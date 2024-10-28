SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Teases Lex Luthor Role As Rumors Swirl About First Trailer Debut

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Teases Lex Luthor Role As Rumors Swirl About First Trailer Debut

Superman star Nicholas Hoult has teased his role as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DCU as rumours continue to swirl about when we'll see the first trailer for the reboot. Find more details after the jump...

We have a long list of reasons to be excited about Superman, and the fact Nicholas Hoult is the DCU's Lex Luthor - easily one of DC Studios' most exciting casting additions - has to be somewhere near the top of that. 

The expectation is that this version of the villain will be a full-blown mad scientist; seeing as Lex has been put centre stage on film and television countless times, it will be down to filmmaker James Gunn and Hoult to put a new spin on the Man of Steel's greatest foe. 

Talking to Deadline earlier today, the actor said, "I'm a fan of Superman and Lex Luthor as a character, so hopefully we've done something special with it that people enjoy."

Hoult also praised Gunn when he added, "I just loved working with James Gunn. I think he/s an incredible director and has such a great sense of that world, that story, those characters. I just put my trust in him."

You can watch the full interview with him in the player below.

In other news, trailer and runtime scooper @Cryptic4KQual has shared their belief that the first Superman trailer is "for sure" coming in December. That lines up with previous reports that the plan is for it to drop during the CCXP in Brazil. 

Gunn, meanwhile, shared the following when pushed for an update by a fan on social media:

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/28/2024, 3:48 PM

I hope Lex does something really horrible to shock us rather than just be goofy or overly clever guy who speechifies.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/28/2024, 3:48 PM
User Comment Image
Colton
Colton - 10/28/2024, 3:58 PM
It's amazing these actors just decide that James Gunn has never said the things he has said on Twitter and everything is a ok
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 10/28/2024, 4:02 PM
It’s amazing that people still bring up the Twitter stuff about Gunn.

