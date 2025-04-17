Supergirl Takes Flight For Epic Space Battle (Against Lobo?) In New SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Set Video

Another Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set video has landed today, this time showing the Maiden of Might battling a formidable-looking foe atop a spaceship. She then appears to fly into him, sending the villain hurtling into the unknown.

Supergirl, meanwhile, clings to the side of another ship after their altercation, suggesting that this is a high-speed chase of some sort. If they're hurtling through space, it makes sense why the hero isn't simply taking flight here.

As for the identity of the person Supergirl is battling, many fans are convinced it's meant to be Jason Momoa's Lobo. While we can't fully discount the idea, the photographer in question has said that the actor had announced he'd wrapped shooting before this footage was taken.

That doesn't mean it's not a stuntman, of course, but this looks more like a generic cosmic baddie than the DCU's Scourge o' the Cosmos.

DC Studios has yet to reveal an official first look at Supergirl, and we still have no idea when Lobo is likely to be revealed. With the focus currently on Superman, James Gunn might prefer to debut the Girl of Steel there rather than in any early Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow promotional material.

London's Pinewood Studios is proving to be an easy target for paparazzi armed with drones. With so many huge productions filming there - The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday, for example - security will surely be tightened soon.

Check out this latest Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set footage in the players below.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.