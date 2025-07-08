SUPERMAN Spoilers: Details On Two Major Cameos Have Been Revealed (One Of Which Was NEVER Rumored)

Love or hate social media's "scoopers," many of them have reliable sources, something that's been confirmed by the accuracy of their Superman rumours. However, there's one cameo in the movie that nobody called in advance.

Before we get to that, we'll start with Supergirl. Milly Alcock has never been confirmed for this reboot, though we've repeatedly heard that the Supergirl star would make a cameo appearance. Well, she does, and it sets the tone for the Maiden of Might's upcoming solo outing.

While we'll have an in-depth breakdown for you later this week, multiple sources who have seen Superman tell us that Supergirl appears at the end of Superman. She's drunk and wants her dog Krypto back (it turns out the Kryptonian can't get drunk on planets with a yellow sun, so she has to party on those with a red one).

Apparently, as Supergirl leaves with Krypto, she calls Superman a "bitch," so there may not be much of a familial bond between the cousins.

As for her costume, it's described as being a female version of the Man of Tomorrow's suit, albeit with the skirt we're sure you'll remember from Supergirl set photos.

Now, on to that surprise. When Lex Luthor manages to convince the world that the Man of Steel is a threat to them, John Cena's Peacemaker is shown on the evening news, trash-talking Superman. That doesn't lead directly into Peacemaker season 2 but is a fun way to include a character who obviously means a lot to filmmaker James Gunn.

No one reported on Peacemaker's Superman role, so that's one secret the movie did keep under wraps ahead of its release in theaters this evening. Beyond that, the only noteworthy cameo is Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

There's no Hal Jordan, John Stewart, or Brainiac, despite various rumours to the contrary.

Have you seen Superman yet? If so, feel free to let us know your spoiler-filled thoughts in the comments section below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.