SUPERMAN Shows His Might And Takes Flight In New Commercial And Promo Art For The First DCU Movie

Tickets for Amazon Prime's early screenings of Superman on July 8 have gone on sale, though they'll likely have sold out by the time you read this.

If you did miss out, we might have something to make you feel a little better. A new commercial has been released featuring some snippets of never-before-seen footage from the movie as the Man of Steel hurls a water tower at a rampaging Kaiju...with one hand!

Superman writer and director James Gunn clearly isn't shying away from showcasing the hero's power on screen, and it appears there's a lot of this battle we haven't seen in the movie's trailers and TV spots. That's not a bad thing, especially after Captain America: Brave New World, for example, was criticised for showing too much of Sam Wilson's battle with Red Hulk in previews.

Superman does have God-like powers, and the challenge for any filmmaker is finding a foe for the character who can match that. We'd say that a giant monster unleashed on Metropolis by Lex Luthor is a fitting choice.

New promo art for Superman has also been released, this time offering a fresh look at David Corenswet's Kryptonian taking flight. There's also another shot of Krypto, and some comic-inspired artwork.

Gunn was recently asked about what makes a "metahuman" in the DCU, and responded, "'In DC Comics, a metahuman is a human-like being with extraordinary, often paranormal, abilities. These powers can arise from a variety of sources, including science, magic, alien origins, mutation, divinity, proficiency, or technology.'"

"Therefore, [Superman Robot #4] is probably not a metahuman, but Terrific arguably is," he continued. "Krypto is meta, but I won't say he's not human because he might read this."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.