SUPERMAN Set Photos/Videos See The Man Of Steel (And Lois Lane) Take Flight And A Touching Cameo - SPOILERS

As shooting continues on Superman in Cleveland, Ohio, we have loads of new content from the movie's set, including the Man of Tomorrow taking flight, a big DC Easter Egg, a touching cameo, and much more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Work has resumed on Superman in Cleveland (we're going to miss these daily updates when the production inevitably moves elsewhere) and the Man of Steel is back in action! 

This time, David Corenswet's iconic DC Comics superhero is shown taking flight to try and save a falling civilian. That is indeed the actor performing his own stunts for the scene and, in contrast to other recent photos, it appears Superman's suit is a lot more beaten up here. 

In fact, it looks as dirty as the version seen in James Gunn's divisive first-look photo, suggesting this sequence takes place later in the film when Metropolis comes under attack. 

A woman was photographed falling, presumably so the two halves of this scene can be spliced together in post-production. While there's been some speculation about that being Isabela Merced, we're pretty sure it isn't the DCU's Hawkgirl who needs saving. 

Next up is another fun Easter Egg for DC fans. Stagg Enterprises has been spotted in Cleveland, a company with ties to Metamorpho, a character who will be played by Anthony Carrigan in Superman

It also appears Will Reeve, the son of Superman: The Movie star Christopher Reeve, will make a cameo appearance in Gunn's reboot as a TV news reporter. 

He's an actor and producer who, in recent years, has served as a correspondent for ABC. The filmmaker was spotted embracing Reeve after these scenes were shot and we're sure his presence in Superman will make for a touching moment. 

Finally, we have a set video showing stunt doubles for Corenswet's Superman and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane flying through the air and looking lovingly into each other's eyes. 

We can only hope footage of the actors themselves follows, but this sort of imagery is something we know many of you were hoping to see in this movie. Whether Lois knows Superman and Clark Kent are one and the same remains to be seen!

Check out the video in the X post below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/2/2024, 1:19 PM
Let's see if this works a second time today...

Countering the negativity with a reminder that this is who is playing Lois Lane.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 1:29 PM
@JoshWilding - 😍

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2024, 1:23 PM
The clothing is still so weird. In that last picture the two people in the background seem to have suits from the 70s/80s and the blue suit guy in the front is wearing a modern cut suit.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/2/2024, 1:24 PM
@mountainman - Didn’t notice that was Will Reeve until after leaving the comment. Point still stands. It’s like half the people are from the past and the rest are from today.
valmic
valmic - 7/2/2024, 1:27 PM
@mountainman - Hes doing what Burton did in Batman. He took a 30s aesthetic and made it part of modern day at the time. If you think about kids now, the 70's are basically the 30's to them.
valmic
valmic - 7/2/2024, 1:24 PM
Im actually friends with Will Reeve, hes such a nice dude. Hes worked hard to make his own name and career away from his dad being Superman. Im so happy to see this for him.
elgaz
elgaz - 7/2/2024, 1:38 PM
@valmic - I watched a few interviews with him and he comes across as a really nice guy. Obviously raised well.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:39 PM
@valmic - me too. We had dinner last week. He's voting Trump, by the way.
valmic
valmic - 7/2/2024, 1:59 PM
@elgaz - Hes a very nice, chill, normal dude. He def lives up to the legacy his parents left behind.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/2/2024, 2:01 PM
@McMurdo - Dont be a racist dick... thats my schtick!
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/2/2024, 1:26 PM
Too many characters
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 1:27 PM
But where is Allcock?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/2/2024, 2:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - "But where is Allcock?"

On all men as it always has been. Didn't you take health in school?

Hee Hee
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/2/2024, 1:29 PM
Hi Josh lol



I'm excited for this movie. I like my Superman full of hope, not a brooding asshat
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/2/2024, 1:39 PM
@bobevanz - leave Josh in peace, he deserves to see the sunset whit a quiet heart
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 1:36 PM
Cool!!.

Also it’s nice that they got someone who can actually fly for this role..;).

Kidding aside , it is cool to see Gunn have Will Reeve cameo in this as a nice homage to the latter’s dad…

Still the best imo!!.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/2/2024, 1:37 PM
Please tell Marvel and Lucas film that cbm set pieces can still be done outside a studio or the volume like this one.

This will be great.

#InGunnWeTrust
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 1:39 PM
Gunn gets it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/2/2024, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image
Will NEVER get tired of seeing this shit. :)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/2/2024, 1:49 PM
Well that looks fun.

