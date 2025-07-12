SUPERMAN: The Justice Gang Gains A New Member By The End Of The Movie - SPOILERS

Is Superman's Justice Gang paving the way for the Justice League? Well, the team does gain one new member by the end of the movie, and it's not the Man of Steel...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 12, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Superman introduces a trio of superheroes who operate as a corporatized team funded by Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). The Justice Gang - a temporary name (probably) - consists of Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), but the group gains a fourth member by the end of the movie.

Spoilers ahead.

There was some speculation that the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) might end up joining the ranks of the Justice Gang to form the basis for the team that will eventually become the Justice League, but it's actually Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) who winds up becoming a member.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) coerces the Element Man into transforming his arm into Kryptonite and holding Superman at bay, but after witnessing Lex shoot a man in cold blood, Kal-El manages to convince Rex Reed to join the heroes as they attempt to stop a black hole from destroying Metropolis, and prevent a massacre in Jarhanpur.

Metamorpho uses his incredible abilities to turn the tide of the conflict, and Hawkgirl offers him a place on the team. Gardner protests, until Rex says he thinks the Justice Gang is a cool name.

Whether the Justice Gang ultimately becomes the Justice League obviously remains to be seen, but they do make the not-quite finished Hall of Justice their HQ. There's always a chance Superman will form the actual League with Batman and Wonder Woman, leaving this group to become an incarnation of the Justice Society, or possibly even the Outsiders.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/12/2025, 10:06 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 10:10 AM
@Moriakum - hater, lolz.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 7/12/2025, 10:14 AM
@Moriakum - is it weird that this scene caused sexual arousal in me?
Latverian
Latverian - 7/12/2025, 10:16 AM
@Moriakum -

For as much as I liked tbe movie... yeah, I can't defend that screeching. Especially during the third act.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/12/2025, 10:18 AM
@HermansHIV - Nope, it just gives us perspective regarding your name.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2025, 10:20 AM
@Moriakum - *that moment when the last anal bead pops out*
Forthas
Forthas - 7/12/2025, 10:23 AM
@Moriakum - This just about captures the quality of Superman 2025
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 10:39 AM
@HermansHIV - no wonder you have hiv in your name 😭
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/12/2025, 10:08 AM
My review of James Gunn Superman.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2025, 10:09 AM
I just got out from my 4th viewing and realized something regarding jorel and lara's mesaage

When Lex was introducing Planet Watch, he was explaining thenpowers of The Engineer. That he put nanites on her and she can form anything that she desires (exact wording i cant remember)

And before the engineer was extracting the message, she mentioned something about hating metahumans that is why she had her body changed.

Could it be that this mental state affected the message? So basically the file extracted by the engineer was real (thus all the linguists and experts confirmed it as per Lex), BUT was affected and changed in content because of her mental state.

What do you think?
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 7/12/2025, 10:11 AM
There’s a bit in the casting section that seems to be misworded and I’ve noticed it in every article by multiple contributors. Help me understand if I’m mistaken but the paragraph that states “The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince” maybe it is meant to say includes?
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 7/12/2025, 10:15 AM
So just writing that something happens in a film is now an article?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@NodrickStripson - You must be new here.
Josh and company often post "articles" where something is NOT HAPPENING in a film. 🤣

User Comment Image
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 7/12/2025, 10:28 AM
wasn't really a surprise
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/12/2025, 10:33 AM
ma wallet loves the new dccu
User Comment Image

