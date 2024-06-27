SUPERMAN Set Video Finds Mr. Terrific Behaving Very Strangely - Is He Interacting With [SPOILER]?

Another video from the set of James Gunn's Superman has been shared online, and it finds Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) behaving pretty strangely as he makes his way up the street...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2024 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Cameras are still rolling on the Cleveland set of James Gunn's Superman, and while today's photos weren't quite as revealing the ones that were shared online earlier in the week, we do have a very interesting new video which may confirm that a certain super pet will make an appearance in the DCU reboot.

David Corenswet's Man of Steel is nowhere to be found (he has likely been apprehended by Rick Flag, the Engineer and that other mysterious villain at this point), but we do see the camera following Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific as he moves up the street while behaving... quite strangely!

The hero appears to be interacting with someone/something that isn't there, which has led to speculation that the movie will feature a fully CGI character. The most popular theory seems to be Krypto, and looking at Terrific's motions and gestures towards the end of the video, we'd say Superman's loyal pooch is a pretty good bet.

Check out the video for yourselves at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/27/2024, 7:21 PM
Snyders version of Krypto eats human flesh and is the size if Fenrir because he thinks it’s cool
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/27/2024, 8:36 PM
@JFerguson - sounds cooler than what we will probably get here lmao
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/27/2024, 7:25 PM
When those mushrooms hit hard.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/27/2024, 7:35 PM
@Feralwookiee - It’s happened to the best of us.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 7:39 PM
This is friggin awesome
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 7:45 PM
Lol, man these actors must feel like crazy people doing stuff like this on set…

Reminds me of this.

?si=zNE0DowvH4j5XUjV

Anyway , wouldn’t be surprised if it is Krypto and Terrific is trying to convince him via treats to help him with/take out something to no avail.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/27/2024, 7:47 PM
If you pay attention to the reflection of the glass as he slowly walks up toward it, you'll notice it casts no reflection so it's gotta be Dracula
LSHF
LSHF - 6/27/2024, 8:12 PM
These actors get all the best drugs.
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 6/27/2024, 8:16 PM
Wow, James is just in another level, i never saw someone so crazy, so [frick]ing based. He is going to put Krypto to save the day.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 6/27/2024, 8:19 PM
Yeah after this I’m just gonna ignore these articles, not because of the content is necessarily bad, but mainly there’s nothing to really tell here. Just speculation.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/27/2024, 8:28 PM
@Arthorious -

Speculation.com is a more viable name for this site these days.
Captainhulk1
Captainhulk1 - 6/27/2024, 8:23 PM
It's obvious he's fighting something that's going to be CGI.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/27/2024, 8:36 PM

Why are they devoting so much time to a C-list character whose only significance is they riled up a bunch of knuckleheads by bringing the character back as a black guy in the comics. Then the CW turned him into the worst caricature of a guy gay ever.

Oh. I guess I answered my own question. Maybe they will assign him a new weird gender and make him left-handed too.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/27/2024, 8:42 PM
Why is TerrificMan running like Phoebe
User Comment Image
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/27/2024, 8:54 PM
It probably will be a dog bc he runs and stops in front of the pet store "Pet It Be"
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/27/2024, 8:55 PM
I can't wait for all the super pets jokes Peacemaker is gonna make if Krypto is really in this.

