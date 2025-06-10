SUPERMAN Shows His Might And Takes Flight In New Commercial And Promo Art For The First DCU Movie

A new commercial sees the Man of Tomorrow battling Superman's massive Kaiju, and this might be the strongest version of the hero seen on screen to date. We also have more promo art from the DCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tickets for Amazon Prime's early screenings of Superman on July 8 have gone on sale, though they'll likely have sold out by the time you read this. 

If you did miss out, we might have something to make you feel a little better. A new commercial has been released featuring some snippets of never-before-seen footage from the movie as the Man of Steel hurls a water tower at a rampaging Kaiju...with one hand! 

Superman writer and director James Gunn clearly isn't shying away from showcasing the hero's power on screen, and it appears there's a lot of this battle we haven't seen in the movie's trailers and TV spots. That's not a bad thing, especially after Captain America: Brave New World, for example, was criticised for showing too much of Sam Wilson's battle with Red Hulk in previews. 

Superman does have God-like powers, and the challenge for any filmmaker is finding a foe for the character who can match that. We'd say that a giant monster unleashed on Metropolis by Lex Luthor is a fitting choice.

New promo art for Superman has also been released, this time offering a fresh look at David Corenswet's Kryptonian taking flight. There's also another shot of Krypto, and some comic-inspired artwork. 

Gunn was recently asked about what makes a "metahuman" in the DCU, and responded, "'In DC Comics, a metahuman is a human-like being with extraordinary, often paranormal, abilities. These powers can arise from a variety of sources, including science, magic, alien origins, mutation, divinity, proficiency, or technology.'"

"Therefore, [Superman Robot #4] is probably not a metahuman, but Terrific arguably is," he continued. "Krypto is meta, but I won't say he's not human because he might read this."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/10/2025, 6:40 AM
Great footage. 1 more month 😭
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/10/2025, 6:43 AM
Just watched Man of Steel again.

I never understood and maybe lack information on why people hate Snyder for the neck breacking.

But wasnt this a screenplay by Goyer and a story with Nolan?

Why is all the hate about it directed to Snyder?
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 6/10/2025, 6:49 AM
@vectorsigma - It was Snyder's idea and even Nolan brushed up against it
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 6/10/2025, 6:52 AM
@vectorsigma - Snyder pushed i think, But he also have us a Superman who kills and a Batman who had no problem killing a few goons too.

I likes MoS though, but the ending could have been tamed down with all the destruction
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/10/2025, 6:59 AM
@NoDaysOff @IronSpuder101 - alright. I never knew that and wasnt around during the height of it
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2025, 6:47 AM
Wait a second...why is Superman fighting a Kaiju in Metropolis? Why can't he fly him away from the city and fight it there?

User Comment Image
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 6/10/2025, 6:51 AM
@Forthas - Better yet, why isn't he beginning the fight in an empty field and then scream-tackling the Kaiju and dragging him to the nearest populated area?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/10/2025, 6:58 AM
@Forthas - because it is harder to execute for better spectacle and entertainment.

Look back at those cheaply executed marvel movies wherw fights are in the airport or suddenly there are no people around the area.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/10/2025, 7:05 AM
Gunn is actually giving us a good specracle by opting to execute it like that.

Marvel cut corners by being limited in imagination and just put the battles where there are no people, lolz

Some in recent memory

- cw airport scene
- iw wakanda battle
- iw wanda and vision attacked in europe
- endgame last battle, you can feel it is a studio lolZ
- BNW
- D&W

Gone are the days with Whedon executing a good battle scene with people around
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2025, 7:05 AM
@IronSpider101 - Maybe because this Superman is so weak...he is the one getting tackled...

User Comment Image

Hopefully Krypto is around to save him!
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2025, 7:07 AM
@vectorsigma - There is a least one fight in a football field. So I guess they have done it! They have successfully copied Marvel after 12 years of trying!
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/10/2025, 7:16 AM
@Forthas - IMHO Gimme a weaker superman any day. If he's virtually invincible what's the point? Where's the jeopardy? Where's the stakes? What would be the point in an fight?
Forthas
Forthas - 6/10/2025, 7:23 AM
@theBlackSquare - I prefer a god-like hero who has one real weakness and two self imposed weaknesses.

1) Kryptonite
2) Holding back his full power (self imposed)
3) His love and desire to save others (self imposed)

There are interesting things you can do with all of those.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/10/2025, 7:29 AM
@Forthas - each to their own but I've seen that movie many times before.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/10/2025, 6:57 AM
See my boy oooooo

See my mother[frick]ing boy gooo

He is coming mother[frick]ers

He is [frick]ing coming

For [frick]s sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 6:57 AM
Nice clip!!.

I can already see some people doing comparisons and complaining about people not having issues with the destruction in this battle while they did in the MOS end fight…

They don’t realize though the difference is tone and this doesn’t seem to be echoing 9/11.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/10/2025, 7:32 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2025, 7:34 AM
Supes throws a piece of metal? (from what, idk) at a monster which breaks open and splatters water, then an extremely awkward edit to shill car insurance.

Oy, vey.

User Comment Image

