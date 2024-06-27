SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Mr. Terrific Behaving Very Strangely - Is He Interacting With [SPOILER]?

Cameras are still rolling on the Cleveland set of James Gunn's Superman, and while today's photos weren't quite as revealing the ones that were shared online earlier in the week, we do have a very interesting new video which may confirm that a certain super pet will make an appearance in the DCU reboot.

David Corenswet's Man of Steel is nowhere to be found (he has likely been apprehended by Rick Flag, the Engineer and that other mysterious villain at this point), but we do see the camera following Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific as he moves up the street while behaving... quite strangely!

The hero appears to be interacting with someone/something that isn't there, which has led to speculation that the movie will feature a fully CGI character. The most popular theory seems to be Krypto, and looking at Terrific's motions and gestures towards the end of the video, we'd say Superman's loyal pooch is a pretty good bet.

Check out the video for yourselves at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Looks like Mr. Terrific just might’ve stumbled across a Super Pet 👀



📸:@clevelanddotcom pic.twitter.com/XNBl9OR3SO — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) June 27, 2024

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”