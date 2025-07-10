SUPERMAN Review: Highlights The Human In Metahuman (No Spoilers)

SUPERMAN Review: Highlights The Human In Metahuman (No Spoilers)

The Superman movie we all deserve, helmed by a creative who knows his comic books, writes stories that are relatable and can execute his vision in full blockbuster fashion.

By vectorsigma - Jul 10, 2025 11:07 AM EST
James Gunn has superbly crafted a Superman movie and brings out his love and knowledge of the material and his knack for awesome comic book movie spectacles. He made sure that Superman’s humanity is presented front and center and as divisive as this is to some group of audience, it works in the grand scheme of things. Cinema and storytelling in general has always been about the reflection of our lives and this one does not alienate the audience inspite of having the main protagonist as a super-powered being.

As an antithesis to the previous version of the character, Superman/Clark Kent is naively good, hopeful and kind to a fault - from big scenarios of geopolitics to small acts of saving a squirrel. In almost every scene, he is shown to save a living being as much as he can, even contemplated saving a Kaiju mid-battle who happens to wreak havoc in his city. The message of this is really apparent and Gunn’s camera movements are kinetic and a delight to see while he does this.

Even with the worst of critics, nothing negative can be said about the great cast and their acting on this. The trinity of Corenswet, Brosnahan and Hoult has given great performances complemented by their supporting cast. Brosnahan’s shines that even without saying anything, her eyes convey so much from her silent moments with Corenswet. Hoult has been great at everything he does and he plays this version of Lex with much complexity, playing between deep hate and campy villain comparable to Dr Evil. Corenswet gives out earnest kindness and pain and that last scene before the credits where he was just smiling is so feel good you will walk out of the cinema smiling. 

The film is not without its faults. The pacing feels very rushed that some scenes feel a bit disjointed. It might be that cuts to trim this down to kid-friendly lengths are to blame. Some might feel it is messy with all the comic book stuff Gunn is putting out here but if anyone has their fair share of comic book movies, these are considered treats with how great the execution is. A longer version of the movie might flesh out these things better.

This version of Lex feels a bit over-the-top for me whenever he is with his “minions”. But when he is just with The Engineer and/or Ultraman, he is silently calculating while at the same time being mean and hateful. There is so much to expound on Lex’s background for us to fully know and understand his unfathomable hate on Superman. Hoult is really great for this role.

Gunn showed in this film how he looks for different ways in executing certain known aspects of a Superman movie. Everyone knows kryptonite is lethal to him and everyone who has encountered any Superman media knows that. But he made sure he shows something else that is equally lethal and that particular scene imparts a certain dread with the use of close-up shots in the beginning. Eve Teschmacher being called a “genius” is another example.

It is a long journey watching this movie come into fruition. From Gunn being announced as DC head, the cast announcement, the first sight of the suit, the first trailer, all the rumors, etc. And seeing the final product result into something really special is icing on the cake. Different people might have different opinions. But for me, this is the Superman movie we all deserve, helmed by a creative who knows his comic books, writes stories that are relatable and can execute his vision in full blockbuster fashion. It is not perfect but it is a blast.

The Reeves Superman made people believe a man can fly. This film is not trying to replicate that. It just wants to show that a super man can also be punk rock. 

NateBest
NateBest - 7/10/2025, 11:21 AM
@vectorsigma - Nice review! Thank you for avoiding spoilers 🤓
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:28 AM
@NateBest - thanks for posting!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/10/2025, 11:21 AM
I'll be seeing it in a couple of days; can't wait. Superman is finally back, and DC is finally on track for long term success.
jst5
jst5 - 7/10/2025, 11:46 AM
@TheJok3r - Saw it last night...you'll leave knowing with no doubt this was a Gunn movie...there is zero doubts about it....and Superman is now "punk rock".If you take nothing else from this movie(not much of story really) you'll take those two things.

2 1/2 stars for me out of 5...but at least that is better than the 2 star I gave MOS.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:46 AM
@TheJok3r - hope you enjoy it. Im seeing it again this weekend too 👌
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/10/2025, 11:24 AM
Good write-up. "Wreak havoc," though, not "wreck."
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:27 AM
@theFUZZ008 - oh thanks for pointing it out!!!!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/10/2025, 11:27 AM
@vectorsigma - Congrats on your new digs.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:35 AM
@Lisa89 - thanks! But this will not be a permanent thing, just occassional.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 11:33 AM

@vectorsigma -

Your review makes it sound great. I can't wait to see the movie.

It's nice to see you writing an article about something other than the chinese cartoon thing.

I hope you take on lots more CBM & CB character reviews.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:37 AM
@DocSpock - i write whenever i feel like it.

And i had a Thunderbolts review!!! Not everything are Ne Zha

Hope you like it!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 11:41 AM
@vectorsigma -

I had missed that. I just read it. Very good review. I really liked that movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:49 AM
@DocSpock - i did too.

Let us know what.you think once you see it
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/10/2025, 11:37 AM
I cant trust shill reviews 😌😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:43 AM
@JurassicClunge - np

I admit im a Gunn shill.

But i had a good thunderbolts review, does that mean im a marvel shill too???

The horror!!!!! 😭
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/10/2025, 11:47 AM
@vectorsigma - it means you're a Gunn shill that isnt very good at his shilling job 😉😌😌
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@JurassicClunge -

fair enough lolz! 😂

An honest shill 😭
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 12:21 PM
@JurassicClunge - Something tells me he is not going to make it as a journalist!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2025, 11:40 AM
I have not seen it and i don't plan to, but based on spoilers and reviews both positive and negative it seems like it is a very weak start to the DCU. Many of the criticism that were leveled against Man of Steel are present in this film including changing the characterization of Superman's Father figure, level of destruction as well as worse issues. People complained about bad color grading in the 2013 film yet this film is chock full of bad CGI and garish oversaturated colors. With both numerous plot holes and a rushed attempt at world building, this film is Exhibit A proof that shills exists and the studio that produced this film is hell bent on dumbing down the genre. Even the most ardent supporters of this film will in private concede this film will win no awards for cinema excellence giving more ammunition to those that proclaim comic book movies are not cinema but expensive and glorified cartoons.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:45 AM
@Forthas - no watch, no opinion. How about that?

Ive watched ALL the marvel slop so i can criticize marvel
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/10/2025, 11:43 AM
@vectorsigma
Well done. I have to wait for Sunday afternoon to see it but I'm excited to see it. I'm hoping it's the ploar opposite of the first X-Men movie. Full color and no apologies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/10/2025, 11:51 AM
@Goldboink - thanks!

No assurances but hope you like it.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/10/2025, 12:16 PM
We went from a God beating Doomsday and surviving a nuke to a man getting his assed whopped by controls. Disgraceful

View Recorder