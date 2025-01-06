SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Stuns On Golden Globes Red Carpet As Amy Adams Praises New Lois Lane

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Stuns On Golden Globes Red Carpet As Amy Adams Praises New Lois Lane

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan was among the celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet yesterday evening and the actor has turned many heads. We also have new comments from former Lois Lane, Amy Adams.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 06, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The Golden Globes took place yesterday evening, and the stars were shining bright in Hollywood. Among the attendees at the annual awards extravaganza was Superman star Rachel Brosnahan. 

The actor didn't stop to talk with press but has gained quite a bit of attention on social media - particularly among DC fans - for how stunning she looked on the red carpet.

Man of Steel and Justice League star Amy Adams was on hand, though, and admitted that while she hasn't watched the new Superman trailer yet, she's hugely excited to see what Brosnahan brings to the role. 

"She has such a great sensibility, a wonderful sense of humor, sense of depth, timing. She's got so much. And she also just has that intelligence and sass. I just think she's gonna be fantastic," the Nightbitch star said of the DCU's new Lois Lane. 

It's hard to shake the feeling that Brosnahan will prove to be the definitive Lois on screen and we'd imagine DC Studios boss James Gunn has big plans for the character on screen moving forward. Those may extend beyond just the Superman franchise. 

You can take a closer look at Brosnahan's red carpet look in the X posts below.

The intrepid Daily Planet reporter is a print journalist in a digital world. Social media and fake news aren't something we've ever seen Lois forced to tackle, something Superman star Rachel Brosnahan is all too aware of. 

"I’ve always been inspired by this character," the actor recently shared. "She’s somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost. I’ve always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration."

"One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics, and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in," Brosnahan explained.

"So, I think our challenge... Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it," she continued. "I think as far as what else is different, you’ll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she’s somebody who doesn’t understand what the word 'no' means and it’s motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3 Recap And Review - Krypton Is Doomed But This Series Is Saved
Related:

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #3 Recap And Review - Krypton Is Doomed But This Series Is Saved
SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On His Multifaceted, Dimensional Take On Lex Luthor
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult On His "Multifaceted, Dimensional" Take On Lex Luthor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/6/2025, 10:15 AM
Her performance in ‘Superman’ is one of the few things about this film that doesn’t worry me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 10:22 AM
@Lisa89 - honestly , I am more excited then worried for Superman

Pretty much everything have heard and seen gives me alot of hope
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/6/2025, 10:16 AM
Could usurp Durance as the sexiest Lois. And that is a tall order.
User Comment Image
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 1/6/2025, 10:46 AM
@MisterBones - Erica was the best and still my favorite Lois!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/6/2025, 10:17 AM
Stunned?? Really?
Not trying to say she is a good looking woman but what is stunning about her here?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/6/2025, 10:21 AM
@slickrickdesigns - overall ofc. Great dress, pretty face and glowing.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/6/2025, 10:22 AM
@slickrickdesigns - if she walked into your living room wearing that dress, you'd be stunned
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 10:19 AM
She’s gonna be great as Lois…

Also , a gorgeous woman!!.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 1/6/2025, 10:25 AM
Perfect Lois!!! Great casting
Forthas
Forthas - 1/6/2025, 10:36 AM
Uhh! OK

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/6/2025, 10:47 AM

She is perfect for Lois. Corenswet looks great too.

Everything is riding on this movie. They need a blockbuster.

Maybe Lois and Supergirl can help him with that horrible costume.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/6/2025, 10:48 AM
Teri Hatcher is still the best Lois Lane of all time, literally the Bruce Timm version come to life.

However, Rachel will be amazing, and will easily be the second best Lois of all time.

Amy Adams is the worst Lois.

Everyone else is somewhere in between.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 1/6/2025, 10:50 AM
Sorry, but those photos are anything but stunning. Why actresses think that, what I call, "overglamourizing" makes them look more beautiful is beyond me to comprehend. She looks better in the set photos from the Superman film.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder