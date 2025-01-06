SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Stuns On Golden Globes Red Carpet As Amy Adams Praises New Lois Lane

The Golden Globes took place yesterday evening, and the stars were shining bright in Hollywood. Among the attendees at the annual awards extravaganza was Superman star Rachel Brosnahan.

The actor didn't stop to talk with press but has gained quite a bit of attention on social media - particularly among DC fans - for how stunning she looked on the red carpet.

Man of Steel and Justice League star Amy Adams was on hand, though, and admitted that while she hasn't watched the new Superman trailer yet, she's hugely excited to see what Brosnahan brings to the role.

"She has such a great sensibility, a wonderful sense of humor, sense of depth, timing. She's got so much. And she also just has that intelligence and sass. I just think she's gonna be fantastic," the Nightbitch star said of the DCU's new Lois Lane.

It's hard to shake the feeling that Brosnahan will prove to be the definitive Lois on screen and we'd imagine DC Studios boss James Gunn has big plans for the character on screen moving forward. Those may extend beyond just the Superman franchise.

You can take a closer look at Brosnahan's red carpet look in the X posts below.

The intrepid Daily Planet reporter is a print journalist in a digital world. Social media and fake news aren't something we've ever seen Lois forced to tackle, something Superman star Rachel Brosnahan is all too aware of.

"I’ve always been inspired by this character," the actor recently shared. "She’s somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost. I’ve always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration."

"One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics, and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in," Brosnahan explained.

"So, I think our challenge... Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it," she continued. "I think as far as what else is different, you’ll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she’s somebody who doesn’t understand what the word 'no' means and it’s motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.