, 11:35 AM
At the beginning I was bummed out that Cavill wasn't coming back, and I wasn't sure Gunn's style lent itself to being a good fit for Superman. I learned that I should respect Gunn, because he could have kept quiet until David was cast, but he told Henry, and he told fans early on that it was going to be someone else. He didn't string us along, and then more members of the cast have been revealed and we even got to see the suit. I still don't know if Gunn's style is right for Superman, but everything he's been doing - from casting to interactions, has given me the feeling of hope that I was wrong and that he'll give us a Superman movie we've been waiting for. I still wish we'd get Brainiac as the villain of a Superman movie, but I'm glad we're getting some unique and new faces in a Superman movie. I'm glad we're getting a Lex and I'm glad we're getting a world of wonder and whimsy. I'm more excited for Superman than I have been for just about any other comic book movie and It feels so good to be this excited for something.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/24/2024, 11:40 AM
It'll be good to get a superman who can act.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 11:51 AM
@theBlackSquare - I think Cavill can act

Dude just wasn’t given the best direction or scope to be able to.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/24/2024, 12:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - agree with second point, for sure. But I personally find him extremely wooden. that said, I still find him very likable, handsome, hardworking and handsome.

Also, a lot of people don't know this about him, but he's actually very handsome.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/24/2024, 11:49 AM
@TheVisionary25 - The cast is really exciting! As a fan of Psych and Santa Clarita Diet I think they really nailed Jimmy Olsen with Skyler
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 11:57 AM
@Evansly - same with Psych

He seems like he’s been ripped right off the page:
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 11:47 AM
He's got the suit on in all of these pics. You can tell because that stupid collar can be seen.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 11:50 AM
@HermanM - I was thinking the same thing. I’m hoping the colors of the suit really pop and is better than the pictures we’ve previously seen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 11:49 AM
Cool!!.

I know there’s been some hate on here for this (surprising , I know ;) ) but I’m looking forward to Gunn’s take on the character.

I have my concerns such as his sense of humor but the guy can do heart well and that’s one thing Superman stories need imo..

He’s certainly started off on the right foot with a strong cast!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/24/2024, 11:52 AM
Yep you can see the stupid ass collar alright...
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2024, 11:54 AM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2024, 12:00 PM
@SuperCat - is a Kryptonian Mock Turtleneck. It means "Awkward " on that world

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder