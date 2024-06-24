SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look Look At Man Of Steel's Suit/Trunks And Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look Look At Man Of Steel's Suit/Trunks And Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look Look At Man Of Steel's Suit/Trunks And Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific

New photos from the "Metropolis" set of Superman in Cleveland, Ohio have offered us our first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow alongside Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've been waiting on these all day, but the first photos of David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Tomorrow in Superman have finally been revealed!

An official photo of the actor in costume drew a mixed response from fans; however, we see here that it's far more colourful than that shot let on and very much what you'd expect from a "classic" take on this iconic superhero. 

It does look a little loose on Corenswet if we're being hyper-critical, though that's likely because he was filming action scenes. It's also pretty common for actors to wear roomier suits on set (Chris Evans did all the time as Captain America), with VFX typically used during post-production to tidy them up a little. 

Of course, the biggest talking point here will be the trunks. That first photo confirmed Superman will have them and they're now revealed in all their glory. The verdict? It's a big thumbs up from us. 

As for Mister Terrific (played by Edi Gathegi), he looks like he's just stepped straight from the pages of the comics. It's a shockingly accurate take on the hero that not only confirms his suit works well on screen but suggests James Gunn plans to adhere closely to the source material in Superman and beyond. 

Check out these new Superman set photos in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel As Metropolis Is In Chaos
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of David Corenswet's Man Of Steel As Metropolis Is In Chaos
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Characters, Handcuffed Prisoners & (Possible) First Glimpse Of Rachel Brosnahan
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Characters, Handcuffed Prisoners & (Possible) First Glimpse Of Rachel Brosnahan
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2024, 1:03 PM
Mr Terrific looks great. Superman suit actually looks decent except for that damn collar.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:14 PM
@mountainman - The collar and the rigidity is hurting it. Look at all the folds...

The colours are OK point though and Corenswet definitely has a better look that Cavill imo.

The trunks just don't make sense there with a high collar suit though... eh, I do appreciate the kind of timeless look they're going for though..appreciating the lil afro on Terrific.
The1st
The1st - 6/24/2024, 1:21 PM
@mountainman - I get the feeling we're going to need to see Supes in action to properly gauge the suit, but Terrific's suits him to a T.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:22 PM
@UniqNo - The red trunks and yellow belt and colors are great here, even in spite of the collar.

I'd love to see someone do a manip of the suit where it doesn't have the collar.

But I'll accept it because the rest is so good.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:23 PM
@The1st - Well I suppose someone was going to say it
🤣
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/24/2024, 1:28 PM
@mountainman - I think they both look decent in that photo. As long as we get a good Superman movie, that collar won't even matter.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:04 PM
I love it. Much better than the first reveal.

I'll even accept the collar because the rest is so good.

Well done, Mr Gunn!
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:06 PM
@HermanM - have to say, pretty much agree. For going back to trunks, that’s a great looking suit .
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:07 PM
@Epc11223 - Exactly. The colors are fantastic here.

My first thought when I saw that Superman set photo is "That's SUPERMAN!"

I didn't feel that at all when I saw Cavill in his suit on the MOS set, or Hoechlin in his suit.

James Gunn is doing a great job. He even got the haircut right on Superman!

I'm so hyped for this.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:08 PM
@Epc11223 - love the colors of the suit but looking at it again, it is pretty baggy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:11 PM
@Epc11223 - I'm squinting really hard at this new set pic but I still can't see any red trunks. /s
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:19 PM
@ObserverIO - It looks fantastic.

The best live action suit of the last 25 years. The colors are perfect, and so are the style of the trunks and size.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

This looks great. I can't stop smiling!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:24 PM
@HermanM - He looks iconic. Even with the collar and the slight bagginess. All that fades away because this is the brighest and most colorful, comic book-esque Superman we've ever had. More colorful and brighter even than Christopher Reeve. It is beautiful.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:31 PM
@ObserverIO - Exactly.

If the mental handshake I have to make with this movie is that I get the accurate costume colors with all of the correct costume parts like the red trunks and yellow belt in exchange for accepting a collar, that's still a better bargain than we ever got with Snyder, Singer, and Hoechlin.

It's gonna be awesome.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/24/2024, 1:05 PM
Someone needs to hit that Marty McFly 2015 Jacket Adjuster function on that Supes suit. It looks like…a Halloween costume? I know he’s got the real bulk, but that looks like styrofoam bulk.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:05 PM
Mr Terrific looks like he just jumped off the comic book page and into real life.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:06 PM
Q: Is this set in the late '70s/early '80s?

Can anybody point to anything that we've seen or heard that places this in the 21st Century?
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 6/24/2024, 1:16 PM
@ObserverIO - the military hummer in the background seems pretty 21st century
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:20 PM
@ReverseFlasher - Maybe. I can't really tell, not much of an expert on hummers. I'll google them for comparison.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:29 PM
@ReverseFlasher - This is a classic 1980 hummer and it looks kinda similar.
User Comment Image

But those military guys seem to have modern tech all over their helmets, earphones, mics, cameras, etc.


I'm not ruling out time travel though. Those cop cars look '80s and that rack of clothes looks vintage. It could be that the Superman portion of the movie is set in the '80s and Superman is the first superhero, but then Mr Terrific travels back in time from the future, with the Justice League. And it's all about Superman's Legacy.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:07 PM
My first thought when I saw that Superman set photo is "That's SUPERMAN!"

I didn't feel that at all when I saw Cavill in his suit on the MOS set, or Hoechlin in his suit.

James Gunn is doing a great job. He even got the haircut right on Superman!

I'm so hyped for this.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:10 PM
@HermanM - Sorry but that first Cavill shot/reveal was dope. The only thing that wasn't there was the s curl and a smile. The trunks at that stage was still schrodingers cats.

The suit here literally looks like something out of a cartoon. Corwenswet is filling it well though, I'll give him that.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:13 PM
@UniqNo - Looking like it is out of a cartoon is a net positive to me though. I'm sick of the muted colors and pallette, that works against the strengths of the Superman suit. I'm very happy to see the bold primary colors embraced. It looks great.

And I wasn't talking about the first picture reveals, I'm talking about set photos. The Snyder suit never looked like Superman to me. Corenswet and his costume do though. It has all of the right parts and colors, which is more than could be said of Cavill and Hoechlin.

I didn't care for the first official still of Cavill, either. The dark picture of him in the bank. It only got worse from there though.

Gunn however is at the very least meeting my expectations so far.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:13 PM
@HermanM - it definitely gets more right than wrong so I’m def more excited seeing this than the blurry picture we saw over the weekend. Definitely don’t mind the collar here and this is a nitpick for me, but the suit looks pretty baggy. The colors for me is the saving point bc I think the colors are fantastic.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:18 PM
@UniqNo - I agree, I liked that first man of steel photo and I thought it did a good job of keeping the trunks mystery alive. As a Superman fan, I like both suits but for different reasons. Hoechlins suit minus the shoulder pads and different colors would prob be my ideal modern live action suit . I also liked the Superman suit in the justice league. The deleted scene with Superman and Alfred was my favorite look of Cavills suit.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:18 PM
@HermanM - I guess it plays well with
for the look Gunn's going for. I appreciated his Sucide Squad and fearlessness is going more cartoony. I'm sure his story is going to captivate me more than Snyder's and from that perspective the suit is really secondary, but that dam collar and rigidity is distracting for now.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:20 PM
@Epc11223 - I don't think it looks too baggy. I'm actually glad they're not doing the rubber vinyl honeycomb look for a change. It looks great.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 1:20 PM
@HermanM - my thought was ....that's cosplay and not good one 🤣😅 that suit looks like foam.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:22 PM
@Epc11223 - Personally I think the BvS suit was the best in the Cavill era, all the fake muscle padding was muted better and the colour was nice. They just over exposed it in the Josstice League and Snyder lazied out on colour correcting for the black suit rather than giving us something new.

Hoechlin's (S&L's) suit would be better if there was less padding. The proportions are all wrong and makes his head look small on those massive shoulders...the guys ripped, he didn't need it.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:23 PM
@DeadClunge - The Superman suit should look like that though. It is "cosplay" because Clark created it.

This is much better than the robo puzzle armor vinyl rubber honeycomb muted colors shit they've done for the last 20 years.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 1:26 PM
@HermanM - nope, his suit shouldn't look like a cheap cosplay foam suit. It's baggy, got a load of unnecessary lines and an ugly collar. Gunn has outdone himself in terrible looking suits 😮‍💨
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:29 PM
@DeadClunge - It doesn't look like foam. It looks like a shirt/uniform.

It has all of the correct parts:

- red cape, boots, trunks
- blue shirt & pants
- yellow belt
- red & yellow S shield

the colors look great.

The execution isn't exactly how I'd like it, but at least it has the right elements. It looks better than Snyderman, Singerman Returns, and Simperman on the CW, with their muted colors and overdesigned honeycomb garden hose material costumes with rubber piping all over them.

In Gunn We Trust.

Gunn will also nail the characters' personalities and make a good character driven film. It's gonna be great.
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 1:31 PM
@HermanM - I’m glad that it’s not rubber looking but this material still reminds me of star lord to a degree. Much much much better than the first picture, but to me it’s not perfect. If I had to rate it, it would be in the 8’s rather than in the 6’s.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 1:32 PM
@HermanM - nah man it looks trash, having all the right parts doesn't make the suit look good.

Supes is a built character, we can't even see his broad chest / shoulders here. Nor can we see any abs, this is one of the worst live action superman suits I've seen.

What was even the point of bulking david up if you're going to hid him in a baggy foamy suit?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 1:07 PM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 1:08 PM
They both look great! Can definitely understand the hate for the collar though
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/24/2024, 1:08 PM
Omg the suit is horrible!

The colours are cool though.
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 6/24/2024, 1:08 PM
I’m not diggin the suit at all hopefully look better in live action
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/24/2024, 1:09 PM
Superman looks great, I love the collar! Gunn knocked it out of the park!
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 6/24/2024, 1:09 PM
Looks like some CW tier nonsense.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder