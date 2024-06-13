SUPERMAN Set Video May Give Us A First Look At Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific In Action

Superman director James Gunn may not have shared a new look at David Corenswet as the Man of Steel for Superman Day, but thanks to a new set video, we do have what might well be our first glimpse of another DC Comics hero that's set to make his big-screen debut in the upcoming DCU reboot.

After initially setting up at the Headlands Beach State Park in Cleveland, Ohio last week, production has moved to Mentor, Ohio, and this video appears to show a stunt sequence either being filmed or rehearsed.

While most of the footage is taken from a fair distance above the set, the camera does zoom in towards the end, giving us a quick look at who is believed to be X-Men: First Class actor Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.

It's impossible to tell for certain, but the guy in the red shirt is a tall, well-built Black man who launches himself into the air at one point, so there's a decent chance this is indeed Curtis Holt using his T-Spheres to take down some bad guys.

So far, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”