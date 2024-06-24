SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Full Look At Man Of Steel's Suit/Trunks And Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific

New photos from the "Metropolis" set of Superman in Cleveland, Ohio have offered us our first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow alongside Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific...

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2024 01:06 PM EST
We've been waiting on these all day, but the first photos of David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow in Superman have finally been revealed!

An official photo of the actor in costume drew a mixed response from fans; however, we see here that it's far more colourful than that shot let on and very much what you'd expect from a "classic" take on this iconic superhero. 

It does look a little loose on Corenswet if we're being hyper-critical, though that's likely because he was filming action scenes. It's also pretty common for actors to wear roomier suits on set (Chris Evans did all the time as Captain America), with VFX typically used during post-production to tidy them up a little. 

Of course, the biggest talking point here will be the trunks. That first photo confirmed Superman will have them and they're now revealed in all their glory. The verdict? It's a big thumbs up from us. 

As for Mister Terrific (played by Edi Gathegi), he looks like he's just stepped straight from the pages of the comics. It's a shockingly accurate take on the hero that not only confirms his suit works well on screen but suggests James Gunn plans to adhere closely to the source material in Superman and beyond. 

Check out these new Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 1:03 PM
Mr Terrific looks great. Superman suit actually looks decent except for that damn collar.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:14 PM
@mountainman - The collar and the rigidity is hurting it. Look at all the folds...

The colours are OK point though and Corenswet definitely has a better look that Cavill imo.

The trunks just don't make sense there with a high collar suit though... eh, I do appreciate the kind of timeless look they're going for though..appreciating the lil afro on Terrific.
The1st
The1st - 6/24/2024, 1:21 PM
@mountainman - I get the feeling we're going to need to see Supes in action to properly gauge the suit, but Terrific's suits him to a T.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:22 PM
@UniqNo - The red trunks and yellow belt and colors are great here, even in spite of the collar.

I'd love to see someone do a manip of the suit where it doesn't have the collar.

But I'll accept it because the rest is so good.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:23 PM
@The1st - Well I suppose someone was going to say it
🤣
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/24/2024, 1:28 PM
@mountainman - I think they both look decent in that photo. As long as we get a good Superman movie, that collar won't even matter.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:44 PM
@HermanM - what i know about you is that you like your stuff strictly to source, so i really find it odd how you like this one move over Snyder's. Ok Snyder ruined the story, but the look was dam near perfect the only thing missing on Cavill was the trunks..

On Corenswet we have a high collar, kingdom come shaped S, inset cape attachments and non traditional shaped boots...Snyder's one (when looking at the BvS version it was just missing the trunks and an s curl. (And maybe a smile If that's important to you)
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/24/2024, 1:44 PM
@mountainman - I like the collar myself
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 1:44 PM
@marvel72 - I didn’t overreact to the initial pic because I knew it would look better on screen. It was a stupid way to release an initial photo, but it didn’t mean the suit would be terrible. I love the shade of blue, the more old school S logo and red trucks bring back a classic element, and I can look past the stupid collar if that’s my only issue with it.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:49 PM
@UniqNo - This S symbol is just as good or better than the Snyder one for me. But the suit has all of the correct parts and the colors are right, so even if the execution for some of the elements isn't perfect, it is still more accurate than the Snyder & Hoechlin suits, easily. I never once felt like I was looking at Superman with the Snyder suit.

Corenswet even has the proper hairstyle here... while Cavill never did except in the Black Adam post credits scene.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/24/2024, 3:05 PM
@McMurdo - same here! There could even be a meaning for that. For example it's in the way and it rips off, or he rips it off himself, because somethin happens, because the collar, like the villain uses it for his benefit in the battle.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/24/2024, 3:32 PM
@mountainman - this is some CW shit 😂
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/24/2024, 4:14 PM
@mountainman - Yeah the first image they released didn't do it any favours.however when we see it in action, like the first trailer we may well be surprised.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 4:43 PM
@marvel72 - Even if the costume ends up having issues, the most important thing to be is tone and characterization. If Gunn can tone down his juvenile humor and Superman is the hopeful optimist, I think I’ll enjoy this one.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 5:22 PM
@mountainman - Colar makes him Homelander, not Superman.
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/24/2024, 5:49 PM
@mountainman - It's so baggy LMAO!!!!! I'm honestly wondering if the suit is bad on purpose. Like, is Superman supposed to be dorky first before he truly becomes the Man of Steel? Maybe the suit is amateur because he's an amateur.

That's my theory at least...Or my cope
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:04 PM
I love it. Much better than the first reveal.

I'll even accept the collar because the rest is so good.

Well done, Mr Gunn!
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:06 PM
@HermanM - have to say, pretty much agree. For going back to trunks, that’s a great looking suit .
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:07 PM
@Epc11223 - Exactly. The colors are fantastic here.

My first thought when I saw that Superman set photo is "That's SUPERMAN!"

I didn't feel that at all when I saw Cavill in his suit on the MOS set, or Hoechlin in his suit.

James Gunn is doing a great job. He even got the haircut right on Superman!

I'm so hyped for this.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:08 PM
@Epc11223 - love the colors of the suit but looking at it again, it is pretty baggy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:11 PM
@Epc11223 - I'm squinting really hard at this new set pic but I still can't see any red trunks. /s
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:19 PM
@ObserverIO - It looks fantastic.

The best live action suit of the last 25 years. The colors are perfect, and so are the style of the trunks and size.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

This looks great. I can't stop smiling!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:24 PM
@HermanM - He looks iconic. Even with the collar and the slight bagginess. All that fades away because this is the brighest and most colorful, comic book-esque Superman we've ever had. More colorful and brighter even than Christopher Reeve. It is beautiful.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:31 PM
@ObserverIO - Exactly.

If the mental handshake I have to make with this movie is that I get the accurate costume colors with all of the correct costume parts like the red trunks and yellow belt in exchange for accepting a collar, that's still a better bargain than we ever got with Snyder, Singer, and Hoechlin.

It's gonna be awesome.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:42 PM
HE'S GOT THE S ON THE BACK OF THE CAPE GUYS! HE'S GOT THE S ON THE BACK OF THE CAPE!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

This looks great!!!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:54 PM
User Comment Image

Beautiful
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:55 PM
User Comment Image

Outstanding 🏆
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 2:27 PM
@HermanM @ObserverIO

the bagginess can be removed in post production. It’s likely made that way so he can move in it easier. I like the brighter colors and that it doesn’t have the scales of the Cavil suit. Looks more like a Kevlar like material which works for me.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:42 PM
@long cape, but at least it doesn't drag like Snyderman's:

User Comment Image

Looks awesome.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2024, 2:52 PM
@mountainman - He’s the last person on the planet that needs Kevlar. 😂 I definitely agree with what else you said. I never got why the new 52 Superman wore an armored suit. I guess they were just going through a new book but I’m glad that one is gone.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 6/24/2024, 2:54 PM
@HermanM - We got the S on the cape?

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:55 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - yes!!!!!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/24/2024, 3:09 PM
@ObserverIO - The bagging could be just because he need movement space and its edited in the post editing.
bs77
bs77 - 6/24/2024, 3:09 PM
@HermanM - Great shot. Very regal looking.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 3:19 PM
@RolandD - Kevlar isn’t needed for him, but I would imagine the material would be durable so it’s less likely to burn or rip as he’s doing his thing.
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/24/2024, 3:23 PM
@HermanM - I'm really starting to fall in love with this suite. See it fully the collar isn't as high as I originally thought. Would make some tweaks but all in all I'm very happy.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 3:29 PM
@Steel86 - same here
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2024, 3:35 PM
@mountainman - excellent point. In that case it’s not made from the blankets he was wrapped in. LOL
RolandD
RolandD - 6/24/2024, 3:39 PM
@HermanM - I have to agree with you, which is a scary thing. 😂 He looks great, including the yellow symbol on his cape, hair, colors, etc. I would still go for a traditional collar and get rid of the lines but with everything else so right, I will let those go. I am pumped!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 3:56 PM
@RolandD - He's literally got the John Byrne Superman haircut!!

I agree on the lined and wish he had the boatneck low collar instead of the high one, but I will accept it because the rest is so good.

These are the first set photos from a Superman film I've seen over the last 20 years where it actually looks like Superman to me!

Gunn is going to do great.
