SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Characters, Handcuffed Prisoners & (Possible) First Glimpse Of Rachel Brosnahan

Some more photos and video from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, and they feature a group of mysterious handcuffed prisoners and a possible first glimpse of Lois Lane...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Following our first look at David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Steel and Edi Gathegi in costume as Mr. Terrific early today, some more photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online.

While these shots aren't quite as revealing, they do give us an intriguing insight into the sequences being filmed on the Cleveland streets that are doubling for Metropolis.

The photos reveal a couple of new characters, one of whom appears to be played by actress and producer Paige Mobley (Instant Dream Home, America's Next Top Model). There's speculation that she's been cast as a TV presenter covering the situation in Metropolis.

As for what exactly is going on in the iconic DC Comics location, another photo spotlights a group of black-clad individuals with their hands cuffed behind their backs. Did they come from one of the alien crafts (one belongs to Mr. Terrific, but there are believed to be others), or is this some sort of prisoner exchange which requires Superman's presence?

Finally, a set video may give us our first glimpse of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It's difficult to be certain, but the woman in purple does certainly look quite a bit like the Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star.

Check out the photos at the links below.

Up until recently, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Related:

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 1:31 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 1:34 PM
So hyped for this. Well done Gunn!!

I said back in 2013 that Gunn would be a much better pick for Superman than Snyder & CO... and here we are, 11 years later, I am validated again.

Can't wait for this movie!
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 1:35 PM
Trasshhh
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/24/2024, 1:37 PM
Rachel Brosnahan could deadass steal the whole show, man.
Forget about Superman for a moment.
CoHost
CoHost - 6/24/2024, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2024, 2:02 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:04 PM
S symbol is on the back of the cape!! Yes!!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Thank you, James Gunn!!

It has all of the right parts (blue shirt & pants, red cape, boots, trunks, yellow belt, red & yellow S shield) and the right colors so that makes it automatically better than anything from the last 20 years.

They're not doing the rubber robo armor garden hose piping honeycomb texture look with muted colors... this is much better than any of that. Even with the collar.

Corenswet's hair is going the proper way too...looks like the Byrne hairstyle. I love it.

James Gunn is doing a great job!!! Can't wait for this.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2024, 2:08 PM
@HermanM - Hey how do you post photos on here? I took some great photos on set, but can't figure out how to post them in the comments. Love your posts by the way!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:10 PM
@Huskers - just get the link of the picture and make sure it ends in .jpg or .png and it should post for you!

And thanks!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:12 PM
@Huskers - upload your photos to this site or another image hosting site:

https://imgbb.com

Then from there you can copy and paste them here as long as they end in .jpg or .png

Can't wait to see your pics man!
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2024, 2:22 PM
@HermanM - Thank you!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:26 PM
@Huskers - you're welcome brother thank YOU!
Epc11223
Epc11223 - 6/24/2024, 2:29 PM
@HermanM - funny, I used to love the yellow s but think it’s more regal without the yellow s. Happy you’re getting the suit you like though. Not my ideal but always happy for other Superman fans when they get their ideal.
valmic
valmic - 6/24/2024, 2:33 PM
@HermanM - Finally repping his jewish heritage with them jew curls!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:39 PM
@valmic - I have curls and waves in my hair. Nothing jewish about it. Cavill had curls and waves in his hair too.

User Comment Image

Superman isn't jewish anyway... he's not even circumcised:
User Comment Image

He's got an "S" curl in his hair for "Super," and the "M" on his boots for "man."
valmic
valmic - 6/24/2024, 2:39 PM
@HermanM - That's cuz youre hispanic... Superman's creators are jewish, Superman has always been an extension of them, you know this being a "Superman fan". Trying to deny it will always make you look bad. Just embrace it and have a good Superman day today.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:41 PM
Long cape. At least it doesn't drag like Snyder's tho:

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:53 PM
@Epc11223 - The yellow S on the cape isn't a deal breaker for me but I always appreciate when someone puts it there!

Gunn is awesome.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 3:05 PM
@HermanM - To me is mandatory ;)
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/24/2024, 2:04 PM
It just all looks very small potatoes for a Superman movie, like it lacks that ‘epic’ factor. Because if I told you this was a CW production, you’d believe it.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/24/2024, 2:12 PM
MOS soundtrack on Gunn's Superman BTS
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2024, 2:16 PM
I was pretty close!

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 2:16 PM
I can't help but wonder what the score will sound like. The Donner films had the most iconic score. Man Of Steel is still on my workout playlist to this day. John Williams, Hanz Zimmer SHEESH! John Murphy has some giant Red boots to fill.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 2:20 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image


User Comment Image

😒😭😒 what is wrong with Gunn lmfao
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/24/2024, 2:23 PM
@DeadClunge - What’s funny is we said he’d do exactly this and he went and did it
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 2:23 PM
@FireandBlood - they thought we were hating kmt!

But you know what, these lot will force themselves to like this trash lmao....the suit is growing on me...but then I look at it and I remember how bad it looks.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 6/24/2024, 2:34 PM
@DeadClunge - I think James Gunn is doing it on purpose. Wants all his cbm costumes to look bad
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/24/2024, 2:38 PM
@FireandBlood - I like the suit, but it does look like he borrowed a spare from the Guardians.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/24/2024, 2:40 PM
@GodHercules20 - it's weird to me because some of the things he got spot on. Like the belt, the cape the colours and the boots minus the weird lines but the suit looks like military suit
valmic
valmic - 6/24/2024, 2:36 PM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/24/2024, 2:37 PM
Pretty cool they're filming this in the same city where Siegel and Shuster are from.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 2:37 PM
Those are civilians being ushered out of that craft by the miltary.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 2:49 PM
WTF is going on?

It could be that the Metropolitans were herded into an ark, like a massive panic room, while all the destruction was going on outside and are now being released back into the city, now that the city is safe.

Or it could be that they're survivors from another time or dimension and are seeking refuge in a different timeline.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 2:49 PM
Is Superman pro Palestine? He agrees with Israel? What would he do about a Gaza right now?
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:52 PM
@TheRedLeader - Yes he's pro Palestine and would end the military occupation and genocide of Gaza by Israel
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 2:56 PM
@TheRedLeader - None of those superpowers can change human nature. He can't stop nations going to war, not without going full Squadron Supreme. Interfering in politics unilaterally would change his relationship with the regular people of Earth. Also, since he identifies as American, he would be acting on behalf of America. He could accidentally make it worse and start a world war.

Of course he could prevent nuclear war by rounding up all of Earth's nuclear warheads and throwing them into the sun, but that would probably just create an evil clone of himself, so...
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 2:57 PM
@HermanM - I think so too. Also, I think he would convince Zelenski that is not a good idea for Ukraine to join NATO.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2024, 2:58 PM
@ObserverIO - So you think Superman would be ok with children been torch to death in Gaza?
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:58 PM
@ObserverIO - Superman is a vigilante and stops people from being genocided if he is aware of a situation, no matter where they are. That's the character.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 2:59 PM
@TheRedLeader - Superman would topple Zelensky's regime and free the people of Ukraone from Zelensky and his occupation government that is backed by the US/Israel.
1 2

