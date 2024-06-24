SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal New Characters, Handcuffed Prisoners & (Possible) First Glimpse Of Rachel Brosnahan

Following our first look at David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Steel and Edi Gathegi in costume as Mr. Terrific early today, some more photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online.

While these shots aren't quite as revealing, they do give us an intriguing insight into the sequences being filmed on the Cleveland streets that are doubling for Metropolis.

The photos reveal a couple of new characters, one of whom appears to be played by actress and producer Paige Mobley (Instant Dream Home, America's Next Top Model). There's speculation that she's been cast as a TV presenter covering the situation in Metropolis.

As for what exactly is going on in the iconic DC Comics location, another photo spotlights a group of black-clad individuals with their hands cuffed behind their backs. Did they come from one of the alien crafts (one belongs to Mr. Terrific, but there are believed to be others), or is this some sort of prisoner exchange which requires Superman's presence?

Finally, a set video may give us our first glimpse of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It's difficult to be certain, but the woman in purple does certainly look quite a bit like the Marvellous Mrs. Maisel star.

Check out the photos at the links below.

Up until recently, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”