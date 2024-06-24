SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Full Look At Man Of Steel's Suit/Trunks And Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific

We've been waiting on these all day, but the first photos of David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow in Superman have finally been revealed!

An official photo of the actor in costume drew a mixed response from fans; however, we see here that it's far more colourful than that shot let on and very much what you'd expect from a "classic" take on this iconic superhero.

It does look a little loose on Corenswet if we're being hyper-critical, though that's likely because he was filming action scenes. It's also pretty common for actors to wear roomier suits on set (Chris Evans did all the time as Captain America), with VFX typically used during post-production to tidy them up a little.

Of course, the biggest talking point here will be the trunks. That first photo confirmed Superman will have them and they're now revealed in all their glory. The verdict? It's a big thumbs up from us.

As for Mister Terrific (played by Edi Gathegi), he looks like he's just stepped straight from the pages of the comics. It's a shockingly accurate take on the hero that not only confirms his suit works well on screen but suggests James Gunn plans to adhere closely to the source material in Superman and beyond.

Check out these new Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.