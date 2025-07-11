SUPERMAN Sets Record Breaking Preview Number For 2025 And James Gunn's Career

Deadline has just reported that James Gunn’s Superman has netted approximately $21M+ in previews. This sets a record for this year in terms of previews and a personal record for the director.

With 82% Tomatometer and 95% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes, the hype is real as people flocked the previews in North America which includes Tuesday night’s Amazon Prime members screenings.

As the first film in a rebranded universe for the DC brand, Superman beat James Gunn’s previous record for previews with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s $17.5M. It also stands tall for this year if you are to compare it with other films like Disney’s Lilo & Stitch which had $14.5, The Minecraft Movie with $10.3 million and Captain America Brave New World with $12M.

In the last Superman reboot with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, the previews resulted to $9M which results to a $116.6M opening weekend. The film also has a shot at Matt Reeves’ The Batman number of $21.6M.

From this number, tracking is now projected at $115M - $130M but it is highly probable the film will outdo that. The movie starts is wide release today so be sure to check back on updated numbers.

In our review of Superman, "James Gunn has superbly crafted a Superman movie and brings out his love and knowledge of the material and his knack for awesome comic book movie spectacles". We also add "this is the Superman movie we all deserve, helmed by a creative who knows his comic books, writes stories that are relatable and can execute his vision in full blockbuster fashion".

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) marks the beginning of a new era for DC Studios, launching the DC Universe (DCU) with a fresh take on the Man of Steel. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, a young hero who has been active for three years, trying to live up to the ideals instilled in him by both his Kryptonian and human parents. Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, a sharp and fearless journalist who knows Clark’s secret and stands by his side. The story follows Superman as he works at the Daily Planet while facing a growing wave of public distrust, orchestrated by the manipulative billionaire Lex Luthor, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult. As Superman tries to prove his place in a world that questions his presence, he must also confront new threats and forge alliances with other heroes.

The film introduces a wide array of characters from across the DC Universe, expanding the world beyond Metropolis. Among Superman’s allies are Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as the brash Green Lantern, Guy Gardner. The villainous side is represented by María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, a nanotech-enhanced antagonist, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Bradley Cooper as Jor-El, and Angela Sarafyan as Lara Lor-Van.