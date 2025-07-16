SUPERMAN Star Edi Gathegi Talks MISTER TERRIFIC Spin-Off Rumors And His Second Chance At Playing A Superhero

Edi Gathegi steals the show in Superman as Mister Terrific, and fans have responded positively to rumours that a spin-off featuring the character is in the works.

Michael Holt is already a member of the Justice Gang, but a solo series which further explores the hero's place in the MCU would be welcomed. Asked by The Wrap what it's like playing a character who promises to be a huge part of the new DCU, Gathegi replied, "I'm levitating. I'm pretty much levitating 24/7."

When the spin-off rumours were presented to the actor, all he'd say was, "I'd love to step into his shoes again. I've fallen in love with this character."

For Gathegi, he has faith in filmmaker James Gunn's vision for Mister Terrific moving forward. "If they feel like the best way to continue telling this story is with Mister Terrific, then I’ll be grateful," he shared. "If it’s not, then I know it’s for the better of the story."

Superman didn't explore the character's backstory, but on the page, he's inspired to do good after the loss of his wife and unborn child. While it wasn't mentioned on screen, in Gathegi's eyes, that wound "is what fuels his brilliance."

"He’s not defined by his loss, but he doesn’t ignore it either," he continued. "That’s why he’s so adamant about the ethical use of AI and just ethics in general. He’s got a code that rivals Superman."

The DC Studios movie isn't the first time that Gathegi has played a superhero, as we previously saw him as Darwin in 2011's X-Men: First Class. As Mister Terrific in Superman, he saw the chance to make up for past missed opportunities (his character was unceremoniously killed off, and promises of a resurrection never panned out).

"There’s an opportunity to create new norms for kids — Black kids, but also all kids — who are told they’re too smart, or nerdy, or quiet," he said. "Mister Terrific inspires them to feel like they can be themselves. It’s their intellect that’s powerful."

Calling Mister Terrific "the embodiment of cool," the actor put that down to him knowing "exactly who he is, and he uses his brain. You don’t need to be a god to make an impact."

While Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl are set to appear in Peacemaker season 2, it's not clear when or where we'll see more of Mister Terrific in the DCU.

Superman is now playing in theaters.