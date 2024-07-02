SUPERMAN Set Photos/Videos See The Man Of Steel (And Lois Lane) Take Flight And A Touching Cameo - SPOILERS

Work has resumed on Superman in Cleveland (we're going to miss these daily updates when the production inevitably moves elsewhere) and the Man of Steel is back in action!

This time, David Corenswet's iconic DC Comics superhero is shown taking flight to try and save a falling civilian. That is indeed the actor performing his own stunts for the scene and, in contrast to other recent photos, it appears Superman's suit is a lot more beaten up here.

In fact, it looks as dirty as the version seen in James Gunn's divisive first-look photo, suggesting this sequence takes place later in the film when Metropolis comes under attack.

A woman was photographed falling, presumably so the two halves of this scene can be spliced together in post-production. While there's been some speculation about that being Isabela Merced, we're pretty sure it isn't the DCU's Hawkgirl who needs saving.

Is this a random civilian or our first look at Isabela Merced in 'SUPERMAN' 🤔



[David Petkiewicz | @clevelanddotcom] pic.twitter.com/3jfsVWhQEb — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 2, 2024

Next up is another fun Easter Egg for DC fans. Stagg Enterprises has been spotted in Cleveland, a company with ties to Metamorpho, a character who will be played by Anthony Carrigan in Superman.

It also appears Will Reeve, the son of Superman: The Movie star Christopher Reeve, will make a cameo appearance in Gunn's reboot as a TV news reporter.

He's an actor and producer who, in recent years, has served as a correspondent for ABC. The filmmaker was spotted embracing Reeve after these scenes were shot and we're sure his presence in Superman will make for a touching moment.

Finally, we have a set video showing stunt doubles for Corenswet's Superman and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane flying through the air and looking lovingly into each other's eyes.

We can only hope footage of the actors themselves follows, but this sort of imagery is something we know many of you were hoping to see in this movie. Whether Lois knows Superman and Clark Kent are one and the same remains to be seen!

Check out the video in the X post below.

Filming the Superman movie in the arcade in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/VlQBZCgeQd — Aaron Milenski (@thePudman13) July 2, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.